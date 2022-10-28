David Depape, Paul Pelosi Suspect: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

David Depape was identified as the suspect accused of attacking Paul Pelosi, the husband of Nancy Pelosi, in the couple’s home, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

The name was first released by Demian Bulwa, news director for the San Francisco Chronicle newspaper. He tweeted that David Depape is a Berkeley resident. Heavy will add a suspect photo to this story when one is obtained. Depape’s politics are not yet clear. Online records give Depape’s age as 42.

EXCLUSIVE: A source with knowledge of the investigation identified the suspect in the alleged hammer attack on Paul Pelosi as David Depape, a Berkeley resident.https://t.co/y7kggUBQHE — Demian Bulwa (@demianbulwa) October 28, 2022

His name was also given as David DePape, with different capitalization.

“Suspect who authorities say attacked Paul Pelosi shouted ‘Where is Nancy? Where is Nancy?’ before the ‘violent assault,'” according to CNN anchor Victor Blackwell.

The suspect specifically targeted the Pelosi house, the Associated Press reported.

The Speaker’s spokesman confirmed the assault in a statement.

VIDEO: Over the home of Speaker Nancy Pelosi – shows a shattered window – where the suspect who broke into the home and attacked Paul Pelosi may have gotten in.

Story here: https://t.co/cc78vzvAkQ@KPIXtv #kpix #NancyPelosi pic.twitter.com/Y7nfbwoEnq — Ryan Yamamoto (@RyanKPIX) October 28, 2022

The statement was released by Drew Hammill, spokesman for U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The statement calls it a “violent assault.” Paul Pelosi is 82 years old. According to the Associated Press, Pelosi “suffered blunt force trauma to his head and body,” that left him with “bruising, severe swelling and other injuries.”

KTVU-TV reported, “UPDATE: @SpeakerPelosi was w/her protective detail in DC when husband Paul Pelosi, 82, was assaulted during 2:30 a.m. break-in at their home in SF’s Pacific Heights.” The television station reported that Capitol Police are working with the FBI and the San Francisco Police Department.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. David Depape Is a ‘Former Castro Nudist Protester,’ & Hemp ‘Jewelry Maker,’ Reports Say

My sources also name the suspect in this morning's hammer attack on Paul Pelosi as David DePape, born 1980, of Berkeley. He would appear to be a former Castro nudist protester. Things appear set to be bizarre for a while. — Joe Eskenazi (@EskSF) October 28, 2022

Joe Eskenazi, of Mission Local, tweeted, “My sources also name the suspect in this morning’s hammer attack on Paul Pelosi as David DePape, born 1980, of Berkeley. He would appear to be a former Castro nudist protester. Things appear set to be bizarre for a while.”

A 2013 article in the San Francisco Chronicle mentions Depape, although his name is spelled wrong. It describes him as a “hemp jewelry maker.” That article reported that Depape was the best man at the naked wedding of Gypsy Taub.

2. The Assailant, Named as David Depape, Entered the Pelosi Home Through a Sliding Glass Door, Looking for Nancy Pelosi, Reports Say

BREAKING — ⁦@SpeakerPelosi⁩’s husband was “violently assaulted” in the couple’s San Francisco home, her office says. pic.twitter.com/XBnaVPFhRA — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 28, 2022

According to ABC’s Terry Moran, “The suspect allegedly entered the house through a sliding glass door, carrying a hammer, and was apparently looking for the House Speaker herself.” Paul Pelosi’s injuries were described as “significant” by Moran.

San Francisco police tweeted, “On 10/28/22, at 2:27 am, SFPD responded to the 2600 block of Broadway for a home break-in. During the incident an 82 y/o male was attacked. The suspect was taken into custody. The victim was transported to a local hospital. SFPD Chief Scott will address the media at police HQ.”

“Early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi. The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation,” it reads.

The motive, including whether the assault was politically related, is not yet clear.

In a statement, the U.S. Capitol Police wrote:

The United States Capitol Police (USCP) is assisting the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the San Francisco Police with a joint investigation into a break-in at the California home of the Speaker of the House of Representatives. The Speaker was in Washington, D.C. with her protective detail at the time of the overnight, break-in. During the California break-in, the Speaker’s husband was assaulted, but he is now recovering. The San Francisco Police Department has the suspect in custody. The motivation for the attack is still under investigation. Special Agents with the USCP’s California Field Office quickly arrived on scene, while a team of investigators from the Department’s Threat Assessment Section was simultaneously dispatched from the East Coast to assist the FBI and the San Francisco Police with a joint investigation.

3. Paul Pelosi Was ‘Taken to the Hospital’ But Is Expected to Recover

According to the statement, Paul Pelosi is expected to recover, but he was hospitalized due to the attack.

“Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical are and is expected to make a full recovery. The Speaker was not in San Francisco at the time.”

The statement added: “The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time.”

News of the attack broke in the early morning of October 28, 2022.

According to CNN, there is not government security at the Pelosi residence when she is not there.

4. Paul Pelosi Was Recently Convicted of Drunk Driving

Paul Pelosi has been in the news recently because of a drunk driving arrest.

According to the Associated Press, the Speaker’s husband pleaded guilty in August 2022 “to misdemeanor driving under the influence charges related to a May crash in California’s wine country.”

He received a five-day jail term and probation, AP reported.

According to AP, authorities “found Pelosi in the driver’s seat of a 2021 Porsche Carrera and the other driver standing outside a sport utility vehicle.”

5. Paul Pelosi Is a Businessman With a Net Worth Exceeding $120 Million

Paul Pelosi is a successful businessman with a very high net worth.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Paul Pelosi “has a net worth of $120 million.”

The site says that Pelosi “is best known for owning and operating the San Francisco-based real estate and venture capital investment and consulting firm Financial Leasing Services.”

He once owned a United Football League team. He “sits on many corporate and philanthropic boards and owns large stakes in companies like Facebook, Apple, Comcast and Disney,” Celebrity Net Worth reported.

The Pelosi home was vandalism before. In a past incident, “officers responded to the reported vandalism around 2 a.m. Friday. “Unidentified suspect(s) had painted graffiti on the garage door and left a pig’s head on the sidewalk,” Fox News reported. There is no indication of any connection, though.

According to Vanity Fair, Paul and Nancy Pelosi are parents to five children.

That article describes in great detail how Nancy balanced the competing demands of politics and family life.

One daughter described the family as “synchronized chaos” in the Vanity Fair article. One daughter called Nancy a “hands-on mom.”

“Nothing prepared me for being Speaker of the House more than the values, discipline, diplomacy, interpersonal skills, the logistics, the quartermastering—all that you have to do to raise a family while never taking your eye off the children,” Nancy told Vanity Fair.

The Pelosis are in a long-term marriage.

According to his IMDb profile, Paul Pelosi was born on April 15, 1940 in San Francisco, California.

“He has been married to Nancy Pelosi since September 7, 1963,” the site reports.

READ NEXT: What happened to Jeffrey Dahmer’s brother David?