Nichole Rice, Anita Knutson Murder Suspect: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Nichole Rice is a North Dakota woman arrested in the 2007 cold case murder of her roommate. Anita Knutson was an 18-year-old Minot State University student when she was stabbed to death. Rice, then Nichole Thomas, was 19. Rice, who is now a 34-year-old married mother who works as a civilian employee at the Minot Air Force Base, was arrested on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, the Minot Police Department announced.

“After nearly 15 years of investigating and following up on leads, the suspect is in custody,” Minot Police Chief John Klug said at a press conference. “At about 3:25 p.m. 34-year-old Nichole Rice was arrested for murder and taken to our county jail. Although most of the detectives who worked the original scene and the investigation have retired, we have not forgotten about this case. … My heart goes out to the family. I wish we could have solved this sooner, but at the same time I’m glad to say that we have the person responsible for the murder of Anita Knutson in custody.”

Knutson was found dead in her off-campus apartment in Minot on June 4, 2007, after her father called for a welfare check, according to police. He told police he hadn’t heard from his daughter in days, which was unusual, police said. The screen on the window in Knutson’s bedroom had been cut open and was found face down on her bed with multiple stab wounds. Her body was covered with a housecoat, police said. A bloody knife was found in a bathroom and nothing appeared to have been stolen, according to police.

Knutson was a “beautiful, charismatic, and joyful” elementary education major from Butte, North Dakota, her family told The Daily Beast in January 2022. Her sister, Anna Knutson, told the news site, “She was enjoying school” and always “had a lot of friends around her.” Her family has not commented since Rice’s arrest.

Here’s what you need to know about Nichole Rice, the suspect in Anita Knutson’s murder:

According to police, Rice, then Nichole Thomas, was Anita Knutson’s only roommate. She had told investigators she was out of town with her parents when Rice was killed. But said Rice was never officially ruled out as a suspect in Knutson’s murder. “I don’t know that I would say she that she was ever cleared,” Klug said. “There was never enough to arrest her. But I would say she was always a person of interest in this case.”

Klug said detectives Carmen Asham and Mikali Talbott were most recently assigned to investigate the case. “We tried to actively investigate Anita’s case for the past few years and finally, with the help from ‘Cold Justice,’ we were able to move forward and regain focus. Due to the resources, logistics and planning they were able to provide, we were able to obtain an arrest warrant for Nichole Rice,” Klug said.





Klug added, “I would to thank everyone, especially Detective Asham and Detective Talbot, for their hard work and their dedication to the investigation and Captain Dale Plessas for his efforts to assist in coordinating all of the moving parts over the past week. I must also thank all of the officers, the staff and everybody else at the Minot Police Department who has picked up the slack while everybody else has been busy working this case.”

“Cold Justice” is a true-crime TV show that airs on Oxygen produced by Dick Wolf. The show follows former Harris County, Texas, prosecutor Kelly Siegler and former Las Vegas Metro Police crime scene investigator Yolanda McClary as they work on cold case murders.

When asked about “Cold Justice’s” role, Knutson said they provided support. “We do all the investigating, they just provide experts and other professionals to help us and help answer questions, do any testing, they’re really just a resource for us,” he said. Klug said in the past, staffing and timing issues prevented the department from focusing as needed on the cold case murder.

2. Rice Was a Member of a Facebook Memorial Group for Anita Knutson

Nichole Rice was a member of a Facebook memorial group for the victim, “In Loving Memory of Anita Knutson…,” according to the page’s administrator. Her Facebook page has been deleted. According to members of the group, Rice would comment often, including on Knutson’s birthday. She wrote comments like, “Miss you,” and shared TV reports about the cold case on Facebook.

Klug, the Minot Police Chief, did not specify exactly what led to the arrest and court documents in the case were not immediately available. Klug said he couldn’t get into “the details of everything that went into the affidavit of this arrest. A lot of it isn’t new information, there were a few details that came up. Over time, things start to develop. Ultimately, you’re looking back at at least dozens, probably over 100 statements that were taken.”

