Department of Homeland Security Chief of Staff Miles Taylor Wrote Anti-Trump New York Times Op-Ed in 2018

Miles Taylor is the former Department of Homeland Security chief of staff who wrote the anonymous New York Times op-ed in September 2018. Following the publication of the op-ed, President Donald Trump tweeted, “TREASON?”

Taylor, 33, revealed himself as the author of the piece on October 28 in a blog post on Medium. In 2019, Taylor followed up on his allegations with the book A Warning. The book credited “Anonymous” as the author.

In September 2020, Taylor began his New York Times op-ed by writing, “I work for the president but like-minded colleagues and I have vowed to thwart parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations.”

Taylor Ceased Working at the Department of Homeland Security in February 2019

President Donald Trump Reacts To Anonymous New York Times Op-Ed | NBC NewsPresident Trump responded to an anonymous op-ed posted in the New York Times Wednesday afternoon during a White House event with U.S. sheriffs. Trump repeatedly slammed the “failing” New York Times and touted his administration’s achievements. » Subscribe to NBC News: http://nbcnews.to/SubscribeToNBC » Watch more NBC video: http://bit.ly/MoreNBCNews NBC News is a leading source of… 2018-09-05T21:59:46Z

Taylor worked as the Department of Homeland Security chief of staff between February 2019 and November 2019. Following his departure from the White House, Taylor began working as a contributor for CNN and was hired as government affairs and public policy manager with Google.

In August 2020, multiple news outlets reported that Taylor took a leave of absence from Google in order to campaign for former Vice President Joe Biden. Taylor’s Wikipedia page describes him as “the highest-ranking former member of the administration to endorse Biden.”

Taylor Said in His Announcement: ‘I am a Republican & I Wanted This President to Succeed’

Why a former top Trump official has joined Joe Biden l GMAMiles Taylor, former Chief of Staff at the Department of Homeland Security, described the current presidency as "terrifying" and "damaging to national security.' READ MORE: https://abcn.ws/2FxFoxv Subscribe to GMA's YouTube page: https://bit.ly/2Zq0dU5 Visit Good Morning America's homepage: https://www.goodmorningamerica.com/ Follow GMA: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GoodMorningAmerica Twitter: https://twitter.com/gma Instagram: https://instagram.com/goodmorningamerica Watch full episodes of GMA: http://abc.go.com/shows/good-morning-america https://hulu.tv/2YnifTH #GMA #MilesTaylor… 2020-08-18T14:27:44Z

Taylor wrote in his Medium blog, “Make no mistake: I am a Republican, and I wanted this President to succeed.” Taylor writes that he came into the Trump administration through the president’s former Chief of Staff General John Kelly. Taylor accuses the president of being a “man without character” who “personal defects have resulted in leadership failures so significant that they can be measured in lost American lives.”

Taylor alleges that others within the Trump administration have witnessed similar failings but are “hesitant to speak up for fear of reprisals.” In another section, Taylor says that “Trump’s own lieutenants were alarmed by his instability.” Taylor describes his book, A Warning, as a “character study of the current Commander in Chief.”

Taylor writes that he “wrestled” with the decision to publish his critiques anonymously. Taylor says that he ultimately decided to remain unknown in the hope that it would force the president to respond to the critiques without “creating distractions through petty insults and name-calling.”

Taylor Writes that Coming Forward With His Criticisms With Trump Have Affected His Marriage & Personal Safety

Ex-Trump officials are about to shine another bright light on this corrupt presidency. Get ready. pic.twitter.com/01vbouninq — Miles Taylor (@MilesTaylorUSA) October 14, 2020

Taylor writes that he believes the president became “unhinged” after the op-ed was published. The former DHS official wrote that he rejected “declined a hefty monetary advance” and donated much of the money generated from his book. Taylor also says that it was not his goal to write a “tell all” on the president but rather his “focus was on the President himself and his character, not denigrating former colleagues.”

A group of former Trump administration officials including Alexander Vindman and Olivia Troye are namechecked by Taylor in a list of “souls who had everything to lose but stood up anyway.” Taylor writes that he does not believe these people are “deep-staters” but are “patriots who accepted great personal risks to speak candidly about a man they’ve seen retaliate and even incite violence against his opponents.” Taylor said that criticisms of the president have taken a “considerable toll” on his personal life, including his marriage and personal safety.

READ NEXT: Former Fans Want TikTok Star Canceled Over ‘Racist’ Video – Watch it Here