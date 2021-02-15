Naomi Biden, Joe Biden’s Granddaughter: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Naomi Biden is the oldest grandchild of President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. Her parents are Hunter Biden and his first wife, Kathleen. Naomi was named after Hunter and Beau Biden’s younger sister, who died in the car crash along with their mother, Neilia, in December 1972.

Naomi Biden, 27, has the most public profile of the Biden grandchildren. She has been known to share adorable family photos on her Instagram account. She also appeared on the world stage while her grandfather was the Vice President; she traveled with him on an official visit to China in August 2011, as VOA News reported at the time. Naomi was also with Biden on a trip to New Zealand in July 2016, the NZ Herald reported.

Naomi Biden and her grandfather attracted attention online during a trip to Camp David on Presidents Day weekend. She posted a short video to her Instagram Stories showing the two of them playing a game of Mario Kart; the clip has since been reshared on Twitter by Forbes reporter Andrew Solender. Naomi Biden wrote on the video, “Secret Service made an exception and let him drive himself! A little rusty but he still won (barely).” The reshared clip has been viewed more than half a million times.

1. Naomi Biden Graduated From Columbia Law School in 2020

Naomi Biden followed in the family tradition by pursuing a legal career. Grandfather Joe Biden graduated from Syracuse University College of Law and was a public defender before he launched his political career. Her father, Hunter Biden, graduated from Yale Law School in 1996 and is currently licensed to practice law in Washington, D.C., according to a search of the D.C. Bar directory.

Like her father, Naomi Biden also attended an Ivy League school for her law degree. She graduated from Columbia Law School in 2020, according to a list of graduates published by the university.

She celebrated the accomplishment with a bike ride to Cape Henlopen State Park in Delaware. She shared on Instagram that it was her late uncle Beau Biden’s favorite spot.

She penned a tribute to her uncle on social media and wrote in part, “How proud he’d be that I graduated from Columbia Law. And how annoyed he’d be when he found out I won’t receive my degree in the mail until I return those two library books I can’t find.”

2. She Was Hired as an Associate at a Washington, D.C. Law Firm: Report

Depending on her schedule, Naomi Biden could be a frequent guest at the White House. In an interview with NBC’s Today show just before the inauguration, Naomi Biden joked about how close she would be living to her grandparents for at least the next four years: “I’m really excited that they’ll be just a few miles away from my apartment, so I can go steal some free food from the kitchen.”

Naomi Biden was also expected to be working nearby. The Washingtonian, citing a firm spokesperson, reported she was one of 55 associates hired at Arnold & Porter, an international law firm headquartered in the nation’s capital. It is located about one mile from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Naomi Biden had been expected to begin working at the D.C. office in January 2021, according to The Washingtonian. But as of this writing, she was not listed as an associate on Arnold & Porter’s website. It was also not clear whether she had passed the bar exam. Naomi Biden’s name did not come up in a search of D.C. Bar members as of February 15.

3. Naomi Biden Worked as a Senate Page in 2011 Before Attending the University of Pennsylvania Alongside Classmate Tiffany Trump

Naomi Biden gained experience on Capitol Hill as a teenager. She noted on her LinkedIn account that she interned as a Senate Page during the summer of 2011. According to the Senate website, pages are “appointed and sponsored by a senator, they must be high school juniors, at least sixteen years old, and attend school. Senate page duties consist primarily of delivery of correspondence and legislative material within the Congressional complex.”

Naomi Biden went on to attend the University of Pennsylvania. According to her LinkedIn account, she majored in international relations.

She graduated with her bachelor’s degree in May 2016. According to the commencement program, Naomi Biden was classmates with Tiffany Trump. As CBS Philly reported, there was extra security at the graduation ceremony because both Joe Biden and Donald Trump were in attendance. Joe Biden came on-stage to deliver Naomi Biden her diploma, according to CBS Philly.

4. Naomi Biden Says She Calls Her Grandfather ‘Pop’ Because He Didn’t Feel Old Enough to be a Grandparent When She Was Born

The Biden grandchildren refer to Joe and Jill Biden as “Pop” and “Nana.” Before the inauguration, Biden’s daughter Ashley and granddaughters Naomi, Finnegan, Natalie and Maisy sat down with Jenna Bush Hager for NBC’s Today show. They explained that Jill Biden chose the name “Nana” because that is what she used to call her own grandmother.

Finnegan Biden noted that it was “Uncle Beau” who came up with the nickname “Pop.” Naomi Biden further explained, “They [Joe and Jill Biden] felt like they were really young grandparents because my dad [Hunter Biden] had me when he was 23. So they weren’t ready to be called Grandma and Grandpa yet.” Joe Biden was 51 years old when Naomi Biden was born in December 1993.

The Biden grandchildren went on to explain how Joe Biden frequently calls and texts each of them on a regular basis. They added that he becomes very worried if they do not respond right away.

Hager specifically asked Naomi Biden to talk about how her grandfather had been nervous to run for president out of concern for how it might negatively impact that family. Naomi Biden said she called a family meeting that was meant to reassure him that everyone supported the idea of him running for president. “My Pop is so protective and he would never ever do anything if he thought it would hurt us,” Naomi Biden explained. “We just kind of all agreed that we had to sit my grandparents down face to face and tell them not only that we want them to run, but that we’ll be OK if they do run.”

5. Naomi Biden Has Been Dating Boyfriend Peter Neal Since 2018

Naomi Biden brought her longtime boyfriend, Peter Neal, to the inauguration festivities. They each shared a photo on Instagram from the evening portion of the event, during which Naomi sported a bright magenta outfit.

The couple has been together since at least 2018. Neal first appeared on her Instagram feed in June 2018. She appeared to reference how the relationship got started when she wrote in the caption, “Zero to 100 faster than Ariana and Pete.” (Comedian Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande announced they were engaged in June 2018 just a few weeks after confirming they were dating, according to a timeline of the relationship via Insider).

According to his LinkedIn account, Neal is also pursuing a legal career. He is a law student at the University of Pennsylvania and expects to graduate in 2022. He has a bachelor’s degree in political communications from George Washington University.

Neal does not post on Instagram often but he does use the account to praise his girlfriend. He celebrated Naomi’s birthday in December 2019 with this sweet caption: “Happy birthday to my partner in everything @naomibiden who is the most brilliant and beautiful best friend. She is more kind, loving, and thoughtful than the world deserves and we are all, and me in particular, lucky to get another trip around the sun with her.”