Klug told reporters, “Really there hasn’t been a lot of changes from the original investigation. We’ve tried to keep this investigation alive over the years.” He said, “I think the turning point in this case was really just trying to pull all of that information together and put it in an order that makes sense. A lot of the information is information we have. It just took alittle bit of refocusing and a lot of paying attention to the fine details. It was being able to sit and dedicate some time, our officers to that, and let them do their work.”

3. Nichole Rice, Who Has a Daughter, Married for a Second Time in December 2021, According to Her Facebook & Instagram Pages View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nichole Rice (@nickerz87)

Nichole Rice, born Nichole Erin Thomas, has been married since December 2021 and has an adolescent daughter, her Instagram shows. It was her second marriage. She has also gone by Nichole Bakken. According to her now-deleted Facebook page, she was born in Velva, North Dakota, and lived in Minot. She wrote on Facebook she is a, “Mom of 1 … Married to my best friend. Dog mom. Cat mom. Ringleader of my own circus.”

Rice’s mother, GaeMari Thomas, wrote about the Knutson case in a now-deleted 2016 Facebook post. She wrote, “I wish they would catch the person that took Anita’s life. I really liked her, I know u 2 had yor ups and downs, no different they any of the other in yor class.” She said when they make an arrest, “it will be a much needed relief 4 everyone.”

Nichole Rice replied, “It’s just hard being the person everyone looks at. I’m that girl…I’m not a criminal.” She said she is “a victim too…This has changed my life forever…and I still hurt…I focus as much as I can on knowing the people that know me and know what kind of person I am know I wouldn’t hurt anyone….But I’ll never be able to change those otehr people’s feelings.”

4. Rice Worked at a Minot Car Dealership Before Her Most Recent Job at the Air Force Base

Klug told reporters Rice was at the Minot Air Face Base working in a civilian capacity when she was arrested without incident. Klug did not go into detail about what job Rice had at the Air Force base and the Air Force hasn’t commented about her employment status.

Rice studied cosmetology and has also worked as a hair stylist, according to her now-deleted Facebook page. Rice’s Facebook shows she also spent time working at a car dealership. A page related to that job has also been deleted.

Rice’s social media also showed she was an avid bowhunter. Her page showed her with dead deer and other animals she had killed. On her Knot wedding website, she wrote that she met her husband at a sporting goods store where he worked. “They do pretty much everything together because they have so much in common. They are usually either out fishing or hunting during their free time. It’s always a friendly competition,” the page says. It added that she and her husband, “have recently purchased 6 acres not land and are planning the future with (her daughter)! So many exciting things to come! They decided to not go on a honeymoon in order to put money into the new place! It’s been a long time dream of both of theirs to own some land of their own!”

5. Nichole Rice, Who Is Being Held Without Bond, Faces Life in Prison Without Parole if Convicted of Murder

Nichole Erin Rice was charged with murder, a class AA felony in North Dakota. According to North Dakota state law, the charge carries a potential sentence of life in prison without parole if she is convicted. Rice is being held at the Ward County Jail without bond. She was scheduled to make her first court appearance on March 17, 2022.

Rice is being represented by Philip Becher, court records show. He could not immediately be reached for comment by Heavy. Ward County State’s Attorney Rozanna Christine Larson has also not commented about the case against Rice.

Klug told reporters, “We’ve turned over every leaf already. It was just a matter of putting that information in front of new investigators and letting them do the work. And detectives Asham and Talbott did that. They read every statement, they looked at every piece of evidence, they looked at every report that was done and they refined that information down. So it’s just a lot of time-consuming work and dedication to the community and Anita and the family.”

The chief added, “It’s unnerving to know that somebody is out there that murdered somebody and in this case there was not one person who had anything bad to say about Anita. So to me, this was a young girl with a great future that was taken away from her family way too soon. It was a relief. It was good to know that finally the one case that we’ve had hanging out there that we just could not get to a solution, was finally over.”