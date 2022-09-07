WATCH: Memphis Active Shooter Live Video in Auto Zone

A Memphis active shooter in Memphis, Tennessee, walked into an Auto Zone store and randomly shot a man while streaming on very graphic Facebook Live video.

You can see the video later on in the story but be forewarned that it is extremely graphic both in language and act. “No fakin’, no fakin’. This s*** for real…” the active shooter says as he walks in the store.

At least one person was dead, per the ABC24 Memphis livestream.

Police named the gunman as Ezekiel Kelly, 19,, and they shared a photo from the Facebook page “Zeek Huncho.”

Memphis police are searching for the active shooter. They say he has shot multiple people throughout the city.

It's not clear whether "Zeek Huncho" is the suspect's real name. The URL of the Facebook page reads, "bankboy Zeek." The situation was still active, and police wrote on Twitter that they did not know where the suspect was as of just before 8 p.m. on September 7, 2022.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Horrifically Graphic Video Shows the Gunman Walk Into the Auto Zone and Immediately Shoot a Man

Active Shooter in Memphis.

The victim’s condition in the Auto Zone shooting is not yet known. More video is captured on Facebook here.

“UPDATE: the suspect is still at large. If you do not have to be out, stay indoors until this is resolved,” Memphis police wrote just after 8 p.m.

Memphis police wrote at about 7 p.m. central time, “ALERT!! ARMED AND DANGEROUS!!!! Be on the lookout for a male Black occupying a blue or silver sedan (possibly an Infiniti or Nissan) who is responsible for multiple shootings. We are getting reports that he is recording his actions on Facebook. We do not have a specific location of where e his now. If you have any information of his whereabouts call 911 immediately.”

Police then wrote that the gunman had changed cars, “UPDATE: suspect is now believed to be in a grey Toyota SUV.”

Memphis police shared the photo from the Facebook page and wrote as the active shooter reports broke out on the evening of September 7, 2022, “The suspect is a 19-year-old male Black driving a light blue Infiniti.”

At Least Two Victims have Been Shot, Police Say

The active shooter scare comes as Memphis is reeling from the abduction and murder of jogger Eliza Fletcher.

Police wrote several warnings about the active shooter on Twitter.

“UPDATE: the vehicle reportedly has a red dealer tag and a rear window busted out,” police wrote.

They provided information on some of the shootings:

At 4:35 PM, MPD responded to a shooting at 946 East Parkway South, where a male victim was located with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene. There is no suspect information at this time. Call 901-528-CASH with tips. At 4:36PM officers responded to a shooting on Norris Road near I-240 Southbound Ramp. Officers located a female victim with a gunshot wound. She was transported to ROH in critical condition. Please avoid the area as this is an ongoing investigation.

A woman wrote, “Memphis followers get in the house and don’t stop at any gas stations there’s an active shooter shooting people at random 😳”

The top visible post on the Zeek Huncho Facebook page is from August 18, and it reads, “I’m sorry momma I know you hate how I live fuc it this just what it is I got you 4 life I know you pray every night I swear wont GO witout a fight I promise I want go out like his kinfolk #JustUs.”

The Zeek Huncho page reads, “longlive kinglonglive ricolonglive terio ,8-8-22 #SVMCEOZEEK #NHC,” and says its user lives in Memphis and is from Spring Valley, Tennessee.

In July, he wrote, “If I Lose It All Today I’ll Get It Back Tomorrow 💥Ima Natural Born Hustla Been This Way Since A Toddler💰 #fifthball”

Another July post refers to a shootout:

“I can’t lie again, I can’t tell on my friend

They asked and you told what you knew ’bout ✅

I charged my F&N, hope it blow again

I’m the first one to shoot in a shootout 💚”

He wrote in June, “I just don’t understand this ‘I pray to the judge’ but you was my charge partner and you describe to the judge im the driver and my nick and government name people are delusional 🤷🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️”

