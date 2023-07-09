New York Scooter Shooting Video Shows Victim Hamoo Saeidi

Disturbing and graphic videos show the 25-year-old suspect accused of driving around Brooklyn and Queens in New York City on an illegal scooter and randomly shooting at people, including Hamoo Saeidi, an 86-year-old man who was shot to death on a sidewalk, according to The New York Daily News.

Police Commissioner Edward Caban said in a news conference that the suspect shot four “innocent people tragically killing one.”

Be forewarned that the two videos that have emerged are very disturbing. ABC7 named the man who died as Saeidi, and the accused shooter as Thomas Abreu.

Here’s what you need to know:

A Video Shows the Suspect Drive the Scooter Up Behind Hamoo Saeidi

Scooter-Riding Gunman Kills 87 Year Old Man, And Wounds 3 Others in New York near Jamaica Ave & 108th St. The killer used a 31 round magazine which of course is illegal in NYC. Yet again demonstrating that criminals are exempt from gun laws… "New York is a brand" -Mayor… pic.twitter.com/Dde9eMk8uy — Mrgunsngear (@Mrgunsngear) July 9, 2023

The man who died was an Asian male in his 80s, according to Kenny, who said he was shot at 11:27 a.m. on Jamaica Avenue in Queens when the shooter opened fire near a nail salon while on the scooter. The first video shows the shooting of Saeidi, according to The New York Daily News.

The shooter next fired at a group of people on a corner, according to Joseph E. Kenny, Assistant Chief at Detective Bureau, but missed. Next, he shot a Hispanic male, 44, in the face, leaving him in critical condition, according to Kenny.

The final victim was a Hispanic male, 63, who was shot in the shoulder and is in stable condition, Kenny said.

According to Caban, the suspect used an illegal scooter that did not have a license plate to move from one location to the next and shoot multiple people. The other victims survived the shootings, although one is in critical condition, he said.

He said police pulled videos and sent them to the smart phones of every New York police officer on duty, which helped police spot the shooter a short time later and take him into custody.

According to Caban, it “became clear these shootings were carried out by the same perpetrator.”

When Officers Arrested the Suspect, They Recovered a Pistol With an Extended Magazine That Was a ‘Ghost Gun,’ Reports Say

A drive-by shooter on a scooter in New York opens fire on innocent civilians. An 87-year old man was killed, 3 others were injured. NYPD detained the shooter. pic.twitter.com/K1lzqhsp92 — Zlatti71 (@djuric_zlatko) July 9, 2023

Kenny said in the news conference that five incidents occurred in Brooklyn, and four in Queens. The first incident occurred when a Hispanic male, 21, was shot in the shoulder after the suspect approached from behind on the scooter and opened fire, a scene captured on video, according to Kenny.

According to Caban, armed with an image of the suspect, the officers “fanned out” across Queens, focusing on major thoroughfares. When they spotted the shooter, they found that he was carrying a 9mm pistol with an extended magazine, Caban said. Police said the shootings were random, but they aren’t sure what the motive is yet

A source told The New York Post that the weapon was a “ghost gun.”

BREAKING: NYPD arrested a 25-year-old gunman who was riding a scooter and shooting at random in multiple New York City neighbors, killing 87 year old man and injuring three others. pic.twitter.com/EZhlFX9sGD — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) July 9, 2023

“We were inside and we heard like three shots — pow, pow, pow — one behind each other,” one local store owner said to The Post. “I looked outside but I didn’t see him. People said he was on a motorcycle on the sidewalk just shooting randomly. People were screaming and running.”

Kenny described the suspect as a “male Hispanic, 25,” who has “one prior arrest in New York City.”

