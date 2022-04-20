Peruvian Embassy Shooting: One Gunshot Victim Reported

There were reports of a shooting at a building connected to the Peruvian Embassy in Washington D.C. on April 20, 2022.

Details were still preliminary, but dispatch scanner audio reported that there was “One gunshot victim, and two Secret Service Police are being evaluated” following a shooting at the Embassy of Peru in Washington D.C. You can listen to that audio broadcast later in the story.

The suspect and motive are not clear. The condition of the victim is also not clear.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Audio Captured a Preliminary Report From the Scene

“One gunshot victim, and two Secret Service Police being evaluated” following shooting at the Embassy of Peru in D.C. https://t.co/X7iuaLuvbB — Andrew Leyden (@PenguinSix) April 20, 2022

According to Fox5 DC, the shooting occurred “in the 3000 block of Garrison Street in Northwest D.C.,” which is a location connected to the Peruvian Embassy.

Washington D.C. police confirmed this, writing, “MPD members are responding to a shooting in the 3000 block of Garrison Street NW. More details and an on-scene media briefing will be forthcoming.”

MPD members are responding to a shooting in the 3000 block of Garrison Street NW. More details and an on-scene media briefing will be forthcoming. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) April 20, 2022

This story was still unfolding and additional details have not yet been released.

You can see the website of the Peruvian Embassy in D.C. here.

The Embassy’s Twitter Page Has Been Silent

Ambassador Oswaldo de Rivero met virtually with @HouseForeign Chair, @RepGregoryMeeks (D-NY) to discuss different aspects of the Peru – U.S. relationship, highlighting the policy convergence of social issues between both countries and their desire for combat climate change. pic.twitter.com/fNZs0tRhmc — Embassy of Peru – US (@PeruInTheUSA) April 8, 2022

The most recent tweet from the embassy, “Ambassador Oswaldo de Rivero met virtually with @HouseForeign Chair, @RepGregoryMeeks(D-NY) to discuss different aspects of the Peru – U.S. relationship, highlighting the policy convergence of social issues between both countries and their desire for combat climate change.”

Fox News reporter Anders Hagstrom reported, “BREAKING: Secret Service is investigating a shooting at a location connected to the Peruvian Embassy in D.C. Authorities have not confirmed the connection, but the shooting took place at a residential area and there is at least one victim.”

