Model Jeff Thomas Dead: What Was His Cause of Death?

Jeff Thomas was a model and Instagram influencer who was found dead in Miami, Florida, on March 8, 2023, according to TMZ.

According to TMZ, the cause of death was a “suspected suicide.”

The entertainment site reported that “cops received a call that he had taken his own life.”

Thomas, 35, was an “art entrepreneur,” according to Women’s Wear Daily. Thomas founded One Popsicle, a contemporary art collection business, according to its website.

Skylar Ray Thomas, the brother of Jeff Thomas, wrote on Facebook that “Jeff struggled with addiction and mental health challenges, which ultimately led to his tragic passing.”

Police Believe Jeff Thomas Likely Jumped From a Balcony, Reports Say

According to TMZ, Thomas’s body “was discovered last Wednesday at a Miami apartment complex. We’re told it appears he jumped from a balcony, but cops are still investigating.”

Skylar Ray Thomas, the brother of Thomas, wrote on Facebook,

It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of my brother, Jeff on Wednesday, March 8th. As you have followed through the years, Jeff traveled the world and lived life to the fullest. What you may not know, is Jeff struggled with addiction and mental health challenges, which ultimately led to his tragic passing. While Jeff’s struggles were difficult, we want to remember him for the kind and caring person he was. He had a contagious sense of humor, a love for music, art and family, and a passion for helping others. He touched the lives of so many people, and his memory will live on in our hearts forever. As a family, we hope that Jeff’s passing can serve as a reminder of the importance of seeking help for mental health and addiction issues. We also ask that you honor or celebrate him respectfully in social media and encourage anyone who may be struggling to reach out for support, and to know that they are not alone in their struggles. Today, we celebrate Jeff’s life and to mourn his passing. We thank you all for your love and support during this difficult time, and we ask that you continue to keep Jeff and our family in your thoughts and prayers. We will be honoring his life soon with a memorial service and will communicate those details to everyone when available.

Over the years, Thomas was photographed with celebrities like Megan Fox, according to TMZ.

The One Popsicle biography for Thomas says Jeff Thomas “majored in International Business at Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas while minoring in Spanish. His travels after college while modeling internationally was always a passion being in the arts world and being able to work with creatives from all walks of life, cultures, and throughout major cities.”

It continues,

Attending art fairs such as Frieze Art Fair in London and Art Basel in Miami over the years were some events of where he found his inspirations while meeting some of the most renound artists and becoming an art collector himself. He found that there was a niche missing in the art world, which was somoene who could bring the clients to the artists and assist them in finding the right pieces for their home, office and other art collectors. Colloborating with certain artists to curate some of his own personal pieces, inspired him to help others do the same with artists he works with for his customers. Keeping people inspired in the arts world will always be something he enjoys as others inpire him to do the same.

Jeff Thomas Was an Instagram Influencer Whose Last Post Referenced Mental Health

Jeff Thomas was an influencer on Instagram, where he had more than 120,000 followers.

On his Instagram page, he described himself as “Founder & Director @onepopsicle,” as an actor and model, as an “aspiring firefighter” and as a “proud dog dad.” He wrote on Instagram that he lived in Miami, Florida.

His last Instagram post included a photo of him lying by a pool and the caption, “A cold plunge a day, keeps the doctor away 💧 #coldplunge #wellness #mentalhealth.”

His agent Gerald Frankowski wrote in the comment thread on that post, “It was a pleasure to have been your agent. You did everything you needed to do to succeed in the biz. Frustrating at times but I knew your goals and your passion to get there. More important was the friendship we developed afterwards. Your heart was always in the right place. RIP #DIT”

A woman wrote on the comment thread, “I noticed this was the only picture where you used the hash tag #mental health. That was 7 days ago. You gave a hint that you were suffering but no one caught that hint. Now Rest in Peace.”

A person wrote on Instagram, on his comment thread, “So so sad. I’m looking at these photos and can’t help, but think it is foreshadowing… “from ashes” and he is sitting on the railing of the building. I feel like he was making a small cry for help. Praying you are Resting in love, power and peacefully you beautiful being.”

