Florida Mom Called ‘Piper Fawn’ on OnlyFans Is Banned From Dropping Kids Off at School

Michelle Cline is a Florida mom who says her children’s Christian school won’t let her drop them off in front of the school because she advertises her OnlyFans page on her car.

That’s according to WMTV15News, which reported that Cline uses the name Piper Fawn to “promote her adult content” on OnlyFans.

WFTV identified the school in question as Liberty Christian Preparatory School in Tavares, and says that the school acted after “a flurry of Facebook messages, TikTok videos and other complaints” from other “angry parents.”

Cline has shared news stories on the top on her Facebook page, with the hashtag #hatersaremymotivators. Her page, where she also uses the name Piper Fawn, says she is a digital creator from Florida.

Michelle Cline Says the School Told Her to Park Across the Street

Cline told WMTV15News that she has been told to park across the street.

According to the television station, this “forces her kids to cross a busy road, go down a sidewalk, and walk through the parking lot to get to school.”

“I was forced to have to take it off or not come on campus,” Cline said to WFTV.

She’s been told this is the arrangement unless she takes the OnlyFans “decal” off her car, according to the television station. “My husband and I had this, you know, little wild, you know, behind-closed-doors lifestyle that we’ve now decided to share,” she said to WMTV15News.

A Parent at the School Called the Decal a ‘Distraction to My Children’

Cline has critics in the school community.

Lexy Thomas told Action News 5 that she supports the school, saying, “That’s a distraction to my children. And no matter how poorly or how good I parent, porn is there, and that’s kind of the first thing they’re seeing when they’re going into a place that should be educating them.”

Piper Fawn’s page on OnlyFans reads, “Im just a down home southern girl that likes to have a little fun on camera. I hope you guys enjoy what you see! I have tan skin like an island girl.Come check me out yall!”

Real Radio 104.1 described “Piper Fawn” in March 2023 as “a talented cosmetologist who has built a lucrative career as both a beauty expert and an ‘Only Fans’ model.”

A Double Life: Piper Fawn began her career as a cosmetologist after obtaining her certification from a prestigious beauty school. With a passion for hair and makeup, she quickly gained a reputation for her skills and creativity. But it wasn’t until she joined the “Only Fans” platform that her career truly took off. Fawn’s unique concept of providing topless haircuts quickly caught the attention of the platform’s users, and her fan base grew exponentially.

Cline told WMTV15News why she doesn’t want to remove the OnlyFans decal from her truck. “But for me, you know, it supports my family, this provides a very comfortable way of life for us. And it’s legal, you know, I pay taxes just like everyone else but I’m not breaking the law. I just offended people,” she told the television station.

