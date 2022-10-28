Paul Pelosi Net Worth 2022: How Much Is Nancy Pelosi’s Husband Worth?

Paul Pelosi is a wealthy U.S. businessman who is the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

What is his net worth for 2022? It’s estimated at around $120 million.

Paul Pelosi was attacked in the couple’s home on October 28, 2022, according to a statement from the Speaker’s spokesman.

The statement was released by Drew Hammill, spokesman for U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The statement calls it a “violent assault.” Paul Pelosi is 82 years old.

According to the Associated Press, “Paul Pelosi is a wealthy investor who largely remains on the West Coast.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Paul Pelosi Made His Fortune in Real Estate & Venture Capital Investing

Paul Pelosi is a successful businessman with a very high net worth.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Paul Pelosi “has a net worth of $120 million.”

The site says that Pelosi “is best known for owning and operating the San Francisco-based real estate and venture capital investment and consulting firm Financial Leasing Services.”

He once owned a United Football League team. He “sits on many corporate and philanthropic boards and owns large stakes in companies like Facebook, Apple, Comcast and Disney,” Celebrity Net Worth reported.

2. Nancy Pelosi Was the 6th Richest Member of the U.S. House in a Recent Year

In 2018, Nancy Pelosi was listed as the 6th richest member of the U.S. House, according to Open Secrets.

Her net worth was listed as $114,662,521. The site listed these top assets for the Pelosi fortune:

Real Estate

$46,500,000

Electronics Mfg & Equip

$15,791,001

Apple Inc

$15,375,001

45 Belden Place – Four Story Commercial Building

$15,000,000

See Nancy Pelosi’s financial disclosure reports here.

3. Paul & Nancy Pelosi Own a Vineyard & Stock in Major U.S. Companies

According to Open Secrets, the Pelosi holdings include a vineyard.

They also have investments in major companies Facebook and Walt Disney.

According to Open Secrets, Nancy Pelosi’s net worth has increased in recent years through 2018.

4. The Assailant ‘Broke Into the Pelosi Residence,’ Her Office Says

“Early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi. The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation,” it reads. According to the Associated Press, Pelosi was severely beaten with a hammer.

The motive, including whether the assault was politically related, is not yet clear. The suspect’s name has not yet been released.

According to the statement, Paul Pelosi is expected to recover, but he was hospitalized due to the attack.

“Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical are and is expected to make a full recovery. The Speaker was not in San Francisco at the time.”

The statement added: “The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time.”

News of the attack broke in the early morning of October 28, 2022.

5. Paul Pelosi Was Recently Convicted of Drunk Driving

Paul Pelosi has been in the news recently because of a drunk driving arrest.

According to the Associated Press, the Speaker’s husband pleaded guilty in August 2022 “to misdemeanor driving under the influence charges related to a May crash in California’s wine country.”

He received a five-day jail term and probation, AP reported.

According to AP, authorities “found Pelosi in the driver’s seat of a 2021 Porsche Carrera and the other driver standing outside a sport utility vehicle.”

According to his IMDb profile, Paul Pelosi was born on April 15, 1940 in San Francisco, California.

“He has been married to Nancy Pelosi since September 7, 1963,” the site reports.

