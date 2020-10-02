Has the October 15 Trump/Biden Debate Been Canceled?

Getty Democratic Presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden (L) and US President Donald Trump speaking during the first presidential debate at the Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio on September 29, 2020.

President Donald Trump announced on Twitter late Thursday night that he and the first lady tested positive for the coronavirus, sparking nationwide concern over how that could affect the future of the election.

On October 1, the president announced on Twitter that he and Melania would be quarantining together following their positive tests results.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” he wrote.

Former vice president and Democratic candidate Joe Biden also took to Twitter Friday morning to share his negative test results. Biden and Trump attended the first 2020 presidential debate, moderated by Fox News host Chris Wallace in Cleveland, earlier this week on Tuesday.

“I’m happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID. Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern,” he wrote. “I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands.”

While two candidates were on opposite sides of the stage on their own podiums during the debate, CNN’s Chief Medical Correspondent Sanjay Gupta warned that indoor spaces are much more likely to spread infection.

“If you are indoors, you could think of the virus like smoke,” Gupta said.

Many are now wondering what Trump’s diagnosis could mean for his upcoming appearances, as well as the next debate that is slated for October 15 in Miami.

Here’s what you need to know:

Trump Has Canceled Several Upcoming Rallies

GettyU.S. President Donald Trump arrives at a campaign rally for Republican Senate candidate Mike Braun at the County War Memorial Coliseum November 5, 2018 in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

While the White House did not disclose how long the president would be in isolation with FLOTUS, plans for a Florida campaign rally on October 2 have already been canceled, “stripping his public schedule for the day of everything except a midday telephone call ‘on Covid-19 support to vulnerable seniors,’” according to The New York Times.

Other upcoming rallies located in Wisconsin and Arizona over the next few days also appeared to have been canceled, the newspaper continued.

As far as the October 15 Biden/Trump debate in Miami, there has been no word yet on its status.

Trump Risks Losing Valuable Time on the Campaign Trail

GettyU.S. president Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Four Seasons Arena on July 5, 2018 in Great Falls, Montana.

With Election Day less than a month away, the New York Times said Trump is now at-risk of losing valuable time on the campaign trail following his diagnosis.

“Even if Mr. Trump, 74, remains asymptomatic, he will lose much of his remaining time on the campaign trail,” according to the outlet. “If he becomes sick, it could raise questions about whether he should remain on the ballot at all.”

Following Biden’s negative diagnosis, the former VP is moving forward with his plans to visit Grand Rapids, Michigan on October 2, NBC News confirmed on Twitter.

Biden will discuss his “Build Back Better” economic plan in Kent County, “an area that Trump won in 2016,” Fox News said.

