Nestor Hernandez, Dallas Nurse Shooting Suspect: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Nestor Hernandez is the suspect accused in the shooting and killing of two hospital employees, including a nurse, outside Methodist Hospital in Dallas, Texas, on October 22, 2022.

Dallas police confirmed Hernandez’s name in the Methodist Health System shooting, and they say he has been accused of capital murder.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia called the murders an “abhorrent failure of the criminal justice system.”

The victims’ names have not been released.

1. Herandez Was on Parole for Aggravated Robbery & Was Wearing an ‘Active Ankle Monitor,’ Police Say

We @DallasPD are grateful for the support and care provided to our officers by @mhshospitals.Our thoughts are with staff and victims of today’s events.We will do EVERYTHING to assist in this investigation.This is a tragedy, and an abhorrent failure of our criminal justice system. — Eddie Garcia (@DPDChiefGarcia) October 22, 2022

Dallas police revealed that Hernandez, 30, was a parolee.

“The Dallas Police Department is assisting the Methodist Heath System Police in their investigation into the shooting deaths of two employees on October 22, 2022,” Dallas police wrote in a news release.

“Following a preliminary investigation, Methodist Health System Police arrested Nestor Hernandez, 30, for Capital Murder.”

They noted: “Hernandez is currently on parole for aggravated robbery and had an active ankle monitor.

2. The Employees Were Shot Outside the Labor & Delivery Area

Nestor Hernandez identified as Methodist Dallas Hospital shooting suspect:

Hernandez is currently on parole for aggravated robbery and had an active ankle monitor, according to Dallas Policehttps://t.co/5IMWRjhwEE pic.twitter.com/i5dYWKgEY6 — News Alerts (@JazmineCallmeh) October 23, 2022

According to WFAA-TV, the shooting broke out around 11:15 a.m.

Dallas police officers responded to Methodist Hospital in the 1400 block of N. Beckley Avenue after shooting reports, the television station reported.

They found two employees shot “near the labor and delivery area of the hospital,” sources told the television station.

One was a nurse, and both have died.

3. The Health System Declared Its Employees ‘Heartbroken’ Over the Loss

Going on hour four without any information from Methodist public relations or Methodist police about today’s shooting, and the only information coming from Dallas police is through individual officers. We were told we’re standing in the right spot *if* an agency decides to speak. pic.twitter.com/6pLznXan5k — Jamie Landers (@jamielandersx) October 22, 2022

The health system released a statement.

“The Methodist Health System Family is heartbroken at the loss of two of our beloved team members,” Methodist Health System Executive leadership said in a statement.

“Our entire organization is grieving this unimaginable tragedy. During this devastating time, we want to ensure our patients and employees that Methodist Dallas Medical Center is safe, and there is no ongoing threat. Our prayers are with our lost co-workers and their families, as well as our entire Methodist family. We appreciate the community’s support during this difficult time.”

4. A Hospital Police Officer Shot & Wounded the Suspect

Dallas PD: 1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at hospital in Dallas. Suspect in custody. pic.twitter.com/txwqUQq2WD — Blake Hanson (@BlakeFox4News) October 22, 2022

A hospital police officer confronted and wounded Hernandez.

“On October 22, 2022, at approximately 11 a.m., Methodist Health System Police, the Dallas Police Department, and Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to an active shooter call at Methodist Dallas Medical Center,” the hospital wrote in a press release.

“The preliminary investigation determined a suspect shot and killed two hospital employees. A Methodist Health System Police Officer arrived on the scene, confronted the suspect, and fired his weapon at the suspect, injuring him. The suspect was detained, stabilized, and taken to another local hospital.”

The news release continued: “This is an active and ongoing investigation. Dallas Police are assisting Methodist Health System Police.”

5. Violence Against Nurses Has Increased; the Motive in Dallas Is Not Clear

2 employees dead after shooting at Dallas hospital Two Dallas hospital employees were killed Saturday in a shooting inside the hospital and the suspected gunman was shot and wounded by police.#shooting #MethodistDallas #Dallas #USA pic.twitter.com/szTL7JUMEW — International Crisis Room 360 (@ICR360) October 23, 2022

Authorities have not revealed a motive.

The Texas Nurses Association said in a statement to the Dallas Morning News that violence against nurses “is three times greater than for all other professions,” and workplace violence is up since the pandemic overall.

“No person should fear for their life for merely going to work, especially a nurse or healthcare worker whose passion is to help others heal,” said Dr. Serena Bumpus, chief executive of the association told the newspaper.

“We hope our legislators understand that we need to protect our healthcare workers.”

