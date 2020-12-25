WATCH: Warning Message Captured on Video Before the Nashville Bombing

A video has emerged that appears to capture a warning message that emanated from the RV that blew up in a mysterious downtown Nashville bombing. A witness told local television that the RV also broadcast a countdown.

Early on Christmas morning, officers received a mysterious shots fired call. “They encountered an RV that had a recording that said a potential bomb would detonate within 15 minutes,” police said in a noon news conference on December 25. “Officers decided to evacuate the building nearby.” A short time later, the bomb went off, causing what authorities described as a “massive crime scene.” Three people suffered minor injuries. Authorities said there were “announcements coming from the RV.”

The parked RV exploded in downtown Nashville in an area that contains residential units and outside of an AT&T building. Several buildings were damaged. You can see videos and photos throughout this article. WKRN-TV reported in a live broadcast that a message was “playing from the RV” before the blast. The video below, which was posted on a new Twitter page but also published by local Nashville television stations, captures a message urging people to evacuate. It’s not clear whether the suspect was inside the RV when it exploded.

“If you can hear this message, evacuate now. This area must be evacuated now,” a woman’s recorded voice says in a monotone voice in the video.

Police have not identified a suspect or motive in the Nashville bombing, but they say it was an “intentional act.” One officer was knocked off his feet by the explosion, and a number of officers were in the area when the blast occurred, authorities said in the news conference.

One Facebook post claimed that the “RV was broadcasting a message that it contained a bomb and that we had limited time to evacuate. That went on for 20 minutes or so and then the message changed to a countdown. It said we had 15 minutes to evacuate.”

A Man Walking His Dog When the Explosion Occurred Told Local Television He Heard What Sounded Like a ‘Recording’ Coming From the RV

A man who was walking his dog in the area told WKRN-TV during its live broadcast that he heard a recorded message that said something like, “Step away from this vehicle. Don’t approach this vehicle.” At first he thought it was coming from a police vehicle, but then realized it wasn’t.

“I realize now it must have been that RV that was doing that,” he said. He saw two officers walking near Hooters. “A guy from a hotel was yelling we have to evacuate,” he said.

An officer was walking toward the dogwalker and “right then, boom.” This video captures the dogwalker and the sound of the blast.

Mayor Cooper tweeted, “At 6:32 Christmas morning, @MNPDNashville and @NashvilleFD responded to the scene of an explosion on 2nd Ave, approximately one block north of Broadway. Metro Police confirm the source of the explosion came from a vehicle. The cause of the explosion is under investigation with help from federal authorities. MNPD will share updates as they become available and is restricting downtown traffic. Be safe Nashville. Thank you to our emergency personnel for your quick response.”

Witnesses Reported Hearing Rounds of Gunfire Before the Blast

A police spokesman said in a news conference, “The immediate downtown area has been sealed off by law enforcement. A number of police dogs have been called and are now searching the area… to make sure there are no secondary devices. We have no indication there are secondary devices.” The search is occurring out of an “abundance of caution.”

He said the initial call, before the explosion, came in as a shots fired call. However, authorities have not yet confirmed whether shots actually were fired.

They saw that the “RV was parked there. There were circumstances about the RV that caused the officers to request the bomb squad.” He said police don’t know if anyone was physically inside the RV when it exploded.

When the explosion went off, it “knocked one of our officers to the ground,” the police spokesman said. No officers were severely hurt. One suffered temporary hearing loss. “There were a number of officers working a call when the explosion occurred,” he said. Officers are now “conducting searches of downtown buildings to make sure there’s no one in need of help.” Several buildings experienced damage.

Witnesses said there were three rounds of gunfire minutes apart, according to WKRN-TV’s live broadcast. The anchor questioned whether that was also a warning or whether it was an attempt to draw police to the area.

“MNPD, FBI – Federal Bureau of Investigation and ATF investigating the 6:30 a.m. explosion on 2nd Ave North linked to a vehicle. This appears to have been an intentional act. Law enforcement is closing downtown streets as investigation continues,” police wrote on their Facebook page. Police released this photo:

The blast rattled Nashville, but it occurred on a quiet Christmas morning without loss of life; police say they initially responded to a shots fired call, but it hasn’t been confirmed yet whether gunfire actually occurred.

“An explosion linked to a vehicle occurred at 6:30 this morning outside 166 2nd Ave N downtown. Investigation active by MNPD & federal partners,” Metro Nashville Police confirmed in their first statement on the explosion.

A WKRN journalist, speaking in the second video down in this story, reported speaking to a man in the area who reported hearing what sounded like multiple gunshots. It’s not clear whether they really were gunshots, however.

Phil Williams, a reporter with NC5, wrote, “Explosion in downtown Nashville, apparently from parked vehicle on 2nd Ave. Fire department personnel being told to pull back two blocks from explosion site, concerned about potential vehicle bombs. Police bomb squad and fire hazmat team on scene.”

The Mayor Promised to ‘Get to the Bottom of it’

Nashville Mayor John Cooper said in a news conference, “As for the explosion, we’ve got great people working on it, and we’ll get to the bottom of it. It seems intentional, but I think it’s just a one-off event, and people should not be concerned about it. But in a year that has had everything else, let’s add an explosion to it.”

This dramatic video circulated showing the damage after the explosion. Nashville resident, Buck McCoy, also went live from the scene.

“These are pictures from 2nd Avenue south. Windows were broken out from explosion area to Broadway. Please AVOID this area! Media staging is at 2nd Avenue south and KVB,” the Nashville Fire Department wrote. Debris filled the street.

Another journalist reported that the police bomb squad was making sure there weren’t car bombs in the area. NewsChannel5 reported that federal authorities were helping investigate. It’s not clear what ignited the explosion, but there was a fairly large blast zone.

In June, the Tennessean caused controversy by publishing a paid advertisement from a “fringe religious group” that it says “featured a bizarre, pseudo-religious ‘prophecy,’ including the declaration of an impending nuclear attack in Nashville by ‘Islam.'” There’s no indication at this point that it’s linked to the Christmas Day explosion, though. Newspaper officials apologized for the ad.

