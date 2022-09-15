Mykel Gordon Video: Chik-fil-A Hero Stops Carjacker

Mykel Gordon is a Chick-fil-A worker in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, who is being called a hero for stopping an attempted carjacker police identified as William Branch.

Video of the altercation has gone viral. You can watch it later in this article.

The Chick-fil-A of Fort Walton Beach wrote on Facebook, “This is the HERO!This is Mykel Gordon! At Chick-fil-A our mission is to ‘Serve’ and today Mykel took it further……to ‘Save,'” they wrote.

In 2018, Gordon rushed to help two teenage girls when a crane fell on their car, according to the NWF Daily News.

“Mykel Gordon was taking orders in the restaurant parking lot when he said he heard a crash and immediately ran toward the girls,” that story says, quoting him as saying, “I didn’t have any time to react,” Gordon said. “It was nothing but instinct and I ran to the car.”

Here’s what you need to know:

The Suspect, William Branch, Is Accused in Two Carjacking Attempts

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Department wrote that the “Defuniak Springs man who was stopped in a carjacking attempt by a Chick-fil-A employee who ran to the rescue faces a second charge by the OCSO.”

The department continued, in a statement on Facebook, “In investigating the incident involving a woman with a baby being accosted by William Branch Wedneday on Beal Parkway, deputies learned a similar incident involving a carjacking attempt by Branch had taken place just minutes earlier. Branch was arrested in connection with that attempt as well.”

A press statement posted to the Facebook page of the department says:

A young employee outside a Fort Walton Beach area restaurant rushed to help a screaming woman holding a baby this afternoon after a man grabbed her keys and tried to take her car. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has charged 43-year old William Branch of DeFuniak Springs with carjacking with a weapon and battery. The victim was getting the infant out of her car at a restaurant at 743 Beal Parkway when she says Branch approached her wielding a stick and demanding her keys. He then grabbed the keys from the waistband of her pants, opened her car door, and got inside. When the victim began screaming for help an employee at Chick-fil-A ran to intervene. Branch punched the young man in the face but the second victim was not seriously injured. The employee says Branch had been involved in another incident shortly before the carjacking attempt.

The department wrote,

We know there are other selfless individuals out there like the young Chick-fil-A employee who took down the carjacker who tried to take a vehicle from a mother holding a baby Wednesday. We applaud his courage and want to remind people with a servant’s heart that a law enforcement career is a wonderful way to protect and serve your fellow citizens. Reach out to us if you feel the calling.

People Praised Gordon for His Actions

People filled up the Chick-fil-A comment thread with praise for Gordon’s actions. “Thank you for saving several lives today. It’s not about a carjacking it’s about community and serving others. Good job young man!!” wrote one.

“Mykel, you’re a stand up guy all around! We love seeing you as a customer and today you went above and beyond which is not out of the ordinary for Chick fil a employees. However THANK YOU for using your instincts to protect this family!!!!” another wrote.

Another wrote, “Congratulations Mykel! You’ve waited on me for years in the early morning as I’m on my way to work..always so kind! No one better to be the hero!”

A woman added, “Hey Mykel, we have a spot for you waiting in the cadet program at the Sheriff’s Office! Good job, young man! 💪🏻”

