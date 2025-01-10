Mets and Pete Alonso Contract Talks Enter Critical Phase

The New York Mets and Pete Alonso remain at a standstill, each side waiting for the other to make a defining move. More than a month before Spring Training begins, the pressure intensifies on Alonso and the Mets’ front office. Alonso, one of the Mets’ most powerful hitters, remains unsigned, leaving the team’s future at first base uncertain.

The Mets carefully weigh the financial impact of committing to Alonso long term while managing their roster and payroll. With time running short, the outcome of these negotiations shapes the team’s success in the upcoming season. Alonso and the Mets understand that reaching a resolution soon is crucial for finalizing the team and ensuring they are fully prepared for the upcoming season.

Alonso Seeks Long-Term Deal Amid Mets’ Strategy

David Stearns, the Mets’ president of baseball operations, consistently avoids long-term contracts for players over 30 years old, especially pitchers. This approach is evident in his decision to pass on free agents like Corbin Burnes and Max Fried. Stearns applies this same thinking to position players, and as Alonso’s future with the Mets remains uncertain, it is unclear whether Stearns will stick to his strategy or make an exception for the slugger.

Scott Boras represents Alonso, and Boras, who had a tough offseason last year, sees more successful negotiations this time. Still, Boras may be asking for too much in Alonso’s case. Reports say Alonso seeks a long-term deal, with some sources claiming he wants at least six years.

Boras’ approach to Alonso’s contract negotiations involves using Prince Fielder’s nine-year, $214 million deal from 2012 as a benchmark. Fielder’s contract, signed over a decade ago, now seems unrealistic given the current market value of players. This approach aligns with Boras’ current stance, as he rejected recent big contracts like Matt Olson’s eight-year, $168 million extension with Atlanta in 2022 and Paul Goldschmidt’s five-year, $130 million extension with St. Louis in 2019.

Boras argues that these deals don’t represent fair comparisons for a player like Alonso, whose power and potential set him apart. As Alonso seeks a long-term commitment, Boras’ claim on using past deals as a framework complicates his negotiations, especially as teams reassess the value of large, lengthy contracts.

Alonso and Boras hope for a long-term deal, but it’s hard to see any team offering six or even five years at this stage. On his weekly B/R Walkoff podcast Wednesday, MLB insider Jon Heyman shared that Alonso aims for a minimum of a six-year contract in free agency.

“The issue with the Mets is the length of the deal,” Heyman said. “Right now we’re looking at Alonso wanting at least a six-year deal.”

Alonso’s Return to Mets Faces Negotiation Hurdles

The market for power-hitting first basemen has shifted, and teams that have already hesitated to meet his demands are unlikely to change their stance this late in the offseason. A return to the Mets still makes the most sense, but both sides struggle as they navigate the negotiations.

Finding a team that fits Alonso outside the Mets seems challenging. While other clubs could make sense in theory, most have significant drawbacks. The Anaheim Angels, for instance, don’t align with Alonso’s goals, especially if success and long-term security are important to him. The Seattle Mariners might be a possibility, but their lack of spending and the large dimensions of their ballpark create issues. The San Francisco Giants may offer a viable opportunity, but their ballpark isn’t ideal for a right-handed slugger looking to increase his value before re-entering free agency. The Mets remain the most logical option for Alonso as he searches for the best fit.

The Mets face a clear challenge in finding a strong bat to protect Juan Soto in the lineup, with Alonso being the most logical option. While Alex Bregman could be a potential fit, he’s likely to land a long-term deal with teams like the Toronto Blue Jays, Detroit Tigers, or Boston Red Sox. Beyond Bregman, there are few impactful hitters left on the market. Anthony Santander could be another option, but his poor defense and the potential need to move Brandon Nimmo back to center field make him a less ideal fit.

Nolan Arenado is available for trade, but his offensive numbers have declined in recent years, with his OPS dropping from .891 to .774 and then to .719, making him a risky addition unless the St. Louis Cardinals agree to cover part of his contract. Luis Arráez, another trade possibility, fits the Mets’ needs. Still, his lack of power and poor defense are concerns, especially since the Mets already have strong players at infield positions like second base, shortstop, and third base. Free agents like Jurickson Profar, Jesse Winker, and Alex Verdugo are also available, but none offer a clear upgrade for the Mets.

Profar provides valuable flexibility by being able to play multiple positions, giving the Mets more options in their lineup. Offensively, he showed strong potential in 2024, posting an impressive 134 OPS+, demonstrating his ability to contribute significantly with the bat. Winker played well for the Mets at the end of the season and in the playoffs, while Verdugo, known for his defense, could be ready to improve offensively. However, despite the significant addition of Soto, the Mets are not looking to make impulsive moves for 2025. They are focused on making smart decisions rather than overcommitting to deals or trades that don’t align with their long-term goals.

Whether Alonso returns or not, the Mets remain a strong World Series contender this season, aiming to establish long-term success under Stearns and owner Steve Cohen. However, given Alonso’s ongoing free agency and the Mets’ available lineup options without him, it’s clear that both sides depend on one another. Returning to the Mets makes the most sense, but it will only happen if the team and Alonso see it as a reasonable and beneficial decision.

The Mets could offer Alonso a four-year, $110 million deal with opt-outs and a fifth-year option, bringing the total to about $138 million. This would allow Alonso to match the extension he turned down last year and help the Mets strengthen their lineup with his powerful bat.