David Depape: Politics, Social Media, Blog Posts Reveal Thoughts

David Depape left behind a trail of writings in which he railed about Jews and censorship. He also had posts on “climate hysteria,” “COVID,” aliens, pedophilia, Communism and more. He also posted election and COVID conspiracy theories online.

Depape was identified by San Francisco police as the suspect accused of attacking Paul Pelosi, the husband of Nancy Pelosi, with a hammer in the couple’s home.

Police say the motive is still being investigated; it’s not clear whether it relates to Nancy Pelosi’s politics. However, multiple reports say Depape shouted “where’s Nancy” during the attack. The House Speaker was not home.

David Depape is a Berkeley resident. What are Depape’s politics and was he on social media? He had a blog and website. Online records give Depape’s age as 42. It was not immediately clear whether he was a Republican or a Democrat. He has children with a pro-nudity activist and traffics in conspiracy theories online.

Some of his posts referred to former President Donald Trump. “Either Q is Trump himself or Q is the deepstate moles within Trumps inner circle. So Q/Trump sabotaged their child trafficking operations. #2 self inflicted wound. Trumps covert id or a Deep state mole? Was Q refering to this? Did Q do this? another video,” he wrote, referring to QAnon.

He called transgender people “freaks” on his website. On October 10, 2022, he wrote, of Communism vs. Fascism, “I was so f****** shocked the first time I heard that communism had a death toll. My whole life I heard about the evils of fascism. Not a…”

https://twitter.com/Guy_P_Football/status/1586044875190960130

Here’s what you need to know about David Depape’s politics, blog and website:

Depape Wanted Donald Trump to Make Tulsi Gabbard His Vice President & Defended Derek Chauvin

In a few posts, Depape mentioned Trump. Depape wrote on his website, “I guess this is as good a time as any. Trump you NEEEEEEEED to make Tulsi your VP in 2024. Of the ENTIRE democrat presidential candidates in 2020. She was th only democrat candidate who WASN’T running on a platform of being an insane mentally unwell demagogue.”…Having Tulsy as your vp bridges the insane partisan divide.”

He also posted about Kanye West, writing, “Ya I remeber the backlash and insults when you came out in support of Trump.”

He wrote, “Trump ‘Just drink Bleach’ So first off this was an extremely manipulate way of spinning what he actually Trump said ‘drink bleach.’ This isn’t an isolate incident either.”

Depape also weighed in on George Floyd, writing, “Lets get into George Floyd before I forget. What’s the difference between justice and a lynching. Justice is based upon evidence. While lynchings are based upon optics.” He claimed that Floyd was not killed by Police Officer Derek Chauvin’s knee, writing, “The autopsy showed a FATAL level of fentynal in his system and that he had died of a heart attack consistent with the symptoms he was exhibiting prior to being placed on the ground.”

He added: “The only person who is owed damages is Derek Chauvin.”

According to CNN, David DePape “posted links on his Facebook page to multiple videos produced by My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell falsely alleging that the 2020 election was stolen.” The Facebook page is now deleted.

He also posted “transphobic images and linked to websites claiming Covid-19 vaccines were deadly.”

One of his Facebook posts read: “The death rates being promoted are what ever ‘THEY’ want to be promoted as the death rate,” CNN reported.

DePape also posted links to YouTube videos called “Democrat FARCE Commission to Investigate January 6th Capitol Riot COLLAPSES in Congress!!!” and “Global Elites Plan To Take Control Of YOUR Money! (Revealed),” reported CNN.

Depape Made Anti-Semitic Comments on a Blog

On a WordPress blog, Depape ranted about censorship by the “elites” and “ruling class.” He also appears to have a website that reads “da Jews.” Sixteen hours ago, he posted the headline, “Why Colleges are becoming Cults.” He ranted about movies, writing, “The critics are f****** commie gate keepers. They love the sh******* movies ever as long as those movies are sh**** because they where…”

In another post, he wrote, “The more Ukrainians die NEEDLESSLY the cheaper the land will be for Jews to buy up.”

EXCLUSIVE: A source with knowledge of the investigation identified the suspect in the alleged hammer attack on Paul Pelosi as David Depape, a Berkeley resident.https://t.co/y7kggUBQHE — Demian Bulwa (@demianbulwa) October 28, 2022

His name was also given as David DePape, with different capitalization.

