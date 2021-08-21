Magen Fieramusca Today: Where Is Heidi Broussard’s Friend Now?

On December 12, 2019, 33-year-old Heidi Broussard and her baby daughter Margot disappeared from Austin, Texas, just three weeks after Margot’s birth. According to ABC News, Broussard’s partner and the baby’s father Shane Carey reported the disappearance to the police, sparking a large search for the pair that ended a week later with the discovery of Broussard’s body.

Broussard’s body was found in the trunk of her friend Magen Fieramusca’s vehicle and Margot was found inside Fieramusca’s home, unharmed. Fieramusca, who also goes by Maygen Humphrey, was arrested and charged with capital murder, two counts of kidnapping and tampering with a corpse as police said she killed her friend and stole her baby to pass Margot off as her own, ABC News reported.

Where is Magen Fieramusca aka Maygen Humphrey today?

Fieramusca Is in the Travis County Jail Awaiting Trial on Capital Murder & Kidnapping Charges

Fieramusca, 35, is currently at the Travis County Correctional Complex, where she was booked on December 20, 2019, by the Austin Police Department, public records show. She is currently facing a capital murder charge, two kidnapping charges and a charge of tampering with a corpse. According to Travis County Criminal Courts records, her next court appearance will be on November 1, 2021, for a pre-trial review.

Fieramusca was indicted on January 28, 2020, by a grand jury, the Travis County District Attorney revealed in a press release. The press release stated, “According to the indictment, on or about the day of December 12, 2019, in the course of kidnapping Broussard and Broussard’s three-month-old daughter, Margo Carey, Fieramusca asphyxiated Broussard, intentionally causing her death.”

Court documents revealed that Fieramusca and Broussard were longtime friends who met at the Texas Bible Institute, ABC News reported. The outlet wrote that Broussard’s boyfriend Carey said both women were pregnant and due to deliver in late 2019. Fieramusca told authorities she went into labor on December 12 and went to a birthing center in Houston, ABC News wrote, but could not recall the name of the facility. She said she brought the baby home on December 12, the day Broussard went missing.

The Trial Has Had Many Delays Due to COVID-19 & Changes With the Prosecutor & Judge Involved

Friends say this is the #HeidiBroussard and #MagenFieramusca they remember. Happy and carefree. These pictures are from a beach trip in 2013, posted to Heidi's facebook. @KHOU pic.twitter.com/0JAd30Kew5 — Janelle Bludau (@JanelleKHOU) December 23, 2019

Fieramusca’s trial has seen many delays and setbacks, many of them due to COVID-19 delays. Fieramusca was indicted in January 2020 and appeared before a judge in Travis County in March 2020 but her next court appearance wasn’t until March 2021. Fieramusca appeared virtually from the Travis County jail where she remains incarcerated with a bond of $1.6 million, KVUE reported.

The trial was also delayed due to changes in the people involved in the trial, including the judge, prosecutor and defense team. The judge who was first assigned to the case lost the re-election and was replaced by Hon. Selena Alvarenga and the Travis County District Attorney who was prosecuting the case was replaced by José Garza, according to KVUE.

Fieramusca also saw a reshuffle in her defense team as Jackie Wood, who worked with Fieramusca’s attorney Brian Erskine on the case, now works with Garza in the prosecutor’s office. KVUE reported that Erskine remains on the case alongside second defense attorney Kellie Bailey.

