Paige Theriault Charged in Death of Hodan Hashi in Bar Fight Caught on Video

Paige Theriault is a 22-year-old woman charged with manslaughter in a deadly bar fight caught on video. Hodan Hashi, 23, was killed at the Crazy Cactus bar in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, on November 5, 2022, according to police and social media posts from friends and family of the victim.

Theriault, who knew Hashi prior to the fight, was initially charged with second-degree murder, but the charges were reduced to manslaughter, according to police. The brutal brawl was caught on video by onlookers and spread quickly on social media.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Police did not name Theriault or Hashi in their press release, but they have been identified in social media posts.

A Video Shows Paige Theriault on Top of a Bleeding Hodan Hashi as a DJ Announces There’s a ‘B**** Fight’ on the Dance Floor

“On November 5, 2022 at 2:41 AM police attended to a business in the 200 block of 3rd Avenue South for a report of a female suffering from a serious injury. Upon arrival, responding officers located a 23 year old female with life threatening injuries. Despite lifesaving efforts by the responding officers and Medavie Health Services West, she died,” the Saskatoon Police said in a statement. “The two individuals are known to each other. Patrol officers as well as members of the Forensic Identification Section, Serious Assault Unit and the Major Crime Section are investigating.”

A video was posted on social media showing a woman identified as Paige Theriault on top of the victim, Hodan Hashi, appearing to hit her repeatedly. At the start of the video, the bar’s DJ can be heard announcing that there’s a “b**** fight” happening on the dance floor. Several people could be seen watching the brawl. The video shows a pool of blood underneath Hashi.

The bar, the Crazy Cactus, where the incident occurred, has not commented about the deadly fight. The video spread quickly on social media, including TikTok, Twitter and Instagram. The video can be seen here. Authorities have not said what led up to the fight.

A GoFundMe Has Been Set Up to Help Hodan Hashi’s Family

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Hodan Hashi’s family. Her cousin wrote on the GoFundMe, “It is with great disbelief that we lost Hodan Hashi, our sister, daughter and cousin to a tragic accident this morning.”

The GoFunde adds, “She was a kind, gentle, giving soul who would give the shirt off her back to anyone that needed it. She was loved by many and was willing to show the love the world had to give. As we are mourning, we must also begin funeral preparations. This includes transporting her body from Saskatoon to Ottawa. Any financial help, along with prayer, will be appreciated.”

According to her Facebook page, Hashi is from Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

Theriault Lives in Calgary & Is Originally From Saskatoon, According to Her Facebook Page, Which Has Been Flooded With Posts Calling for ‘Justice for Hodan’

According to her Facebook page, Paige Theriault is originally from Saskatoon, but now lives in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. She moved to Calgary in November 2021, according to her Facebook page. Her public posts have dozens of comments attacking her and calling for “justice for Hodan.”

On December 28, 2021, Theriault posted on Facebook, “2022 I’m being the villain I do not care 😭🤣 make a scene and imma make a movie.”

Theriault appeared in court Saturday night, officials said. It was not immediately clear if she is still in custody. The Saskatoon Police said in a statement, “Anyone with information or cell phone video believed to be relevant is asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.”