WATCH: Rachel Maddow Reveals Partner Susan Almost Died from COVID-19

Rachel Maddow returned to host her MSNBC show for the first time in two weeks on November 19, and revealed the reason the heartbreaking reason for her absence. Maddow opened up about how her longtime partner, Susan Mikula, was diagnosed with coronavirus.

Through tears, Maddow described how Mikula’s health deteriorated to the point that they thought “there was a possibility that [COVID-19] might kill her.”

Maddow, 47, taped tonight’s episode from her home since she’s still quarantining from being in close contact with Mikula. “Susan is the center of my universe,” Maddow says. “I’m one of the lucky people on this Earth who has a life like that. She is the organizing principle of my life. my relationship with Susan is the only thing at the end of the day that I would kill or die for without hesitation.”

“She tested positive two weeks ago, we separated from each other that day. Because I tested negative, she tested positive,” Maddow continued. “She has gotten sicker and sicker while I’ve tried to care from while staying physically apart from her.”

Watch: Rachel @Maddow reports that she's been off the air for most of the past two weeks because her longtime partner Susan Mikula is sick with Covid-19 – so sick that "at one point we really thought that there was a possibility that it might kill her." Mikula is recovering now. pic.twitter.com/MwN7cvQBRz — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 20, 2020

Thankfully, things are starting to look up for Mikula, whom Maddow has been with since 1999. “She’s recovering,” Maddow said. “She’s still sick but she’s going to be okay We’re not scared anymore like we were, but it really didn’t feel like it was going to be okay from the outset.”

Maddow Told Her Story Becase the Upcoming Thanksgiving Holiday Could Be a Super Spreader Event

In addition to explaining her absence, Maddow shared the deeper reason she decided to reveal her partner’s COVID-19 diagnosis: the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, which as warned by the CDC, may turn into a nation-wide super spreader event if everyone travels home to celebrate indoors with large groups of people.

“Just believe me,” Maddow says. “Whatever you have calculated in your life as an acceptable risk, or inevitable risk… something you’re willing to go through in terms of this virus because statistically, it will be fine for you and your loved ones, I’m just here to tell you to recalibrate that. And frankly, the country needs you to recalibrate that.”

“Broadly speaking, there’s no room in the hospital for you anymore,” Maddow says. “We have more people in the hospital right than we’ve had at the beginning of the pandemic right now…. but please, but whatever you think of your own life and however much risk you’re willing to take on for yourself — that’s not how it works.”

Maddow described how whoever you care for most in life, whoever it is that you love the most, “that’s the person who you may lose,” Maddow says.

Viewers Shared on Twitter How Maddow’s Raw Confessional Brought Them to Tears

.@maddow wins the internet tonight. That was the most sincere and emotional moment I’ve witnessed on real TV in a long time. Made me cry; thank you for sharing your story and the important message, Rachel! Also, glad to hear Susan is doing much better! L pic.twitter.com/38ulO2ZUSA — Tom and Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) November 20, 2020



The name “Susan” started trending nationally on Twitter shortly after Maddow’s shows started to air on Thursday evening, with viewers sharing their emotional response to the host’s confessional. CNN’s global affairs analyst Brianna Golodryga tweeted, “You genuinely forget you’re watching tv. This was that raw and emotional. I don’t know how @maddow kept it together for those 7 minutes, but thank God Susan is recovering.”

Watching @maddow and we find out that Susan has Covid.@maddow I'm so sorry, stay safe and we wish Susan the fastest smoothest recovery possible. Thank you for the work you do. This is my cat, I named her Dr. Rachel Meowddow after you. Welcome back. pic.twitter.com/T5HXninzrB — Dustin Snyder (@dsnyder814) November 20, 2020

Awww. @maddow making me cry like a baby. Love is love is love is love. Thank you, Rachel. We missed you and are grateful you are well. Praying for Susan. #maddow — Justthefacts * BidenHarris2020 * VOTE (@Thinknotfearnot) November 20, 2020

My husband has been battle covid since the end of October. Rachel speaking about Susan tonight is everything to me right now #Maddow — Sara Louise 😷🧼🤲🏼 (@cestmoisaralou) November 20, 2020

READ NEXT: Jeremih’s COVID-19 Update: Day 6 in Hospital, Still in ‘Critical Condition’