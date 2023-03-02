Nathan Millard Missing: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Nathan Millard is a 42-year-old father and husband from Covington, Georgia, who went to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for a brief work trip and disappeared, according to Baton Rouge police and comments his wife made to WBRZ-TV.

There is a Facebook group called “Find Nathan Millard.”

“I’m heartbroken. It’s a nightmare that I want to wake up from. This is my worst nightmare,” Millard’s wife Amber told WSB-TV.

On February 24, 2023, the Baton Rouge Police Department wrote on Facebook, “Baton Rouge Police Missing Persons Division is attempting to locate NATHAN MILLARD, 42 who was last seen around 11:30pm on February 23, 2023 in the downtown area. Millard is 5’9”, 180lbs and was wearing a green ball cap, black shirt and blue jeans.”

The police statement continued: “Anyone having information on Millard whereabouts is urged to contact the Missing Persons Division at (225) 389-3853 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Nathan Millard Went to an Irish Pub in Baton Rouge, Left to Go Back to His Hotel & Disappeared

A missing person’s poster says that the Baton Rouge Police Department “is attempting to locate a missing 42-year-old male. Nathan Millard was last seen in Baton Rouge, Louisiana the evening of February 22nd, 2023.”

According to the poster, Millard “was last seen on video leaving the Courtyard Marriott on 3rd Street and Florida Ave wearing a green ball cap, black shirt and blue jeans (photo far right). Nathan visited Happy’s Irish Pub on 3rd Street and Convention St. and is believed to have left the pub, on foot, at approximately 11:30 PM to return to the hotel.”

According to Fox News Digital, Millard’s “belongings were still inside the hotel room, but his bed hadn’t been ‘slept in.'”

2. Nathan Millard, Who Was in Baton Rouge for a 24-Hour Work Trip, Vanished After Going to a Basketball Game & Meeting a Client, His Wife Says

According to WBRZ-TV, Millard’s wife, Amber Millard, told the television station that her husband was in Baton Rouge for a work trip, but he was only supposed to be in the Louisiana city for 24 hours.

She told the television station that he disappeared after going to a basketball game and then the tavern with a client.

“My mind has been going nonstop, but I can’t let my mind torture me, and I’m just turning it over to God and prayer, prayer, prayer, staying positive,” Amber Millard told 11Alive. “He’s a loved man, a great man and we need him, we want him home.”

According to WBRZ, Millard’s wife said, “He and I Facetimed. He was able to get college basketball tickets. He and I Facetimed, while he was there and that was at 7:30 Georgia time.”

Matt Still, Millard’s friend, told Fox News Digital, “The next morning, [Millard’s] client was supposed to meet him at the work site … at 8:00 [a.m.] and Nathan didn’t show up. The client waited until about 9:00 [a.m.] and then went back to the hotel … and he asked the hotel manager to do a wellness check on Nathan’s room.”

3. Nathan Millard, Who Has Five Children, Works for Advanced Construction

According to WBRZ, Millard has five children. They are two teenage boys from his first marriage, two teenage stepsons, and a 7-year-old daughter with his wife Amber.

The television station reported that he works for works for Advanced Construction in Conyers, Georgia.

A woman wrote on Facebook, “This is terrifying. Please share and lift them up in prayer. Nathan Millard was a middle and high school classmate. He was all around great guy who everyone knew and loved. Praying for answers and a safe recovery.”

4. Nathan Millard’s Phone & Wallet Were Discovered & Last Photos Released

“His phone and wallet were found discarded several blocks away, but there have been no sightings of Nathan. If you have any information on Nathan’s whereabouts, contact the Baton Rouge Police Department at (225) 389-3853 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867,” the missing person’s poster says.

The non-profit organization Texas EquuSearch wrote on Facebook, “42-year-old Nathan Millard was last seen in Baton Rouge, Louisiana the evening of February 22, 2023. Nathan was last seen on video leaving the Courtyard Marriott on 3rd Street and Florida Ave. wearing a black Carhartt shirt, jeans, brown boots, and a black Columbia® baseball hat. It is known that Nathan visited Happy’s Irish Pub on 3rd Street and Convention St. and is believed to have left the pub, on foot, at approximately 11:30 PM to return to the hotel. His phone and wallet were found discarded several blocks away, but there have been no sightings of Nathan.”

According to WBRZ, the search and recovery organization released last photos of Millard in the hotel. WBRZ reported that, according to police, “cameras in the area last showed Millard walking away from downtown.”

Sources told the television station that a worker at Happy’s Irish Pub “cut him off because he had too much to drink.” When he left the bar, the client stayed behind to pay the tab, the television station reported.

5. A Stranger Used Nathan Millard’s Debit Card, His Wife Says

According to WSB-TV, “We do have transactions that his debit card has been used. His phone was located about four blocks from the hotel. He was staying at the Marriott right in downtown.”

Amber Millard said to the television station Baton Rouge Police have surveillance footage of a person using Millard’s debit card.

“It shows a male using his card,” Amber Millard told the television station. “That’s all. We’re just at a standstill for more camera footage to be presented.”

