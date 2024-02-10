Pennsylvania Man Strangled Wife to Death After Texting, ‘I’ve Been Having Murder on the Brain,’ DA Says

Matthew Harrison is a Pennsylvania man who is accused of strangling his wife to death on February 5 after sending her “insulting” text messages and telling a family member he had “murder on my brain,” according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

“Matthew Harrison was taken into custody after he was located in Pittston, Pennsylvania,” the Lancaster District Attorney’s Office wrote in a statement, identifying the victim as Jami Harrison. She was the suspect’s wife, according to FOX 43.

Matthew Harrison “was found in a hotel and taken into custody after a brief stand-off with police. Arrangements are being made for Harrison to be transported back to Lancaster County where he will be arraigned,” the release said.

“The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office approved charges Wednesday of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, strangulation, and two counts of aggravated indecent assault against suspect Matthew Harrison,” it says.

Matthew Harrison Is Accused of Writing the Victim ‘Insulting’ Text Messages & Telling People, ‘I’ve Been Having Murder on my Brain’ & ‘the Demon in Me Broke Free’

The DA’s press release says that police found text messages from February in which the suspect is “insulting” the victim “and mentioning he needed to grab things from the home in the 2200 block of E. Mount Hope Road on Feb. 5, 2024.”

According to the DA, he told a coworker on February 7, “I won’t be back” and “the demon in me broke free.”

He texted a family member on February 5, “I’ve been having murder on my brain,” the DA wrote.

An affidavit also described texts between Matthew Harrison and his son, according to Daily Voice.

“If I kill her by now I’m cool son,” one read, according to the publication, which said the affidavit quoted his son as replying, “Come on now ol head lol,” to which Matthew Harrison is accused of responding, “S*** you think kidding.”

Daily Voice reported that Harrison’s son told him to “be cool,” but Matthew wrote, “Ever since what happened to you . . . I’ve been having murder on my brain” followed by “F*** that b****.”

On Facebook, Jami Harrison wrote that she worked for a cleaning company. Her page is filled with selfies and pictures of her daughter.

Police Found the Victim, Jami Harrison, Deceased in Bed With ‘Red Marks on Her Neck’

On Monday, February 5, 2024, at approximately 4:14 p.m., the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department “was dispatched to a residence in the 2200 block of E. Mount Hope Road, Manheim, Pennsylvania, within Penn Township in response to a 911 call from an 11-year-old juvenile that found the victim, identified as 49-year-old Jami Harrison, deceased,” the DA wrote.

The Daily Voice reported that the child who found Jami Harrison was her daughter.

“The juvenile told the dispatcher the suspect was ‘really mean and hurts’ the victim. Responding officers found the victim lying deceased in her bed with red marks on her neck and possible bruising on her forehead,” the release added.

“The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office ruled the manner of death homicide with the cause being death by asphyxia due to strangulation. The autopsy also showed signs of sexual assault to the victim’s body,” the release said.

According to Daily Voice, the affidavit says officers found Jami “laying supine in her bed, partially covered with a blanket, wearing a black shirt … with red marks on her neck and possible bruising on her forehead.”

Her cause of death was “asphyxia due to strangulation and suffocation,” Daily Voice reported.

Matthew Harrison, Who Is Accused of Repeated Domestic Abuse Against Jami Harrison, Was Staying at a Manheim Hotel, According to the DA

Harrison was described as 48, 5 foot 7 inches tall, and 170 pounds, the DA wrote. Before he was located, Harrison was “believed to be driving a black, 2017 K1500, four-door, Chevy Silverado pick-up truck bearing a Pennsylvania license plate ZND7298,” the DA said.

Harrison “is believed to have ties to areas in both Lancaster and York Counties,” the DA wrote, adding that he was considered “to be a dangerous person.”

“The suspect had been staying at a Manheim hotel, which he had checked out of on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, and was gone by 1:40 p.m.,” the DA says.

The Daily Voice reported that the Harrisons had just separated, which was why he was at a motel. The Daily Voice reported that an affidavit in the case accused Harrison of pushing Jami into walls, pouring beer over her head, and choking her, in past domestic violence incidents.

According to Daily Voice, Matthew Harrison “has a history of burglary, robbery, assault, and theft in Hellam and was sentenced to 5 to 10 years in prison back in 2001.”

