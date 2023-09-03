Mason Martin: Prayers Sought for Karns High School Quarterback

Mason Martin is a football quarterback for Karns High School in Pennsylvania who is in the hospital after suffering a serious injury during a game in September 1, 2023, according to a post from the team.

There is a GoFundMe page to help Martin’s family. He is 17 and a senior.

KDKA-TV reporter Lauren Linder wrote on X on September 2, 2023, “Family tells me he suffered a significant brain bleed & a collapsed lung – the next 24 hrs are critical.”

Karns City High School is located in Karns City, Pennsylvania.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Family of Mason Martin Says He Will Need a Miracle, Asking for Prayers

The team also shared a Facebook post from Martin’s mother, Stacy King Martin’s page. She has been battling cancer. It reads,

First off, Stacy and I would like to thank everyone for their love and support. Your show of love has been so uplifting and inspiring. If we feel your love, we know that Mason can as well. When Stacy was first diagnosed with cancer we decided to never hide or sugarcoat anything. We would be upfront and honest with our children, family, and loved ones. Mason remains in critical condition with little change over the last 36 hours. The truth is we need a miracle. I’m not saying that to sound grim but to let you know that we need the strength of your prayers. No one believes in this kid more than us, but he needs everyone’s strength and prayers. Right now, we have to wait for the swelling to go down to assess the extent of the damage to brain. So please pray the way he has always played the game, all out holding nothing back, maybe a little angry, definitely aggressive. We will keep you all updated if anything changes. Thank you, we love you all. Jeremiah 29-11.

Shennell Crissman told CBS News: “This little man, this little boy played with so much passion.”

“[Martin] was worried about everybody and not himself, so if he could do anything to protect his team, that was what he was going to do,” Crissman said to CBS.

A Referee Stopped the Game When He Saw Mason Martin Stagger

Lots of prayers needed for Mason Martin and his family! @mason_martin06 you have a ton of people thinking about and praying for you!! I don't know if he or his family is able to check his account if anyone wants to send a message! #MasonStrong pic.twitter.com/t6xGAixy4k — Karns City Football (@KC_GremlinFball) September 2, 2023

According to the Butler Eagle, referee Mike Vasbinder saw Mason Martin, a senior, “stagger,” and realized something was wrong during the third quarter of a game between the Karns City High School Gremlins and the Redbank Valley Bulldogs.

“I had to talk to him, and when I asked if he was alright, he told me, ‘no,’” Vasbinder said to the Butler Eagle. “So that’s when I knew something was wrong.”

According to the Butler Eagle, Martin was rushed to the hospital, and the game was canceled.

Junior Season Highlights pic.twitter.com/uVvyoXyfVl — Mason Martin (@mason_martin06) December 2, 2022

Prayer vigils have been held.

“It was very moving to be a part of this service this morning. A member of our church asked to be anointed with oil on behalf of #masonmartin this morning,” wrote one woman on Facebook. “I was not at the game… but I am the mother of a boy who plays in the RVHS Marching Band .. and he was at the game. I was watching the game online from home. I have kids in sports too. We all know the risk when they sign up… this is a mother’s worst nightmare. We know that God has a plan for this young man… and we beg for God to intervene and heal his brain.”

READ NEXT: Jimmy Buffett’s Wife, Jane Slagsvol