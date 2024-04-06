2nd ‘Possible’ Body Part Found in Milwaukee After Severed Leg Turned Up in Park

A second body part may have been found in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, just days after a human leg was discovered.

According to WISN-TV, a “possible body part” was found on April 5 “in the city’s Walnut Hill neighborhood” near North 30th Street and West Lisbon Avenue.

That comes just three days after the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that a severed human leg was discovered at Warnimont Park. It’s not yet clear whether the discoveries are related. However, according to WISN, the area of 30th and Lisbon “is where a car belonging to missing 19-year-old Sade Carleena Robinson was found torched” on April 2.

“MCSO can confirm that a human leg was discovered in or near the water today at Warnimont Park, east of the golf course by the pump house,” The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department’s spokesman wrote in an email to Heavy. “Cudahy Police were initially notified and in turn notified the Sheriff’s Office, which is leading the investigation.”

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department, in an April 5 news release, “On Thursday, April 4, after securing a search warrant, MCSO detectives and deputy sheriffs converged on a residence on Milwaukee’s south side, in the area of S. 39th Street and W. Oklahoma Ave., and took a person of interest into custody for questioning.” The person of interest’s name was not released.

Sheriff’s officials have not released the name of the victim or any motive.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Severed Leg Was Discovered by a Person Who Was Patronizing Warnimont Park, the Sheriff’s Department Says

James Burnett, the spokesman for the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department, wrote in an email to Heavy that, just before 5:30 p.m. on April 2, the Milwaukee County Dispatch (911 call) Center “was notified about the discovery of a leg in/near the water at Warnimont Park, east of the golf course by the pump house.”

Cudahy Police “were initially notified and in turn notified the Sheriff’s Office, which is leading the investigation,” he wrote. “Again, the leg was confirmed to be human. And, as the investigation continues and gains steam, I can clarify to you that the limb was discovered by an individual patronizing the park – walking, etc.”

“At this time, the aftermath of this discovery is categorized as a death investigation, albeit suspicious,” Burnett wrote, when asked whether the leg is being investigated as a homicide.” However, in an April 6 update, the Sheriff’s Department wrote that the leg discovery is now being investigated as a homicide.

In a statement posted to their Facebook page, Cudahy police wrote, “Cudahy police responded to a call on Tuesday, April 2 of a report of a severed leg near Lake Michigan in Warnimont Park. Cudahy Police notified the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, who responded to the scene. Milwaukee County Sherriff’s Office is handling the investigation and Cudahy police will assist the sheriff’s office with their investigation, as needed. If anyone has any information regarding this investigation please contact with Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office at 414-278-4788.”

Sade Robinson Was Last Seen on Monday, April 1, Milwaukee Police Say

Sade Robinson’s Facebook page says she went to Ida S. Baker High School, studies at Milwaukee Area Technical College, went to Riverside High School, and lives in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She is from Vicksburg, Mississippi, according to her Facebook page.

Her mother, Sheena Scarbrough wrote on Facebook, “I’m gonna Haunt this Sick muthaf***** in his sleep and dreams and In hell…👁️👁️when I’m done. Whomever hurt my Baby!!🫡🫡😳🥲🥲, Sade keep talking to Us Baby. 💫💫💫 They will Be Dealt with.”

In another post, she wrote, “Lord I’m Soo Weak 🙏🏽🙏🏽💫💫❤️❤️🥲🥲🥲. I’m Sick 👁️👁️, who would harm my baby ??” On April 5, she wrote, “Keep Sharing our stories daily. Bring my daughter home❤️❤️”

Scarbrough told WISN that her daughter texted her the afternoon of April 1, and asked for $15, which was “very unusual.” Robinson was studying criminal justice and planning to join the U.S. Air Force, WISN reported. According to WISN, Robinson did not show up for her job at Pizza Shuttle. The family told WISN her burned car was found about two miles from her home.

“It was catching on fire, and all of a sudden, it was getting bigger, so I called the fire department. Then you could hear the alarm going off in the car, and the airbags exploding,” said Patricia Newton-Powell to WISN.

Milwaukee police have released a “critical missing” alert for Sade Robinson.

The alert says police are “asking for the public’s assistance in locating a critically missing person, Sade Carleena Robinson.

Robinson was “last seen in the area of 1800 N. Commerce St., on Monday, April 1st, 2024,” the police alert says. “Sade is 19-years-old and is approximately 5’00”, 135 pounds, with back hair, and brown eyes. Sade was last seen wearing a black coat, a white-hooded sweatshirt, blue jean pants , and white shoes.”

People with information are asked to call Milwaukee Police District 5 at 414 935-7252