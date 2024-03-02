California Dental Office Mass Shooting Suspect Was ‘Disgruntled Former Customer,’ Police Say

Mohammed Abdulkareem is a “disgruntled former customer” who is accused of perpetrating a mass shooting in an El Cajon, California, dental office on February 29, according to a statement from El Cajon police.

Three people were shot; one died, and two are listed in stable condition, according to The Times of San Diego. According to Daily Mail, one of the victims, Yareli Carrillo, was the receptionist. She was shot in the legs but is expected to survive, Daily Mail reported.

According to Daily Mail, the dental office, Smile Plus Dentistry & Orthodontics, is run by a father and son named Jack and Benjamin Harouni. The deceased victim has not been named.

“The shooting at the dentist’s office yesterday is heartbreaking and traumatic for the families involved as well as our community at large. We understand there are concerns about the suspect’s motive,” El Cajon police wrote in a press release.

“While we are still in the early stages of the investigation, we want to make it clear that there is no indication the attack was racially or politically motivated. As we continue to conduct a thorough investigation, we will keep the community informed of any new developments.”

Abdulkareem, who fled the scene in a U-Haul truck, was later arrested and has “since been booked into San Diego County Central Jail on multiple felony charges, including one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder. Further investigation into the incident may reveal additional felony charges,” police wrote.

Here’s what you need to know:

El Cajon Police Say They Found 3 Shooting Victims Inside the Dental Office

On February 29, 2024, at approximately 4:14 p.m., the El Cajon Police Department “received reports of gunshots inside of a dental office located at 480 N. Magnolia Ave, in the city of El Cajon,” a press release from police says.

“The first officers were on scene at approximately 4:16 p.m., and quickly located three gunshot victims: two adult males and one adult female,” police wrote. “Despite lifesaving efforts by responding officers, one of the males succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The two other victims were transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

The suspect, “identified as 29-year-old El Cajon resident Mohammed Abdulkareem, was reported to have fled the shooting in a white U-Haul rental pickup truck,” police wrote.

El Cajon police shared a statement from Fabienne Perlov, regional director of ADL San Diego.

“ADL is aware of the tragic murder of a member of the Jewish community in El Cajon and feel the deepest sympathy for his family and the families of the other victims who were shot,” Perlove wrote.

“We are in contact with law enforcement who share that currently, there is no indication of the murder being moticated by antisemitism. ADL’s Center on extremism has also not identified any extremist or hate-related motivation behind the shootings at this point. We will update the community as we learn more.”

Mohammed Abdulkareem Was a ‘Disgruntled Former Customer,’ Who Was a Former Patient at the Dental Office, Police Wrote

Investigations also revealed that Abdulkareem “was a former patient of the dental office. While the exact motive behind the shooting remains under investigation, it is believed that Abdulkareem was a disgruntled former customer,” the police press release says.

“Witnesses said that Abdulkareem fled the scene in a white U-Haul pickup truck. El Cajon Police Department employees quickly viewed the City’s Flock license plate reader system, and were able to obtain a license plate and photograph of the U-Haul truck,” the release says.

“Detectives used the license plate information to determine that Abdulkareem had previously rented the vehicle in San Diego. Having that information so quickly, allowed for the photo of the truck and license plate information to be sent out to the public through news media and police department social media platforms to assist in locating Abdulkareem,” wrote police.

Later in the evening, at approximately 9:11 p.m., a “vigilant citizen alerted the San Diego Police Department that they believed the U-Haul truck involved in the shooting was parked near 6th Avenue and Quince Street in San Diego,” wrote police. “San Diego Police officers responded and discovered the truck was unoccupied. A short time later, officers located Abdulkareem in the area and took him into custody without incident.”

According to police, Abdulkareem “was found to be armed with a loaded handgun and several loaded handgun magazines. Records checks on the handgun later showed that it was legally purchased by Abdulkareem, just 2 weeks prior to the shooting.”

“The El Cajon Police Department mourns with the family and friends of the deceased victim and extends heartfelt condolences to those injured in yesterday’s senseless and evil act of violence,” wrote police.

