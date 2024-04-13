Milwaukee Sheriff Slams ‘Insanely Irresponsible’ Claims About Accused Killer Maxwell Anderson’s $5 Million Bail

Accused Milwaukee killer Maxwell Anderson has not been released on the $5 million bail amount that was set by the Milwaukee County court system, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, in an April 12 statement on the day that Anderson, 33, a bartender, was charged in the dismemberment murder of college student Sade Robinson, slammed false online rumors that Anderson was released on bail.

A separate news release from the Sheriff’s Office revealed that Anderson, of Milwaukee, “has been charged with three felonies related to the murder and dismemberment of a 19-year-old woman earlier this month. Per a criminal complaint filed Friday by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office, on or about Tuesday, April 2, Maxwell S. Anderson, 33, intentionally killed Sade C. Robinson, mutilated her remains, and set fire to her car in an attempt to obscure potential evidence of the killing.”

Robinson was a promising young criminal justice student who worked at Pizza Shuttle. After her disappearance, body parts were discovered throughout the city in three locations.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Milwaukee County Sheriff Wrote That Officials ‘Can’t Fathom’ Why Some People Were Claiming Maxwell Anderson Was Released on Bail

Writing all in caps, the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on its Facebook page, “FOR REASONS WE CAN’T FATHOM, IRRESPONSIBLE PEOPLE ARE LYING THIS EVENING, CLAIMING ACCUSED MURDERER MAXWELL ANDERSON HAS MADE BAIL. FALSE! HE IS IN CUSTODY, HELD ON $5 MILLION BAIL!”

The case for Anderson on the Wisconsin circuit court website says “Cash bond set for Anderson, Maxwell S” and lists the court commissioner as Jeralyn Wendelberger. The amount listed is $5 million.

“Court ordered defendant TURNED OVER TO Justice Point for SUPERVISION Level 5. No possession of dangerous weapons or firearms,” the entry continues. The first line in that entry might have confused some people into thinking Anderson was released not to Justice Point. However, it appears that entry simply means he will be supervised by Justice Point if he ever is able to post bail.

Anderson does come from a family of means. His father owns an insurance group in Waukesha County, and one of his previous court cases lists a home address that lists to a nearly $3 million home in that same county.

On X, the Sheriff’s Department shared the same information with slightly different language, writing, “NEWS ALERT: RUMORS ARE BEING SPREAD ON FACEBOOK TONIGHT THAT ACCUSED MURDERER MAXWELL ANDERSON HAS BEEN RELEASED FR/ THE MKE COUNTY JAIL. HE HAS NOT! MAXWELL REMAINS IN CUSTODY ON $5 MILLION BAIL. SPREADING OTHERWISE IS INSANELY IRRESPONSIBLE, NOT TO MENTION FALSE!”

The Sheriff Says the Remains Found in Warnimont Park ‘Suggest They Belonged’ to Sade Robinson, Who Went to Dinner With Maxwell Anderson the Night Before the First Set of Remains Were Discovered

According to the Sheriff’s release, “Preliminary DNA testing of partial human remains found in Warnimont Park in Cudahy, WI, on April 2, suggest they belonged to Robinson.”

“Anderson, of the 3100 block of S. 39th Street, is charged with First Degree Intentional Homicide, a class A felony, that, upon conviction, would result in a sentence of life imprisonment, Mutilating a Corpse, a class F felony, that could result in a fine of up to $25,000, 12-and-a-half years imprisonment, or both, and Arson of Property Other Than Building, a class I felony that comes with penalties of up to $10,000 in fines, three-and-a-half years imprisonment, or both,” the release says.

“Sheriff Ball commended the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Investigative Services Bureau (ISB) for working round-the-clock to solve this case since first being notified by Cudahy Police on April 2, that partial human remains had been discovered in Warnimont Park,” the release says.

“Subsequent investigation by both MCSO and the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) revealed that Robinson had been reported missing, turned up additional human remains in the city of Milwaukee, and led investigators to Anderson, whose phone records and other evidence showed he had communicated with Robinson and gone to dinner with her the evening before the first set of remains were discovered,” it adds.

“I would like to thank our detectives and ISB supervisors, as well as MPD investigators, for their diligent work,” Ball said in the release. “With little rest and a great deal of pressure, they have remained focused and relentless, 24-hours a day. Their efforts to carefully build this case with a host of other partners to locate and tie together evidence, will go a long way towards bringing justice and, hopefully, peace to the family and loved ones of Sade Robinson.”

“The Milwaukee Police Department is grateful for the efforts of the Sheriff’s Office, the District Attorney’s Office, and other federal and local law enforcement partners for their tireless efforts to gather facts and evidence to bring charges,” Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said in the statement. “Our hearts are with the family and loved ones of Sade Robinson. This is a horrendous tragedy and above all else, I cannot imagine the pain you must be going through. I would like to express my deepest and most sincere sympathy.”

