Prince Harry Lands in England to See King Charles After Father’s Cancer Diagnosis

Prince Harry landed in England on February 6 to visit his father, King Charles III after Buckingham Palace announced that Charles was diagnosed with cancer.

That’s according to Daily Mail, which revealed that Prince Harry “touched down on a British Airways flight to London Heathrow – but Meghan, Archie and Lilibet have stayed at home in California.” The Independent also reported that Prince Harry has landed in England.

Daily Beast described Harry’s sudden journey to England as a “dramatic dash,” although the British prime minister said King Charles’s cancer was “caught early.” According to the Daily Beast, the fact Prince Harry rushed to his father’s side so quickly has ignited hopes that the father and son could reconcile.

Buckingham Palace has not confirmed the type of cancer or a prognosis for King Charles. Prince Harry’s quick dash to England after the news has prompted some concern about the seriousness of the illness. The prince and his father have had relationship turmoil since Prince Harry and his wife stepped back from public life and made accusations of racism against the Royal Family.

Here’s what you need to know:

Prince Harry Took an 11-Hour Flight to England to See His Father, Reports Say

Prince Harry took some time to get to England after the news was announced on February 5 because the flight was 11 hours long, according to Daily Mail.

King Charles was also visited by Princess Beatrice and her husband at Clarence House, where he is “resting,” Daily Mail reported.

The Independent also reported that Harry had “touched down at London’s Heathrow Airport at 12:20 p.m.,” saying that he “cleared his diary to travel from LA” to rush to his father’s side.

King Charles ‘Personally Called’ Prince Harry to Inform Him That He Has Cancer, Reports Say

King Charles III made sure to personally call Prince Harry to inform him of the cancer diagnosis before it hit the news, The Independent reported.

In a statement on February 5, Buckingham Palace made the cancer revelation.

“During the King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” the statement read.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual,” the palace wrote in its statement.

“The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible,” the palace’s statement continued.

“His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer,” the statement added.

The statement came after Prince William’s wife Kate was revealed to have undergone abdominal surgery.

