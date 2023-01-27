Paul Pelosi Body Cam Video Released

The body cam video from the October 28, 2022, hammer attack that injured Paul Pelosi has been released. You can watch the video later in this article.

Be forewarned that the full video is graphic as it shows the moment Pelosi was struck with the weapon. The video shows the suspect suddenly lunging toward Pelosi with the hammer as Pelosi stands near the doorway. Pelosi is wearing a shirt and some type of shorts and has a glass or drink in his hand, although it’s not clear what’s in it.

Pelosi is the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said in an earlier news conference that authorities received a 911 call from Paul Pelosi and encountered an “adult male and Pelosi’s husband, Paul” in the Pelosi home.

According to the Associated Press, Pelosi, 82, “suffered blunt force trauma to his head and body,” during the attack left him with “bruising, severe swelling and other injuries.”

David Depape, a Berkeley resident with blog posts ranting about government, has been accused of crimes in relation to the attack. Lawyers for Depape argued against release of the video, saying it would harm his right to a fair trial, according to ABC7.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Graphic Paul Pelosi Body Cam Video Was Released After a Court Battle

🚨BREAKING: The Paul Pelosi bodycam video has been released. Here is the full video. pic.twitter.com/Z254Q8NGIM — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 27, 2023

The graphic video, which you can watch above in full, shows an officer knocking on the door as police arrive at the Pelosi residence.

The door opens with two men standing there. Police have identified them as Depape and Paul Pelosi.

“What’s going on, man?” an officer says.

“Everything’s good,” the suspect says, according to the video, which shows him holding a hammer.

“Drop the hammer,” an officer says. “What is going on right now?”

At that point, the suspect swings the hammer, the video shows. Police react, and Pelosi is seen lying on the floor as both tumble to the ground.

On Twitter, some commentary about the body cam video focused on Pelosi holding a glass. “Why does Paul Pelosi have a drink in his hands? This just gets weirder by the minute,” a woman wrote.

Why does Paul Pelosi have a drink in his hands? This just gets weirder by the minute. https://t.co/Gz0XYrR42u — Laura K (@LauraKronen) January 27, 2023

Previously, Fox News reported that U.S. Capitol police video showed Depape breaking into the Pelosi residence.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

According to CBS News, a judge ordered the body cam video released to members of the news media at 9 a.m. on the morningn of January 27, 2023.

San Francisco Superior Court Judge Stephen M. Murphy had ordered that the body cam video should be released despite prosecutors’ attempts to keep it sealed, CBS News reported, adding that a variety of news organizations sued to get the video.

The judge based his ruling in part on the fact that prosecutors had already played the video in open court, CBC News reported.

According to ABC7, the judge also ordered the release of other materials, such as audio of Depape’s interviews with police.

According to Politico, Pelosi made a secret 911 call after telling Depape that he needed to use the bathroom and was able to call 911 from inside it.

During the incident, the suspect threatened to tie Pelosi up, CNN reported.

David Depape, Who Is Accused in the Attack on Pelosi, Has a History of Online Writings

Depape is accused of being fixated on censorship and making antisemitic comments on a blog and website that were reviewed by Heavy. In one post, he ranted about government attempts to control information, calling for the arrest of journalists from prominent news organizations. He also posted COVID and election conspiracy theories online and made posts about QAnon, according to posts reviewed by Heavy.

Scott said in a later news conference that when officers arrived and knocked on the door of the Pelosi home, the door was opened “by someone inside.” Officers observed Pelosi and Depape inside the home’s foyer, he said.

They saw both men, each “with one hand on a single hammer,” Scott said in that news conference. Officers gave commands to both men to drop the hammer, Scott said. Depape pulled the hammer away from Pelosi and “violently attacked him with the hammer,” Scott said. Pelosi was struck at least one time, he said.

Officers entered and tackled the suspect and took him into custody, according to what Scott said at the time. He said that Depape “forced entry” through a rear door of the Pelosi home.

“This was not a random act. This was intentional. And it’s wrong,” Scott said in that news conference. He said that the family members of lawmakers and other elected officials “don’t sign up for this … Everybody should be disgusted about what happened this morning.”

A statement by Drew Hammill, spokesman for Nancy Pelosi, described the attack as a “violent assault.”

According to CNN, there is an increase in threats against lawmakers and their families.

READ NEXT: Read More About the Delphi Murders