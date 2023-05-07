Mauricio Garcia, Allen Shooting Suspect: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Mauricio Garcia was named by NBC News and CNN as the 33-year-old, tactical-gear-wearing active shooter who shot and killed eight people at Allen Premium Outlets Mall in Allen, Texas.

The gunman opened fire around 3:30 p.m. on the afternoon of May 6, 2023, Allen Police Chief Brian E. Harvey said in a news conference. Another seven people were injured, Allen Fire Chief Jonathan Boyd said in the same news conference. A police officer shot and killed Garcia at the scene, Harvey said.

Video shows the moment the suspect exited his vehicle in the parking lot and started shooting. A series of disturbing videos went viral on social media, including one showing bodies of victims lying in a pile, including a small child.

Previous social media reports had erroneously claimed the suspect was named Ignacio Garcia based on scanner reports. However, NBC News and CNN confirmed that report is false; the suspect is Mauricio Garcia, per law enforcement sources to the networks. Authorities have not publicly confirmed the shooter’s name.

Scanner audio said one victim was shot in the chest and that the suspect had an “AR rifle.”

The officer who shot Garcia, who has not been named, told dispatchers, “I need everybody I got.”

On the scanner, officers confirmed that multiple victims were shot by the H&M store outside. An officer said a person was hiding in a dumpster. You can listen to the initial scanner audio here, courtesy of Broadcastify:

1. Mauricio Garcia May Have Had ‘White Supremacist’ or ‘Neo-Nazi’ Beliefs Due to a Patch on His Chest, Reports Say

The Washington Post, which also confirmed Garcia’s name, reported that the gunman “may have had white supremacist or neo-Nazi beliefs,” attributing that contention to “people familiar with the investigation.”

According to the Post, Garcia, who had “multiple weapons on him and in his nearby car,” was wearing a patch on his chest that “suggested the potential white supremacist leanings.”

A tattoo was visible on the suspect’s hand in a video showing his deceased body outside a burger restaurant.

CBS 11 news reporter J.D. Miles tweeted that Garcia had “no serious criminal record.” Some mugshots being bandied about social media as Garcia do not even match his age.

Boyd said in a news conference that authorities found “seven deceased individuals on scene.” Nine people were transported to the hospital to area trauma facilities. Two of those people died, three are in critical surgery, and four are stable, the chief said.

Harvey said that the officer was at an unrelated call when he heard gunshots and “neutralized the shooter, and neutralized the threat.”

He said police believe the shooter acted alone. Rep. Keith Self, a Republican Congressman, said the shooting could have been worse if the officer hadn’t been on scene and reacted so quickly.

“We will never know how many lives were saved by the swift actions of our first responders,” Self said during the Saturday news conference.

2. Mauricio Garcia Had an Expired Security Guard License With Fiream Training, But He Was Living in a Dallas-Area Hotel at the Time of the Shooting, Reports Say

Garcia was licensed to work as a security guard in Texas from 2016 to 2020, according to the Texas Online Private Security database.

The database says Garcia received firearms training and levels two and three security training. According to CNN, the first training level “covers security laws in Texas,” and the second is required of all security officers and “includes firearm training and the demonstration of firearm proficiency.”

The state database lists Garcia as working for Verified Response Security and Investigations in 2016, but it says he was “terminated” in 2017 by that company. It also says he worked for Ruiz Protective Service, Inc. in 2015 and Statewide Patrol, Inc. in 2017.

According to WFAA-TV, FBI agents were interviewing the suspect’s family in Dallas and had asked for a translator.

Neighbors described the suspect as being in his 30s and said he “has lived here for as long as anyone can recall,” according to the television station.

The neighbors said there weren’t any problems they knew of at the home, but that in the past few weeks, they didn’t see the suspect’s Gray Charger as much.

They told the television station the suspect “always wore some kind of security guard uniform, although no one says they ever saw him with any kind of weapon.”

However, The Washington Post reported that Garcia “was living in a Dallas-area hotel” at the time of the mass shooting. The Dallas Morning News reported that the hotel in question was Budget Suites, at 8150 N. Stemmons Freeway.

Medical City Healthcare told NBC 5 that the wounded victims receiving treatment range in age from 5 years old to 61 years old.

3. Graphic Videos Emerged of the Shooting Scene, Including the Moment Mauricio Garcia Started Firing

Graphic videos emerged of the shooting scene at the mall. One shows the gunman, shot, lying on a sidewalk, dressed all in black with what appears to be body armor. It is too graphic to share, but you can see a blurred out version above. As noted, though, Ignacio Garcia is not the shooter, as that tweet’s caption falsely claims. The gunman is Mauricio Garcia; it’s not clear whether the two are related.

One video that is too graphic to share shows bodies, including of a small child, crumpled in a corner outside the mall building.

Another video shows officers clearing stores.

You can see a roundup of the videos here.

4. Mauricio Garcia, Who Previously Lived in Northeast Dallas With His Parents, Was Described as ‘Unusual’

FBI agents took evidence from a home in Northeast Dallas where suspect in Allen Premium Outlets shooting recently lived with his parents. Neighbors say he was quiet and always acted unusual. The FBI questioned family for hours. @wfaa pic.twitter.com/uN8OStxiQZ — Rebecca Lopez (@rlopezwfaa) May 7, 2023

Rebecca Lopez, a reporter with WFAA-TV, wrote on Twitter, “FBI agents took evidence from a home in Northeast Dallas where suspect in Allen Premium Outlets shooting recently lived with his parents. Neighbors say he was quiet and always acted unusual. The FBI questioned family for hours.”

The victims have not been named.

“Our deepest sympathies are with the families of the victims,” said Harvey. “This is a tragedy, people will be looking for answers, we’re sorry that those families are experiencing that loss.”

5. A Man Who Rushed to the Scene Described Discovering a Small Child Lying Under His Mother’s Body as Bystanders Filmed the Carnage

Witness Steven Spainhouer, whose son was at the H&M store but wasn’t injured, told WFAA-TV that he tried to help the victims, but it was too late for some.

He said he turned the head of one victim to help her but discovered “she had no face.”

“She was gone,” he said to WFAA, adding that some people were standing around filming the bodies.

Spainhouer, a former police officer, told the television station that he discovered a bloody but alive 4-year-old child hiding under his mother’s deceased body.

Allen Mayor Ken Fulk said in a statement:

Today is a tragic day for the City of Allen, our citizens, our friends and visitors who were at the Allen Premium Outlets. We are a strong and caring community, and we want all of the victims and their families impacted by this tragedy to know that we will wrap our arms around you, and we are here for you. The city of Allen pledges to offer our complete support. We know you are grieving, we are grieving. Rest assured, the nation and the world are also grieving. Allen is a proud and safe city which makes today’s senseless act of violence even more shocking. However, I want to commend our police and fire departments for their quick response. Their thorough training not to hesitate to move toward the threat likely saved more lives today. We also want to thank all of our surrounding municipalities and law enforcement agencies for offering their assistance at the scene. This collective effort is what makes our North Texas communities united.

People who frequent the mall wrote about their shock on social media. “This is so heartbreaking! My Bestie and I had plans to go to this H&M today but neither of us were ready on time! Wow! Lord please touch everyone there and all families involved! 🥺🙏🏾” wrote one woman.

