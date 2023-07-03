Philadelphia Mass Shooting Suspect Was Wearing Ballistic Vest: Report

A Philadelphia mass shooting suspect accused of shooting eight people on July 3, 2023, was wearing a ballistic vest, according to a Fox29 journalist’s tweet.

According to 6ABC, four people were killed, and four other people were wounded. All were shot, the television station reported.

Fox28 journalist Steve Keeley wrote on Twitter, “@PhillyPolice sources say suspected shooter in custody, was armed with rifle, handgun, extra ammunition & wearing ballistic vest.”

Philly Crime Update tweeted, “He was armed with a handgun, rifle, extra magazines, and bulletproof vest and was shooting people for several minutes.” Police have not yet confirmed those details, however. The suspect is a male, according to Philly Crime Update.

Here’s what you need to know:

Those Shot Included 7 Juveniles, Reports Say

According to NBC Philadelphia, the gunman “shot multiple people,” and one of the victims was a child.

However, Fox News reported that seven juveniles were among the victims. Fox29 reported that there were multiple crime scenes involved in the incident.

The television station reported that the shooting occurred “in the area of 5700 Warrington Avenue” and involved “multiple scenes.”

TONIGHT: At least four people were killed and four others injured

in a mass shooting in the Kingsessing section of Southwest #Philadelphia. A suspect is in custody, police said. #Philly pic.twitter.com/rxSq58WyDG — Shaquille Omari (@shaq_omari) July 4, 2023

There was conflicting information about the number of juveniles wounded, however. 6ABC reported that two of the victims were juveniles. The ages of those who were shot and killed is not yet clear.

A Weapon Was Recovered, Reports Say

🚨#BREAKING: Multiple Injuries and Fatalities as Gunman Opens Fires randomly 📌#Philadelphia | #PA There is currently a strong police presence in the Kingsessing neighborhood of Philadelphia, PA. This is because of a serious incident involving a mass shooting, where eight… pic.twitter.com/SBMO79c2N9 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) July 4, 2023

CNN reported that a weapon was recovered per a police spokesman.

The conditions of the victims are not known, and the suspect, who was not named, is in custody, NBC Philadelphia reported. The suspect’s motive was not released.

The Philadelphia mass shooting comes the day after a mass shooting at a Baltimore, Maryland, block party left two dead and 28 injured, according to CNN.

In 2022, there were 647 mass shootings in the United States, according to the Gun Violence Archive. In 2021, there were 690 mass shootings, the Archive reported, and in 2020 there were 610. According to the Gun Violence Archive, before the pandemic there were fewer mass shootings in the United States. For example, the Archive reports that there were 383 shootings in 2016, 348 mass shootings in 2017, and 336 in 2018.

According to the Philadelphia Police Department’s crime statistics dashboard, there were 212 homicide victims so far in 2023, as of July 2, 2023, a 19 percent decrease. There were 262 homicide victims in the City of Philadelphia as of the same date in 2022, according to the police crime statistics.

The peak year, according to the statistics was in 2021, when there were 278 homicide victims by the same date. That was the largest number of homicide victims in the city by this date since at least 2007, according to the crime statistics.

Overall, there were 516 homicide victims in the City of Philadelphia in 2022, police say on the website. In 2021, there were 562 total homicide victims for the entire year, which was a dramatic increase and marked the highest total since at least 2007, according to the police crime statistics page. In 2013, homicide dropped to 246 victims, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

The numbers do not yet include the homicide victims from the July 3, 2023, mass shooting in Philadelphia, however.

