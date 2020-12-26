Anthony Quinn Warner Named as Nashville Bombing Person of Interest

Anthony Quinn Warner was identified as the person of interest accused in the explosion of a parked RV in downtown Nashville, Tennessee, on Christmas morning, according to CBS News.

Jeff Pegues, a CBS News journalist, wrote on Twitter, “@CBSNews has learned the name of a person of interest tied to the explosion that rocked #Nashville on #Christmas Day. Multiple sources tell us that Anthony Quinn Warner, a Nashville area resident, had a similar make and model RV.” Authorities have not yet confirmed the identity.

In a December 26 press conference, authorities declined to confirm CBS News’ name release. They said they had over 500 investigative leads and are, thus, looking into multiple individuals. “At this point, we’re not prepared to identify any single individual,” authorities said. They said they don’t know if there was more than one person involved in the bombing, although they don’t believe there are any active threats.

The blast leveled a large section of 2nd Avenue early on Christmas morning. The motive is not yet clear.

“MNPD, FBI – Federal Bureau of Investigation and ATF investigating the 6:30 a.m. explosion on 2nd Ave North linked to a vehicle. This appears to have been an intentional act. Law enforcement is closing downtown streets as investigation continues,” police wrote on their Facebook page. Police released this photo:

WKRN-TV reported in a live broadcast that a message was “playing from the RV” before the blast. The video below, which was posted on a new Twitter page but also published by local Nashville television stations, captures a message urging people to evacuate.

“If you can hear this message, evacuate now. This area must be evacuated now,” a woman’s recorded voice says in a monotone voice in the video.

Police have not identified a suspect or motive in the Nashville bombing, but they say it was an “intentional act.”

One Facebook post claimed that the “RV was broadcasting a message that it contained a bomb and that we had limited time to evacuate. That went on for 20 minutes or so and then the message changed to a countdown. It said we had 15 minutes to evacuate.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. No one Is ‘Physically in Custody’

Natalie Neysa Alund, a breaking news reporter for USA Today, wrote on Twitter, “Although a person of interest has been identified, a FBI spokesman at the scene said no person of interest or suspect is physically in custody.”

That doesn’t necessarily mean that a person of interest or suspect is at large, however, because authorities previously revealed that they’ve recovered tissue that might be human remains at the bombing scene.

Authorities said they have no information of additional explosive threats. In a press conference on December 26, they called the bomber the “ultimate scrooge.”

Police confirmed that the explosion was linked to a vehicle. They described it as a parked RV.

“An explosion linked to a vehicle occurred at 6:30 this morning outside 166 2nd Ave N downtown. Investigation active by MNPD & federal partners,” Metro Nashville Police confirmed in their first statement on the explosion.

Another journalist reported that the police bomb squad was making sure there weren’t car bombs in the area. NewsChannel5 reported that federal authorities were helping investigate. It’s not clear what ignited the explosion, but there was a fairly large blast zone.

CBS News is reporting that authorities found human remains near the blast scene.

2. You Can See a Similar RV in the Google Maps Picture of a Home Tied to Anthony Quinn Warner’

An RV that looks similar to the RV picture released by Nashville police is visible on Google Maps for the address that matches that of Anthony Quinn Warner.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper said in a news conference, “As for the explosion, we’ve got great people working on it, and we’ll get to the bottom of it. It seems intentional, but I think it’s just a one-off event, and people should not be concerned about it. But in a year that has had everything else, let’s add an explosion to it.”

Mayor Cooper tweeted, “At 6:32 Christmas morning, @MNPDNashville and @NashvilleFD responded to the scene of an explosion on 2nd Ave, approximately one block north of Broadway. Metro Police confirm the source of the explosion came from a vehicle. The cause of the explosion is under investigation with help from federal authorities. MNPD will share updates as they become available and is restricting downtown traffic. Be safe Nashville. Thank you to our emergency personnel for your quick response.”

3. Anthony Warner Has an Arrest History

Anthony Warner, of the same age as the man named by CBS, has an arrest history for felony controlled substances in Davidson County, Tennessee. You can see that arrest record here.

A dramatic video circulated showing the damage after the explosion. The same Nashville resident, Buck McCoy, also went live from the scene.

“These are pictures from 2nd Avenue south. Windows were broken out from explosion area to Broadway. Please AVOID this area! Media staging is at 2nd Avenue south and KVB,” the Nashville Fire Department wrote. Debris filled the street.

WKRN had earlier reported that Foul play was not suspected. That report came to WKRN-TV from the Metro Nashville Office of Emergency Management but was contradicted by the police official’s later statement that it appears intentional.

4. Police Responded to a Shots Fired Call

This video shows a guy who was walking his dog and who the police told to turn around after they were responding to a shots fired call. 215 second ave N

A WKRN journalist, speaking in the second video down in this story, reported speaking to a man in the area who reported hearing what sounded like multiple gunshots. It’s not clear whether they really were gunshots, however.

Phil Williams, a reporter with NC5, wrote, “Explosion in downtown Nashville, apparently from parked vehicle on 2nd Ave. Fire department personnel being told to pull back two blocks from explosion site, concerned about potential vehicle bombs. Police bomb squad and fire hazmat team on scene.”

A police spokesman said in a news conference, “The immediate downtown area has been sealed off by law enforcement. A number of police dogs have been called and are now searching the area… to make sure there are no secondary devices. We have no indication there are secondary devices.” The search is occurring out of an “abundance of caution.”

He said the initial call, before the explosion, came in as a shots fired call. However, authorities have not yet confirmed whether shots actually were fired.

They saw that the “RV was parked there. There were circumstances about the RV that caused the officers to request the bomb squad.” He said police don’t know if anyone was physically inside the RV when it exploded.

5. The Blast Caused Minor Injuries

When the explosion went off, it “knocked one of our officers to the ground,” the police spokesman said. No officers were severely hurt. One suffered temporary hearing loss. “There were a number of officers working a call when the explosion occurred,” he said. Officers are now “conducting searches of downtown buildings to make sure there’s no one in need of help.” Several buildings experienced damage.

Police closed a 10-block radius of the Tennessee city’s downtown, according to WSMV-TV.

Williams added, “Per scanners, Metro Police have identified an extended debris field that stretches up 2nd Ave to the old Metro Courthouse. This is about two city blocks. Nashville fire crews being told to back up ANOTHER two blocks from site of explosion in downtown area. Concerns: possible vehicle bombs left in area, potential radiation. All of this is PRECAUTIONARY at this point. Nashville police and fire setting up radiation monitors to assess situation in downtown area near explosion site. This is all precautionary at this point.”

According to WKRN-TV, the explosion occurred in the area of Second Avenue and Broadway near Commerce Street around 6:30 a.m. on Christmas Day.

