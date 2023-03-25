Tabbetha Barner & Tiffany Ann Guidry Accused in Nathan Millard Case

Baton Rouge police were searching for Tabbetha Barner and Tiffany Ann Guidry for “their involvement in the Nathan Millard missing persons case,” according to a news release.

“Baton Rouge Police Uniformed Officers arrested Tiffany Ann Guidry after receiving and anonymous tip from a concerned citizen,” police wrote. “Guidry was apprehended while standing on the corner of Nicholson Dr and Terrance St. Guidry has been booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for Unlawful Disposal of Human Remains, Prostitution and Failure to Seek Assistance.”

Nathan Millard was a 42-year-old father and husband from Covington, Georgia, who was in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for a brief work trip when he briefly disappeared and was later found deceased, according to Baton Rouge police and comments his wife made to WBRZ-TV.

BrProud reported that authorities believe Millard may have died from an “accidental overdose.”

“I’m heartbroken. It’s a nightmare that I want to wake up from. This is my worst nightmare,” Millard’s wife Amber told WSB-TV.

Here’s what you need to know;

Police Say Tabbetha Barner Has ‘An Active Arrest Warrant for Prostitution’

Baton Rouge police detectives “are searching for TABBETHA BARNER and TIFFANY ANN GUIDRY for their involvement in the Nathan Millard missing persons case,” the news release said.

“Barner has an active arrest warrant for Prostitution and Failure to Seek Assistance,” it says. “Guidry has an active arrest warrant for Unlawful Disposal of Human Remains, Prostitution and Failure to Seek Assistance.”

The police news release continued, “Anyone who has information on Barner and Guidry whereabouts are urged to contact the Armed Robbery Division at (225) 389-3866 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.”

According to BRProud, Derrick Perkins was previously arrested and accused of dumping Millard’s body.

An arrest warrant obtained by BRProud accuses Perkins of meeting Millard in the early morning hours while he was with two other people.

They asked Perkins for drugs, according to BRProud, and then drove around Baton Rouge “for hours while doing crack cocaine” before going to a gas station.

The news outlet reported that, according to an arrest warrant, Millard obtained cash from an ATM before growing concerned that people might rob him.

Millard told Perkins he wanted a “white girl” and “wanted to go somewhere safe,” BRProud reported, according to the affidavit, and Millard “picked up Tiffany Guidry before Millard said he wanted more ‘white girls.’” That’s when Perkins picked up Barner and brought her to the home as well, the television station reported.

The station reported that Barner told Perkins the next morning that Millard was dead.

Nathan Millard’s Body Was Found Rolled Up in a Rug

WAFB-TV reported that “someone driving by Scenic Highway smelled a foul odor. When officers went to the vacant lot next to the old Rhodes Funeral Home, they found Millard’s body wrapped in a rug.”

On March 6, 2023, Baton Rouge police wrote: “Nathan Millard, 42 was found deceased this morning around 3:34am in the 2900 block of Scenic Hwy. The cause of death is unknown at this time pending autopsy results.”

On February 24, 2023, the Baton Rouge Police Department wrote on Facebook, “Baton Rouge Police Missing Persons Division is attempting to locate NATHAN MILLARD, 42 who was last seen around 11:30pm on February 23, 2023 in the downtown area. Millard is 5’9”, 180lbs and was wearing a green ball cap, black shirt and blue jeans.”

“His phone and wallet were found discarded several blocks away, but there have been no sightings of Nathan. If you have any information on Nathan’s whereabouts, contact the Baton Rouge Police Department at (225) 389-3853 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867,” the missing person’s poster says.

A missing person’s poster says that the Baton Rouge Police Department “is attempting to locate a missing 42-year-old male. Nathan Millard was last seen in Baton Rouge, Louisiana the evening of February 22nd, 2023.”

According to the poster, Millard “was last seen on video leaving the Courtyard Marriott on 3rd Street and Florida Ave wearing a green ball cap, black shirt and blue jeans (photo far right). Nathan visited Happy’s Irish Pub on 3rd Street and Convention St. and is believed to have left the pub, on foot, at approximately 11:30 PM to return to the hotel.”

According to Fox News Digital, Millard’s “belongings were still inside the hotel room, but his bed hadn’t been ‘slept in.'”

According to WBRZ-TV, Millard’s wife, Amber Millard, told that television station that her husband was only supposed to be in the Louisiana city for 24 hours. He had gone to a basketball game and then the tavern with a client, she said. The television station reported that Millard had five children and worked for Advanced Construction in Georgia.

“My mind has been going nonstop, but I can’t let my mind torture me, and I’m just turning it over to God and prayer, prayer, prayer, staying positive,” Amber Millard told 11Alive. “He’s a loved man, a great man and we need him, we want him home.”

READ NEXT: Alex Murdaugh’s Net Worth.