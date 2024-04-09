Milwaukee Body Part Discoveries Intensify Fears for Missing Student, Sade Robinson

Sade Robinson is a criminal justice student at Milwaukee Area Technical College in Wisconsin who has been missing since April 1.

Fears are growing for her safety after body parts were discovered in three different locations throughout the Milwaukee area.

To be clear, it’s not clear whether Robinson’s disappearance is tied to the discovery of the body parts. However, the intensity of the situation grew as police took a person of interest, a local bartender named Maxwell Anderson, into custody in connection with the discovery of a severed leg in a local park. The person of interest’s home along South 39th Street was searched by Milwaukee police, multiple law enforcement sources told Heavy.

“You have to prepare for the worst, and pray for the best, and worst case scenario, Sade is not with us anymore. Right now, I just want justice from the person that did this to her because nobody deserves to have body parts found in different parts of Wisconsin like this,” David Scarbrough II, Robinson’s uncle, told WISN-TV.

Here’s what you need to know about the disappearance of Sade Robinson.

1. Milwaukee Police Declared Sade Carleen Robinson a ‘Critical Missing’ Person

Milwaukee police announced on April 2, 2024, that Sade Carleen Robinson was deemed a “Critical Missing” case.

The missing person’s alert from MPD says Robinson was “last seen in the area of 1800 N. Commerce St., on Monday, April 1st, 2024,” the police alert says. “Sade is 19-years-old and is approximately 5’00”, 135 pounds, with back hair, and brown eyes. Sade was last seen wearing a black coat, a white-hooded sweatshirt, blue jean pants , and white shoes.”

People with information are asked to call Milwaukee Police District 5 at 414-935-7252.

Family and friends have been out searching for Robinson throughout Milwaukee.

A relative wrote on Facebook that Robinson’s blanket was found: “Finding my cousin blanket out there today was so heart breaking 💔💔 cause how did y’all miss ts yesterday !!!!! HOW !!???? Sade Robinson I love you & im not stopping 🙏🏽🙏🏽”

2. Sade Robinson, Who Went to Riverside High School, Was Described as a ‘Sweet Person’ Who ‘Didn’t Deserve What’s Happening to You’

#Milwaukee, #Wisconsin: 19y/o Sade Robinson was last seen on April 1, near the area of Pleasant and Commerce in Milwaukee. Have you seen Sade? #SadeRobinson pic.twitter.com/KKSldD7nWH — Blk & Missing FDN (@BAM_FI) April 8, 2024

Sade Robinson’s Facebook page says she went to Ida S. Baker High School, studies at Milwaukee Area Technical College, went to Riverside High School, and lives in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

She is from Vicksburg, Mississippi, according to her Facebook page. Her page mostly contains selfies.

A man wrote on Facebook, “Sade I definitely do miss you fr you was a great friend you was a great person to be around always Could put a smile on my face your a sweet person and you didn’t deserve what’s happening to you fr I’m lost for words but I definitely will remembering all the great times that we had fr and I will never forget you.” He shared a collage of photos showing the missing woman.

3. Sade Robinson, Who Worked for Pizza Shuttle, Was Studying Criminal Justice

Missing Milwaukee woman's car found burnt, search continues Milwaukee police said Sade Carleena Robinson went missing April 1 MILWAUKEE — The family of a missing Milwaukee woman is still waiting for answers four days after 19-year-old Sade Carleena Robinson went missing.… pic.twitter.com/2nizfpqQid — LockharTVMedia (@LockharTVMedia) April 6, 2024

Sheena Scarbrough, Robinson’s mother, told WISN-TV that her daughter texted her the afternoon of April 1, and asked her for $15, which was “very unusual.”

Robinson was studying criminal justice at Milwaukee Area Technical College and planning to join the U.S. Air Force, WISN reported. According to WISN, Robinson did not show up for her job at Pizza Shuttle.

A friend wrote on Facebook, sharing some of her text messages with Robinson, “Sade Robinson is the most beautiful, kind and loving sweet hype girl I know, we just talked on sc not too long ago I was so proud of her she told me she was finishing up school and I was so excited for what the future held for her, she has so much potential & love to give this world.”

4. Body Parts Were Found Near Sade Robinson’s Burnt Car, Reports Say

Body parts found scattered across Milwaukee in 3 separate instances within a week: report 19-year-old Sade Robinson is missing.https://t.co/domYWUHV5w #FoxNews pic.twitter.com/fCTqCyQyYc — Charles-The Historical Preservationist (@Charles01096252) April 8, 2024

On April 5, the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department wrote on Facebook, “It has been widely reported in Milwaukee-area news media that just before 5:30 PM on Tuesday, April 2, the Milwaukee County Dispatch (911 call) Center was notified about the discovery of a severed human leg in/near the water at Warnimont Park, in Cudahy, WI, east of the golf course by the pump house.”

Cudahy Police “were initially notified of the discovery and in turn notified the Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the discovery as a homicide. On Thursday, April 4, after securing a search warrant, MCSO detectives and deputy sheriffs converged on a residence on Milwaukee’s south side, in the area of S. 39th Street and W. Oklahoma Ave., and took a person of interest into custody for questioning,” the department wrote.

Authorities have not named the person of interest, although VINE Link shows that Maxwell Anderson was booked into the jail, and law enforcement sources told Heavy that he was being investigated in connection with the severed leg.

Then on Friday, April 5, another body part was found near 31st Street and Walnut Street, according to WISN-TV. That body part was found in a park that is located one block from the spot where Robinson’s car was discovered torched at North 30th Street and West Lisbon Avenue, according to WISN, which reported that a witness says the car was set ablaze on Tuesday evening.

Robinson’s family members told WISN that it was the missing woman’s car.

“It was catching on fire, and all of a sudden, it was getting bigger, so I called the fire department. Then you could hear the alarm going off in the car, and the airbags exploding,” said Patricia Newton-Powell to WISN-TV about the burning car.

On Sunday, April 8, more body parts were found, NBC News reported, writing that, “Unidentified remains were discovered Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the area of the 3000 block of West Galena Street,” which is just over 2 miles from where Robinson was last seen.

5. Sade Robinson’s Mother Says She Is ‘Grieving’ Her Daughter

Family searches for missing 19-year-old, concerned about human body parts being discovered by authorities The family of missing 19-year-old Sade Carleena Robinson searched for clues near 30th and Lisbon Avenue in Milwaukee on Saturday. The family of 19-year-old Sade Carleena… https://t.co/DHzWeK2tFz pic.twitter.com/EpuS4fUelv — LockharTVMedia (@LockharTVMedia) April 7, 2024

Robinson’s mom has written a series of posts on Facebook. “Gonna Let Yall know 👁️👁️🙏🏽🙏🏽❤️❤️🥲🥲, I’m mourning and grieving my daughter Sade Robinson. Keep her name out your mouth on that slick gossip sh**. Inbox me or authorities on anything Real Information at this point or pull up to Support. #JusticeforSade #SadeSheena,” she wrote on April 8.

Three days before that, she wrote, “#SadeSheena 👁️👁️🙏🏽🙏🏽💫💫❤️❤️Justice will Be Served 🫡🫡. For my Baby on God ♉️🥲🥲🥲”

In another post, Scarbrough wrote, “I’m gonna Haunt this Sick muthafucker in his sleep and dreams and In hell…👁️👁️when I’m done. Whomever hurt my Baby!!🫡🫡😳🥲🥲, Sade keep talking to Us Baby. 💫💫💫 They will Be Dealt with.”