“Suspect who authorities say attacked Paul Pelosi shouted ‘Where is Nancy? Where is Nancy?’ before the ‘violent assault,'” according to CNN anchor Victor Blackwell.

David Depape Is a Former Nudist Protester’ & Hemp ‘Jewelry Maker’

My sources also name the suspect in this morning's hammer attack on Paul Pelosi as David DePape, born 1980, of Berkeley. He would appear to be a former Castro nudist protester. Things appear set to be bizarre for a while. — Joe Eskenazi (@EskSF) October 28, 2022

Joe Eskenazi, of Mission Local, tweeted, “My sources also name the suspect in this morning’s hammer attack on Paul Pelosi as David DePape, born 1980, of Berkeley. He would appear to be a former Castro nudist protester. Things appear set to be bizarre for a while.”

A 2013 article in the San Francisco Chronicle mentions Depape, although his name is spelled wrong. It describes him as a “hemp jewelry maker.” That article reported that Depape was the best man at the naked wedding of Gypsy Taub.

A 2008 article in the Oakland Tribune, accessed via Newspapers.com, reported that David Depape and Gypsy Taub have three children together. Instead of cooking Thanksgiving dinner in their Berkeley home, they “chose to join 350 others at the Two Star Market for a community meal,” the article stated.

“We like to meet our neighbors,” Taub, a pro nudity activist, told the newspaper.

Taub’s Facebook page says she is from Moscow, Russia, and is “the homeless youth director at Jerry Garcia Family Healing Clinic.” There is no indication that Taub has any connection to the Paul Pelosi attack; the inclusion is meant to flesh out the bio of Depape. Taub has told the media she believes 9/11 was an inside job, according to The San Francisco Chronicle.

In 2013, in an article on Indy Bay.org, Taub mentioned Depape as a photographer at a nudity ban protest in San Francisco’s Castro neighborhood.

David Depape Wrote a Blog Called ‘Welcome to Big Brothers Censorship Hell’

On a WordPress blog, Depape ranted about censorship. “Welcome to Big Brothers Censorship hell,” it reads.

The blog says:

The reason we have a first amendment is because censorship only applies to you. The elites/ruling class never censor themselves. You can still turn on any mainstream news channel to hear day and night the narrative put forth by the people who rule you. The founding father built in protection against censorship coming from the goverment because they never imagined a day when Tech giants and private industry would be so powerful they could single handedly silence the people.

The blog contains numerous black graphics with the word “censorship” stamped in them.

a href=”https://twitter.com/Wills_Robinson/status/1586010051541622785″ target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>The suspect specifically targeted the Pelosi house, the Associated Press reported.

The Speaker’s spokesman confirmed the assault in a statement. Paul Pelosi was undergoing brain surgery.

VIDEO: Over the home of Speaker Nancy Pelosi – shows a shattered window – where the suspect who broke into the home and attacked Paul Pelosi may have gotten in.

Story here: https://t.co/cc78vzvAkQ@KPIXtv #kpix #NancyPelosi pic.twitter.com/Y7nfbwoEnq — Ryan Yamamoto (@RyanKPIX) October 28, 2022

The statement was released by Drew Hammill, spokesman for U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The statement calls it a “violent assault.” Paul Pelosi is 82 years old. According to the Associated Press, Pelosi “suffered blunt force trauma to his head and body,” that left him with “bruising, severe swelling and other injuries.”

KTVU-TV reported, “UPDATE: @SpeakerPelosi was w/her protective detail in DC when husband Paul Pelosi, 82, was assaulted during 2:30 a.m. break-in at their home in SF’s Pacific Heights.” The television station reported that Capitol Police are working with the FBI and the San Francisco Police Department.

After receiving a call, officers encountered an “adult male and Mr. Pelosi’s husband, Paul” in the Pelosi home, authorities said in a news conference. Both were holding a hammer. The suspect pulled the hammer away from Paul Pelosi and violently attacked him with it. Officers then arrested Depape, police said in a news conference. The motive is still being determined, according to police. He is being booked on attempted homicide, elderly abuse, burglary, and other charges.

trong>READ NEXT: What happened to Jeffrey Dahmer’s brother David?