Mauricio Garcia Social Media, ‘Right Wing Death Squad’ Patch Explored

The social media accounts of Allen, Texas, shooter Mauricio Garcia, as well as a patch that contained the acronym “RWDS” for “Right Wing Death Squad,” are being scrutinized as law enforcement attempts to find a motive for the mass murder at a local mall.

That’s according to CNN reporter Josh Campbell, who tweeted that Garcia, 33, of Dallas, had an “extensive social media presence” that included “neo-Nazi and white supremacist-related posts and images that authorities believe he shared online.”

Although police officials have not publicly confirmed Garcia’s name or motive, his identity was reported by multiple news outlets based on law enforcement sources. Garcia was a former security guard who was wearing tactical gear and armed with an AR-15 rifle, according to a state database and video showing his body at the scene.

Garcia gunned down eight people and wounded seven more outside the Allen Premium Outlets Mall on May 6, 2023, Allen Fire Chief Jonathan Boyd said in a previous news conference. Garcia, whose license to work as a security guard was expired in Texas, was shot to death by a police officer who was already at the mall on an unrelated call, Allen Police Chief Brian Harvey said in that news conference, although neither official gave his name.

Campbell reported that Garcia “had an insignia on his clothing that read ‘RWDS,’ which police believe stands for Right Wing Death Squad.”

The Washington Post also reported that a patch on Garcia’s chest said “RWDS,” which the Post described as “an acronym that stands for Right Wing Death Squad.” According to The Post, “the phrase is popular among right wing extremists, neo-Nazis and white supremacists.”

Here’s what you need to know:

The FBI Surveilled a Facebook Group Called ‘Right Wing Death Squad’ in 2019, But the Phrase Has Other Usages & Has Been Used by the Proud Boys Group

this is not even the first time the "RWDS"/Pinochet meme has appeared in a mass shooter's repertoire. It was never funny, and it was never actually intended to be. just pure terrorism. https://t.co/y36dTVLCLI pic.twitter.com/lxSTA0bT2o — Alexander Reid Ross (@areidross) May 7, 2023

In 2020, a search warrant affidavit filed in federal court in an Arkansas case, discussed a group with the same name: “Right Wing Death Squad.”

The term has other uses, however. For example, it is the name of an online video game and a song.

The term has also been associated with the Proud Boys group. In one case, a man standing alongside a group of Proud Boys and who was wearing a Proud Boys hat had on a t-shirt that “featured the Proud Boys’ black-and-yellow color scheme and a black-and-yellow flag design, as well as the letters ‘RWDS’- which stands for ‘Right Wing Death Squad,'” according to the Anti-Defamation League.

The New Yorker also reported that Proud Boys members have worn RWDS or “Right-Wing Death Squad—hats and patches; others wore balaclavas, kilts, hockey masks, or batting helmets. One man was wearing a T-shirt with an image of South American dissidents being thrown out of a helicopter and the words ‘pinochet did nothing wrong!'”

Authorities have not revealed whether they believe Garcia belonged to any groups.

In the Arkansas case, the FBI agent wrote in that affidavit that three other men exchanged racist and other messages “about the research, procurement, and development of improvised explosive devices (IEDs), illegally manufactured firearms, ammunition, and ballistic body armor.” Garcia is not mentioned in that affidavit, however, and authorities have not explained why they believe he was wearing an RWDS patch.

The affidavit says the men named in the affidavit “were participants in a Facebook Messenger chat group named ‘Right Wing Death Squad.'” One of the men made a reference to Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh, the affidavit says. According to Fox2Now, one of those members was a military member stationed in Missouri.

Authorities Are Investigating the Mass Shooting as a ‘Possible Hate Crime,’ a Report Says

Although they haven’t determined the motive for sure, authorities are investigating the mall massacre as a “possible hate crime,” The Washington Post reported.

According to the Post, Garcia, who had “multiple weapons on him and in his nearby car,” was wearing a patch on his chest that “suggested the potential white supremacist leanings” when he randomly gunned down mallgoers, including a small child. NBC News reported that the patch contained “a right-wing acronym.”

A tattoo was also visible on the suspect’s hand in a video showing him lying dead outside the mall.

CBS 11 news reporter J.D. Miles tweeted that Garcia had “no serious criminal record.”

A series of disturbing videos have emerged showing the gunman opening fire, his body lying bloodied on the ground, and victims lying deceased in a pile outside the H&M store.

READ NEXT: Video Shows Moment Range Rover Ran Into Brownsville, Texas, Migrants, Killing 7