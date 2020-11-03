How Many Attended Obama’s Atlanta Rally for Biden? [Crowd Size Photos]

Former President Barack Obama is campaigning for former Vice President Joe Biden in the last day before the election. He began with a rally in Atlanta, Georgia, and followed up later with a rally in Miami. Read on to see crowd photos from Atlanta, Georgia, and learn more about how many attended the drive-in rally.

About 200 Cars Attended Obama’s Drive-In Rally

Obama’s Atlanta, Georgia, rally was a drive-in rally that started earlier in the day at 12:45 p.m. This would give him enough time to speak and then appear later in the day for an evening rally in Miami, Florida. Adam Murphy of CBS 46 estimated that about 200 cars were at the rally.

This time, Obama spoke in front of the ’96 Olympic rings. Among those also at the rally were Stacey Abrams, Keisha Bottoms, and Monica Denise.

Good morning from Atlanta (and the beautiful ‘96 Olympic Rings!) Former Pres. Obama will soon take this stage, stumping for GA senate candidates @ReverendWarnock + @ossoff Will thread coverage here + all day on @MSNBC! #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/j8Pe38gIz8 — Blayne Alexander (@ReporterBlayne) November 2, 2020

He encouraged attendees to get out and vote, saying: “It’s not to much to ask. Go out there and vote. Do this basic thing that can make America better.”

He also talked about how he and former First Lady Michelle Obama simply can’t believe that they are still dealing with some of the issues they hear about every day. He said: “Sometimes Michelle and I are at the dinner table like, ‘Lord. Why are we still fighting some of these battles?’ It can be discouraging sometimes.”

Biden and Obama’s rallies have been drive-in rallies to help encourage social distancing. Recently at some of Obama’s rallies though, people have crowded near the front and not all were distancing.

Former Pres. Obama has just taken the stage in Atlanta, to a sea of cars, cheers and honks. #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/CWndOlbZuW — Blayne Alexander (@ReporterBlayne) November 2, 2020

As with his previous speeches, Obama didn’t hold anything back when talking about President Donald Trump. At one point, he noted that Trump’s 2020 election closing argument was a threat about firing Dr. Anthony Fauci. When the crowd booed in response, Obama said: “Don’t boo, vote.”

He wasn’t all serious and somber during his speech though. At one point, Obama joked with the crowd about his greying hair. “You see all this grey hair I’ve got? It still looks good, you said? All right. I’ll let Michelle know.”

The event took place at Georgia State University’s football stadium. Obama also encouraged attendees to vote for Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, running for Georgia Senate.

Watch Obama’s Speech in Atlanta

You can watch Obama’s speech below, along with the speeches of others who spoke at the Atlanta, Georgia, event.

LIVE: Former President Obama campaigns for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in Atlanta, Georgia

Both candidates were campaigning intensely the night before the election. Trump held five rallies in four states, including North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin. Biden hosted drive-in rallies in Ohio and Pennsylvania, including a Pittsburgh rally that Lady Gaga attended. His Philadelphia rally — the last of the day — would feature John Legend performing.

Thousands have already voted early in the race, and tomorrow is the last day to vote.

