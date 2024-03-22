Mass Shooting Videos at Rock Concert Show Gunfire & Suspects in Camouflage

Video from the Moscow, Russia, concert mass shooting shows suspects and captures the gunfire during the attack that killed at least 40 people on March 22.

The attack occurred at Crocus City Hall near Moscow and involved “gunmen in camouflage clothing,” Reuters reported. The U.S. Embassy & Consulates in Russia called the mass shooting a “terrorist Incident at Crocus City Hall” in a statement on its website.

You can watch videos from the scene throughout this article. However, be forewarned that the videos are very graphic and disturbing.

Moscow Regional Governor Andrei Vorobyo confirmed the casualty count on Telegram.

“Forty people died during the terrorist attack in Crocus, more than 100 were injured. My deepest condolences to the families of the victims,” he wrote.

“Doctors continue to provide assistance to all victims. Doctors assess the condition of the majority as moderate, while five are in serious condition,” his statement continued. “The victims were hospitalized in the hospital. institutions in Moscow and the region, in the Moscow region we mainly send them to hospitals in Khimki and Krasnogorsk.”

He added: “Two firefighting helicopters are also on the scene. The main task now is to put out the fire. It spread over a large area.”

The motive and suspect identities are not fully clear. One disturbing video shows bodies near an escalator.

Here’s what you need to know:

Videos Showed the Inside of the Crocus Concert Hall

Videos showed the concert hall on fire, surrounded by a massive law enforcement response.

Another video showed a possible suspect.



Other videos showed the inside of the concert hall.

Other videos showed people panicking as gunfire broke out.

Other videos captured the sound of the gunfire.

RIA Novosti news agency wrote on Telegram that one of its correspondents was a witness to the mass shooting.

“The terrorists who attacked Crocus City Hall burst into the concert hall and began shooting people point-blank, reports a RIA Novosti correspondent from the scene who witnessed the incident,” the post says.

“According to him, between the second and third bell, a few minutes before 20:00 Moscow time before the start of the concert, at least three men in camouflage and without masks burst into the hall through the stalls,” the post continues.

“They shot people point-blank and threw incendiary bombs. Those who managed to get out of the hall were pointed to the emergency exits by the complex’s security; the guards remained in place,” the post says.

Concert Shooting Videos Showed at Least 5 Gunmen

According to Reuters, the suspects barged into a concert by “Soviet-era rock group ‘Picnic.'”

Videos showed at least five gunmen, Reuters reported.

“Suddenly there were bangs behind us – shots. A burst of firing – I do not know what,” a witness, who did not want their name printed, told Reuters.

The U.S. Embassy wrote in its statement, “The Embassy is aware of reports of an ongoing terrorist incident at Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, near Moscow. U.S. citizens should avoid the area and follow instructions of local authorities.”

According to the Embassy’s statement:

The U.S. government’s ability to provide routine or emergency services to U.S. citizens in Russia is severely limited, particularly in areas far from the U.S. embassy in Moscow, due to Russian government limitations on travel for U.S. embassy personnel and staffing, and the ongoing suspension of operations, including consular services, at U.S. consulates in Russia. At this time, U.S. citizens are advised not to travel to Russia. More information on the State Department’s Level 4 Travel Advisory (Do Not Travel) can be found on travel.state.gov.

