WATCH: Josh Shapiro’s Teenage Son Accidentally Crashes MSNBC Interview

While Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro was speaking with MSNBC about the latest development of the 2020 presidential election, his teenage son apparently didn’t realize his father was live-steaming from the living room and walked right into the camera’s frame.

When Shapiro’s son looks up from his phone, viewers can see the realization on his face that he could be seen on national TV, and slowly walks backward out of the camera’s view. If Shapiro noticed his kid crashing his interview, he didn’t show it, neither did MSNBC’s host.

However, Shapiro tweeted out the video shortly afterward and said, “I’m taking his phone away for 24 hours,” with the crying laughing face emoji.

I’m taking his phone away for 24 hours. 😂 https://t.co/1OYI8N4LwV — Josh Shapiro (@JoshShapiroPA) November 7, 2020

Shapiro has four children with his wife Lori: Sophia, Jonah, Max, and Reuben, according to his official website, and like millions across the nation, he’s been working at home amid coronavirus, which is why his son was able to simply walk by.

Pennsylvania has been placed in the national spotlight as President Donald Trump can not win re-election with winning the state’s 20 electoral votes. If Democratic candidate Joe Biden wins Pennsylvania, he will become president-elect.

Shapiro Dismissed Trump’s Claims of Fraudulent Votes Being Counted in Pennsylvania

“It is really a new suit in the line of many that have been dismissed outright and found to have absolutely no merit,” Shapiro said to MSNBC host Rachel Maddow on November 5, as reported by Yahoo News.

“And I just want to assure you, Rachel, these ballots here in Pennsylvania are going to continue to be counted. They’ve brought a lot of suits here in Pennsylvania to try and limit the vote, and now seemingly to try and stop the counting. Every time they’ve brought a lawsuit, we’ve won. And if they want to bring another one, we’ll win again to protect the good people of Pennsylvania.”

As for Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, who traveled to Philadelphia to garner support for the president’s unsubstantiated claims, “Maybe they need to stop listening to Rudy Giuliani so much,” Shapiro said. “I think that maybe one of their problems.”

Shapiro Said That Senator Ted Cruz That He Should ‘Stay The Hell Out of Pennsylvania’s Business’

While numerous Republicans have publicly dismissed Trump‘s decision to rail against the integrity of the election results despite providing zero evidence to substantiate his claims, his closest GOP allies continue to have his back.

In addition to Trump’s sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, and Giuliani, Texas Senator Ted Cruz has become one of the president’s most vocal supporters. After Shapiro told Katie Couric that Cruz “should know better and he should also stay the hell out of Pennsylvania’s business,” he clapped back on Twitter.

I am angry. The American people are right to be angry. We need observers. Now. pic.twitter.com/c8pnMj2jdf — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 6, 2020

Cruz tweeted, “When you’re breaking the law, ignoring court orders, counting ballots in secret & threatening to steal the presidency, it’s not “PA’s business.” It’s America’s business, and we have the right to expect votes will be counted (1) fairly, (2) w/ transparency & (3) NOT in secret.”

Cruz also went on Fox News to defend Trump’s legal actions with Sean Hannity. He said, “What we’ve been seeing the last three days is outrageous, It is partisan. It is political. And it is lawless. And we’re seeing this pattern in democratic city after democratic city.”

