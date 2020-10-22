PHOTOS: Mitch McConnell’s ‘Gnarly’ Bruised Hands Sparks Concern for His Health

Photos of Senator Mitch McConnell‘s heavily discolored and bruised hands has sparked serious concern for the Senate Majority Leader‘s health on Twitter. The disturbing pictures started to go viral on October 21, and have been verified as un-edited photos from Getty Images and the Associated Press.

McConnell, 78, who’s up for re-election in Kentucky, has been a constant presence in the media due to the ongoing negotiations concerning the second stimulus bill, and Americans expressed worry on Twitter that McConnell may not be healthy enough to be involved with these important negotiations.

This photo of Mitch McConnell's hands from yesterday pic.twitter.com/9x5x2UhxvJ — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) October 21, 2020

Other online users brought the issue that if there is something wrong with McConnell, the people of Kentucky have a right to know prior to the election.

Mitchell McConnell's hands were ok a week ago… what happened to bruise them to such a degree that they are now literally black as seen in pictures from AP News yesterday? Don't Kentucky voters have a right to know about his health? pic.twitter.com/szAp3SLLLr — M. Mendoza Ferrer (@m_mendozaferrer) October 21, 2020

Vox reporter Aaron Rupar shared a couple of photos of McConnell’s hands and tweeted, “I hope Mitch McConnell isn’t in poor health but his hands look gnarly (images from Getty).”

I hope Mitch McConnell isn't in poor health but his hands look gnarly (images from Getty) pic.twitter.com/2vXuqsbliw — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 22, 2020

Why is Mitch McConnell covered in bruises? — Michelle #BlackLivesMatter (@SoSofieFatale) October 22, 2020

Causing even more concern, the bruise that appears on McConnell’s face. Unaltered photos show the upper right part of his lip to be bruised. One person tweeted, “Something is wrong with Mitch McConnell. The hands photos speak for themselves but this face shot….homeboy has tons of makeup on and is covering bruises and scabs. He is not. well.”

McConnell has bruises on his face as well.https://t.co/GBfBHquN6c — Kat Packer (@PackerKats) October 21, 2020

McConnell, who has not contracted coronavirus, suffered from polio as a child. In April, he got choked up while speaking out about contracting the deadly disease to ABC News. “I was lucky,” he said, recalling how his mother “was determined to see me walk again. My mother instilled all that in me before I was 4 years old and I think it’s been a guiding principle in how I lead my life.”

McConnell Addressed the Concern Surrounding His Bruised Hands on Thursday

.@BresPolitico: Do you have some kind of health issue? Everybody's been talking about your hands. McConnell: "I've been worried about your health, Bres. how you feeling?" Bres: Is there anything going on we should know about? McConnell: "Of course not" … per Hill pool. — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) October 22, 2020



While speaking with Politico’s congressional bureau chief John Bresnahan on October 22. McConnell shot down rumors that there was anything wrong with his health. Scott Wong, The Hill’s senior staff writer tweeted out their conversation.

Bresnahan asked, “Do you have some kind of health issue? Everybody’s been talking about your hands.” At first, McConnell turned the question back on him. “I’ve been worried about your health, Bres. How you feeling?” asked McConnell.

In a follow-up question, Bresnahan asked, “Is there anything going on we should know about?” to which McConnell answered, “Of course not.”

The senator’s team has not yet put out an official statement concerning McConnell’s health or explaining the bruises on his hands and face.

Speculation Over What Caused McConnell’s Discolored Hands Caused a Twitter Debate

This *is* odd. What the heck is going on with Mitch McConnell's hands? The image is legit: https://t.co/SqG15b3tEL pic.twitter.com/Nmf0EXAZxh — Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) October 21, 2020



After the photos went viral, Twitter users shared their views and ideas of what could possibly be the cause of McConnell’s discolored hands. There were guesses was that the senator may be on blood thinners.

What’s up with Mitch McConnell? He was M.I.A for a bit, then shows up with huge bruises? Blood thinners??? #MoscowMitch #MitchMcConnellsHands # pic.twitter.com/0hbFAqFjH0 — Biohazard Butterfly (@Mesadabree) October 22, 2020

One person tweeted, “I’d be interested in what’s going on with Mitch McConnell and as a person in an elected position, he should be transparent with voters. I think this isn’t anything crazy though. he’s just old and probably on blood thinners. My grandma is pretty much one whole ass bruise.”

Did anybody know why Mitch McConnell's hands looked like he had received multiple IVs and one and is black and blue with bruises — WeThePeople🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@PrincessBravato) October 21, 2020

As I see McConnell's severe bruising & the guessing about it I need to speak up. I take blood thinners bcuz I have Afib. I'm 75. I bruise easily BUT nothing like this. I am very active, care for 6 dogs & 10 acres. I would be in hospital with those bruises. — Sandy (@mo4five) October 22, 2020

Other Twitter users wondered if McConnell had an accident and the deep mottled bruising stemmed from his old age.

Did McConnell have an accident? The bruises on his hands and face look very serious. https://t.co/GGIDLcosT0 — Kim Dougherty (@KimMD) October 22, 2020

READ NEXT: James Randi Dead: Legendary Magician & Skeptic Dies at 92