WATCH: Video at Paul Pelosi Attack Scene Shows Broken Window

A video has emerged that shows a shattered window in the home of Nancy and Paul Pelosi after the attack that sent Paul to the hospital.

New details indicated the unidentified suspect was specifically looking for the House Speaker. You can see the video later in this article.

“Suspect who authorities say attacked Paul Pelosi shouted ‘Where is Nancy? Where is Nancy?’ before the ‘violent assault,'” according to CNN anchor Victor Blackwell.

The suspect targeted the Pelosi house, the Associated Press reported.

Here’s what you need to know:

Paul Pelosi Suffered ‘Blunt Force Trauma to His Head & Body,’ Reports Say

The Speaker’s spokesman confirmed the assault in a statement.

The statement was released by Drew Hammill, spokesman for U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The statement calls it a “violent assault.” Paul Pelosi is 82 years old.

According to the Associated Press, Pelosi “suffered blunt force trauma to his head and body,” that left him with “bruising, severe swelling and other injuries.”

KTVU-TV reported, “UPDATE: @SpeakerPelosi was w/her protective detail in DC when husband Paul Pelosi, 82, was assaulted during 2:30 a.m. break-in at their home in SF’s Pacific Heights.” The television station reported that Capitol Police are working with the FBI and the San Francisco Police Department.

The Suspect Entered the Pelosi Home Through a Sliding Glass Door, Reports Say

BREAKING — ⁦@SpeakerPelosi⁩’s husband was “violently assaulted” in the couple’s San Francisco home, her office says. pic.twitter.com/XBnaVPFhRA — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 28, 2022

Additional details confirm the suspect entered the home through a glass door.

According to ABC’s Terry Moran, “The suspect allegedly entered the house through a sliding glass door, carrying a hammer, and was apparently looking for the House Speaker herself.” Paul Pelosi’s injuries were described as “significant” by Moran.

San Francisco police tweeted, “On 10/28/22, at 2:27 am, SFPD responded to the 2600 block of Broadway for a home break-in. During the incident an 82 y/o male was attacked. The suspect was taken into custody. The victim was transported to a local hospital. SFPD Chief Scott will address the media at police HQ.”

“Early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi. The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation,” it reads.

The motive, including whether the assault was politically related, is not yet clear.

In a statement, the U.S. Capitol Police wrote:

The United States Capitol Police (USCP) is assisting the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the San Francisco Police with a joint investigation into a break-in at the California home of the Speaker of the House of Representatives. The Speaker was in Washington, D.C. with her protective detail at the time of the overnight, break-in. During the California break-in, the Speaker’s husband was assaulted, but he is now recovering. The San Francisco Police Department has the suspect in custody. The motivation for the attack is still under investigation. Special Agents with the USCP’s California Field Office quickly arrived on scene, while a team of investigators from the Department’s Threat Assessment Section was simultaneously dispatched from the East Coast to assist the FBI and the San Francisco Police with a joint investigation.

Paul Pelosi Is Expected to Recover

According to the statement, Paul Pelosi is expected to recover, but he was hospitalized due to the attack.

“Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical are and is expected to make a full recovery. The Speaker was not in San Francisco at the time.”

The statement added: “The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time.”

News of the attack broke in the early morning of October 28, 2022.

According to CNN, there is not government security at the Pelosi residence when she is not there.