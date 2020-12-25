Nashville Explosion From Parked RV Appears to Be ‘Intentional Act’: Police

Nashville FD The scene of the Nashville explosion.

A parked RV exploded in downtown Nashville, Tennessee, on Christmas morning. Several buildings were damaged. You can see videos and photos throughout this article.

Don Aaron with Metro police told WKRN-TV that it appears the RV explosion “was an intentional act.” WPLN-TV also reported that authorities believe the blast was intentional.

“An explosion linked to a vehicle occurred at 6:30 this morning outside 166 2nd Ave N downtown. Investigation active by MNPD & federal partners,” Metro Nashville Police confirmed in their first statement on the explosion. Police haven’t released additional details, including any suspect, motive, or injuries.

This dramatic video circulated showing the damage after the explosion.

“These are pictures from 2nd Avenue south. Windows were broken out from explosion area to Broadway. Please AVOID this area! Media staging is at 2nd Avenue south and KVB,” the Nashville Fire Department wrote. Debris filled the street.

WKRN had earlier reported that Foul play was not suspected. That report came to WKRN-TV from the Metro Nashville Office of Emergency Management but was contradicted by the police official’s later statement that it appears intentional.

Another journalist reported that the police bomb squad was making sure there weren’t car bombs in the area. NewsChannel5 reported that federal authorities were helping investigate. It’s not clear what ignited the explosion, but there was a fairly large blast zone. A WKRN journalist, speaking in the second video down in this story, reported speaking to a man in the area who reported hearing what sounded like multiple gunshots. It’s not clear whether they really were gunshots, however.

Phil Williams, a reporter with NC5, wrote, “Explosion in downtown Nashville, apparently from parked vehicle on 2nd Ave. Fire department personnel being told to pull back two blocks from explosion site, concerned about potential vehicle bombs. Police bomb squad and fire hazmat team on scene.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Police Closed a 10-Block Radius of Downtown Nashville

Police closed a 10-block radius of the Tennessee city’s downtown, according to WSMV-TV.

Williams added, “Per scanners, Metro Police have identified an extended debris field that stretches up 2nd Ave to the old Metro Courthouse. This is about two city blocks. Nashville fire crews being told to back up ANOTHER two blocks from site of explosion in downtown area. Concerns: possible vehicle bombs left in area, potential radiation. All of this is PRECAUTIONARY at this point. Nashville police and fire setting up radiation monitors to assess situation in downtown area near explosion site. This is all precautionary at this point.”

According to WKRN-TV, the explosion occurred in the area of Second Avenue and Broadway near Commerce Street around 6:30 a.m. on Christmas Day.

Photos & Videos Capture the Devastation From the Explosion

Photos and videos show the damage. Smoke and flames were visible.

Windows were blown out.

On social media, people expressed concern. “It’s weird that a RV out of all vehicles is just parked casually downtown, we have a Rv and it’s certainly never been parked down town,” wrote one woman. Others raised concern that the explosion could be purposeful because it occurred on a Christian holiday.

A man who lives a block away from the explosion wrote, “It shook my whole building and blew out some windows.”

