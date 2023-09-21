Nathaniel Huey Jr.: Suspect in Romeoville Family Murders

Nathaniel Huey Jr. was named as a person of interest in the deaths of Alberto Rolon, Zoraida Bartolomei, and their two children and dogs, according to the Romeoville, Illinois, Police Department.

Huey died after a fiery crash in Oklahoma after police heard gunshots ring out, police wrote in the statement posted to their Facebook page.

“Within hours of discovering the victims on September 17th, the Romeoville Police Department had developed a person of interest. That person of interest is 32-year-old Nathaniel Huey Jr., of Streamwood. A second person, a female with a relationship to Huey, was also identified as a person of interest,” police wrote in a statement on Facebook on September 20, 2023.

Although police did not name the female, Silver Search Illinois posted an alert that said her name is Ermalinda Paloma. She later died of her injuries, according to a news release from Oklahoma authorities.

Rolon and Bartolomei and their young sons were discovered shot to death inside their Romeoville, Illinois, home, according to Romeoville police.

Police have not specified a motive beyond saying Huey had a “nexus” to the victims, according to ABC 7 Chicago.

Romeoville Police Say Nathaniel Huey’s Girlfriend’s Family Reported Her as a Missing Person Out of Streamwood, Illinois

According to police, in the evening hours of September 19, 2023, the female person of interest “was reported by family as a missing/endangered person out of Streamwood, Illinois and entered into the Law Enforcement Agencies Data System.”

Later that same evening, the Romeoville Police Department “distributed a Statewide bulletin to law enforcement agencies believing Huey to be a credible suspect in this investigation.”

On the morning of September 20, 2023, acting on a digital license plate reader alert, the Catoosa, Oklahoma Police Department “was alerted to the presence of the suspect vehicle in their jurisdiction,” police wrote.

An officer safety alert reported that Huey was believed to have “extensive firearm training and experience” and was pictured with assault rifles. It says that he stopped going to work and drove recklessly to “follow police involved in the investigation.” He was described in the alert as “irrational” and “erratic.”

Huey “owned a private security company called Black Bear Security, LLC,” according to ABC 7 Chicago.

Police Found Nathaniel Huey Deceased After a Car Crash & Gunshots

According to Romeoville police, local authorities, acting on the above alert, “located the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle immediately attempted to elude the officers resulting in a single car crash of the suspect vehicle, causing the vehicle to catch on fire.”

Officers on scene “heard two noises, believed to be gun shots. A female, with a gunshot wound, was located and removed from the passenger side of the vehicle and is listed in critical condition. A male, also with a gunshot wound, was located deceased on the driver side of the vehicle. It is believed to be Huey,” police wrote.

“Although Huey is identified as a suspect, this is still an active and evolving investigation. This portion of the incident is still unfolding. We appreciate the public’s cooperation and assistance. This does not conclude the investigation. The Romeoville Police Department is committed to meeting the same burden of proof required in any criminal case,” police noted.

3. Romeoville Police Found the Victims When a Family Member Did Not Show Up for Work

Romeoville police said they spent the 36 hours after discovering the deaths collecting a "tremendous amount" of physical evidence. Police determined the shootings were not a random incident. The four victims were Alberto Rolon, 38, Zoraida Bartolomei, 32, and two sons, 7 and 9. pic.twitter.com/kgRBcOyBy3 — My Life In The CHI (@mylifeinthechi) September 20, 2023

The victims died of gunshot wounds, police said.

“Upon arrival, officers discovered four deceased individuals with gunshot wounds. The deceased have been identified as Alberto Rolon and Zoralda Bartolomei and two children. Preliminary investigation leads police to believe this happened between 9 pm on Saturday evening and 5 am on Sunday morning,” a Facebook post from the Village of Romeoville reads.

On Sunday, September 17, 2023, at 8:43 p.m., the Romeoville Police Department “was requested to conduct a well-being check on the 500 block of Concord Avenue. A member of the family did not show up for work at 6 am on the morning of Sunday, September 17 and did not respond to phone calls throughout the day, resulting in family members becoming concerned,” the post from the village of Romeoville reads.

The investigation “is still in its early stages. Due to the sensitivity of the case and to maintain the integrity of the investigation, no further details will be released at this time. Anyone with information should contact the Romeoville Police Department at 815-886-7219,” the post continues.

In an earlier post, the police wrote that the department “was requested to conduct a well-being check on the 500 block of Concord Avenue. Upon arrival, officers discovered four deceased individuals (two adults and two children) with gunshot wounds.”

HAPPENING NOW: We can see police removing evidence from the home. We’ve seen several pink and brown bags being taken out. A window screen. And a computer screen. pic.twitter.com/6nUKymErcR — Darius Johnson (DJ) (@DariusJohnsonTV) September 18, 2023

Police took a window and “computer screen” from the home, according to CBS Chicago journalist Darius Johnson.

In another statement the deputy police chief, Chris Burne, wrote, “I do want to clarify some information about the victims. The four victims are 38-year old Alberto Rolon, 32-year old Zoraida Bartolomei, and their two male children ages 7 and 9.”

Burne wrote in a statement that police do not believe the murders were a “random incident.”

