Woman Sprayed Milwaukee Public Museum Granny, Exhibits With ‘Oil-Like Substance,’ CEO Says

Milwaukee Public Museum CEO Ellen Censky revealed in a Milwaukee County Board committee meeting on March 12 that an individual sprayed an “oil-like substance on several exhibits in the museum on all three floors.”

In the audio of the meeting obtained by Heavy, Censky said officials were working with Milwaukee police and assessing the damage.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the suspect sprayed “display cases, taxidermy specimens, a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, and Granny Hannah,” the latter being the famous grandmother figure who sits in a rocking chair in the Streets of Old Milwaukee Exhibit.

Milwaukee police released photos of the female suspect with a news release about the incident on March 11.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Suspect Is Accused of Sprayin the Substance on the Granny Figure’s Face

During the meeting, Censky revealed that the woman specifically targeted the popular granny exhibit.

Granny Hannah is the mannequin that is in a rocking chair in the Streets of Old Milwaukee exhibit inside the museum.

“It was sprayed on granny’s face and dripped down on her clothing,” she told the County Board committee after County Supervisor Sheldon Wasserman asked, “They actually damaged granny?”

“Granny is everyone’s favorite resident of the Streets of Old Milwaukee. She can usually be found rocking on her porch and keeping an eye on the neighborhood, but in colder weather she heads indoors to decorate for the holidays and spend time with her grandchildren,” the museum’s website says.

“Granny was born in Maine, but settled here in Milwaukee with her husband in 1852. There are few people who know the Streets quite like Granny does. Select her be your special guide through the Streets this holiday season!”

The museum’s website describes the Streets of Old Milwaukee exhibit this way:

The Streets boasts a life-sized street car entrance that, through clever use of technology, transports the visitor on a journey back in time to Milwaukee’s yesteryear, exiting into a courtyard highlighting some of Milwaukee’s industrialized businesses. Museum-goers can stroll down the darkened, gaslit lanes, peer into the windows of some thirty shops, businesses, eating and drinking establishments, and pay their respects to Granny patiently rocking on the front porch of one of two residences to grace the Streets (the other being the Watson Family Home, a tribute to one of Milwaukee’s first prominent African American families).

Milwaukee Police Say They Are Seeking a Woman Who Is Approximately 30 Years of Age for the ‘Burglary/Criminal Damage’

According to a Milwaukee police news release sent by email, “Milwaukee Police are investigating a burglary/criminal damage that occurred on March 7, 2024, at approximately 5:00 p.m., on the 800 block of W. Wells St.”

“The suspect is described as an African American female, who is approximately 30 years of age with a heavy build and a medium complexion,” police wrote.

“She was last seen wearing wearing a black leather jacket, grey hooded sweatshirt underneath with the hood up, dark grey or black sweatpants, light colored “Crocs” style shoes, black backpack,” they added. “The suspect intentionally entered the establishment and damaged property.”

Police noted, “Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.”

We asked both MPD and the museum officials which specific exhibits were damaged, the total amount of property damage, and whether a motive was articulated and are waiting to hear back.

