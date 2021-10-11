Matthew Mire: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Matthew Mire is a Louisiana man accused of killing a state trooper and a woman during a crime spree in the Baton Rouge area. Mire first shot and killed Pamela Adair, his half-sister, and then he ambushed and fatally shot Louisiana State Police Master Trooper Adam Gaubert while on the run, authorities said. Three other people were hospitalized during the spree that began on October 9, 2021.

The 31-year-old Mire was hospitalized with injuries suffered during his arrest. According to the state police, Mire shot himself in the leg and was bitten by a police K-9. He will be facing several charges, including multiple counts of murder and attempted murder in several parishes, authorities said. The motives for the shootings remain under investigation.

“Trooper Gaubert, a 19-year veteran of our department, was ambushed while in his patrol unit,” Louisiana State Police said in a press release on October 10, 2021. “Preliminary information indicates that Trooper Gaubert was shot and killed in the area in which an early morning Homicide occurred. The suspect, 31-year-old Matthew Mire, was taken into custody this evening shortly before 10pm without incident.”

Authorities said at a press conference that the crime spree began in Livingston Parish about midnight Saturday. Police said Mire barged through the door of a home in a mobile home park and shot two people who were inside. They survived, police said. He then stole a truck from a nearby home, according to police. Police said they believed Mire knew the victims, according to WWL TV.

Mire drove to Prairieville, where his half-sister Pamela Adair lives, and shot her and her partner, who has not been identified. Her partner was critically wounded, police said. Adair, 37, was killed. She was shot in the chest, stomach and arm, The Advocate reports.

Joseph Schexnayder, a family member, heard the shooting and found the victims, he told the newspaper, “The door to the house was open. My granddaughter walked out, and I saw my son laying in the kitchen. He was shot in the head or the neck, and his elbow was blown out. I looked in the bedroom, and Pam was on the floor in front of the bed.”

Adair and her partner had been together for 17 years and had two children, Schexnayder told the newspaper. According to her Facebook page, Adair went to French Settlement High School and studied graphic arts at Stevens-Henager College.

2. Mire Opened Fire on a State Trooper During a Brief Pursuit in East Baton Rouge Parish After Ambushing Gaubert, Authorities Say

Louisiana State Police said, “The preliminary investigation revealed that Master Trooper Adam Gaubert was ambushed by Mire as he sat in his fully marked patrol unit. The ambush of Trooper Gaubert occurred in close proximity to the Dutton Road shooting that took place in the overnight hours of October 9, 2021. Mire is a person of interest in multiple shooting incidents in several parishes.”

Police said that after fleeing the three shootings Saturday night, “Mire was involved in a pursuit where he fired a weapon at a separate pursuing State Trooper The Trooper exchanged gunfire with Mire during the incident and was not injured.”

The department added, “As the search for Mire progressed, Louisiana State Police, Homeland Security Investigations, US Alcohol Tobacco & Firearms, LA Department of Corrections, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, and East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office worked together in the search area near Hoo Shoo Too Road at the Tiger Bend Bridge. After being located and taken into custody without incident, Mire was transported to a local hospital for injuries he sustained from a K-9 bite and suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound to the leg.”

The state police said, “Master Trooper Gaubert had served with LSP since 2002 performing patrol duties at Troop A in Baton Rouge and serving as a Detective in the LSP Criminal Investigations Division throughout his career. Master Trooper Gaubert was a veteran of the United States Army and truly embodied the LSP Core Values of Loyalty, Duty, Respect, Selfless Service, Honor, Integrity, and Personal Courage. Together as a family, we will mourn his loss and honor his legacy of service to our department and the citizens of Louisiana.”

3. Mire Was Arrested in 2017 After Attacking His Grandfather & Threatening to Shoot Himself & on a Previous DUI Charge, Police Say

Mire was arrested in 2017 after attacking his grandfather in East Baton Rouge in 2017, The Advocate reports. Police said they responded after Mire’s grandfather told them he “pushed him in the chest and struck him about the body several times,” after asking him to “clean up after himself.” Police said Mire told his grandfather “he was going to shoot himself,” the newspaper reported.

According to police, Mire’s grandfather said he was “not talking to him properly and constantly disrespecting him.” Mire pleaded guilty to simple battery of the infirm and was sentenced to probation, along with anger management classes, community service and a mental health evaluation, the newspaper said.

According to The Advocate, Mire was also previously arrested on a DUI charge. Further information about that arrest was not immediately available. It was not immediately known if Mire had any additional criminal history in Louisiana or elsewhere.

4. Mire Worked in Construction & Posted on Instagram About His Girlfriend, Who Recently Died, His Family & His Church View this post on Instagram A post shared by R (@meezy421)

Mire worked in construction, according to photos on his Instagram page, which is also filled with photos with his late girlfriend, his girlfriend’s daughter, his family and friends and at church. He posted often at Purpose Church in Baton Rouge.

Kevin Schexnayder told The Advocate, “That’s my sister’s boy, Matthew. His girlfriend overdosed a couple months back, and he never got over it. He took it real real hard. He was messed up. He just got convinced people were after him.”

Mire posted on Instagram about his girlfriend after her death. He wrote on August 24 along with a photo of them together, “I miss you so much my fkn heart won’t heal-RestBaby.” He had previously posted on February 13, before her death, “My valentine ❤️🥰i love you more and more each day .. never would of thought I would find the right person for me . Thank you for everything you do.”

5. Mire Is Under Police Guard While Hospitalized

The Louisiana State Police said in a news release, “LSP Detectives obtained arrest warrants for Mire in Ascension Parish for Aggravated Flight from an Officer, Attempted First Degree Murder of a Police Officer, and First Degree Murder of a Police Officer and arrest warrants in East Baton Rouge Parish for Aggravated Flight from an Officer and Attempted First Degree Murder of a Police Officer. Troopers are maintaining constant watch over Mire at the medical facility and he will be booked on the warrant charges upon release.”

Police added, “LSP Bureau of Investigations and LSP Crime Lab processed several crime scenes in Ascension and East Baton Rouge parishes related to the shootings involving LSP Troopers. This investigation is active and ongoing and further information will be released as available.” The other shootings in Ascension Parish and Livingston Parish remain under investigation as well with additional charges likely, police said.

Louisiana State Police added on Facebook, “Trooper Gaubert embodied everything we stand for; honor, duty, selfless service, and courage. In the days ahead, we will mourn his tragic death and honor his service to our department and the citizens of Louisiana.”

The department added, “Arrangements for Master Trooper Gaubert are not finalized at this time, but he will be afforded full honors earned with a line of duty death. Further information on services will be announced when available. The charitable arm of the Louisiana State Troopers Association, Louisiana Troopers Charities Inc, is the proper mechanism for monetary donations to the family of LSP Master Trooper Adam Gaubert.”

Donations can be made to here on the department’s website or here via PayPal. “Thank you for remembering Master Trooper Gaubert’s family, friends, and LSP brothers and sisters in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” police said.

