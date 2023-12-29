Education Company Leaders, Teen Found Dead in $5.7 Million Massachusetts Mansion

Police found the bodies of education company entrepreneurs Rakesh and Teena Kamal and their teenage daughter in a $5.7 million mansion in Dover, Massachusetts, on December 29, according to Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey.

In a press conference broadcast by NBC Boston, Morrissey identified the victims as Teena Kamal, 54, Arianna Kamal 18, and Rakesh Kamal, 57.

Rakesh and Teena Kamal were leaders at a Massachusetts company that markets educational systems. The Better Business Bureau lists the Kamals as President and CEO of EduNova. Rakesh Kamal’s name is given as Rick Kamal.

According to the State of Massachusetts, the company launched in 2016 and dissolved in 2021.

Arianna Kamal was a college student and mentor who was studying neuroscience, according to her LinkedIn page.

Although the DA said the cause of death would be determined by the medical examiner, he did say a gun was used in the deaths, and it was found near the father’s body.

A Family Member Called 911 After Finding 1 of the Bodies, the DA Says

According to the DA, Dover police received a 911 call at 7:24 a.m. on December 29 from a family member who was doing a well-being check at the mansion, which is located at 8 Wilsons Way in Dover.

The male family member entered the property, discovered a victim, and called 911. Dover police responded and found the three family members deceased inside the residence, where they all lived, Morrissey said.

“State police found a firearm on the premises,” he confirmed.

The DA said the home is in a “safe community, a nice neighborhood” where the last homicide occurred in 2020. “It’s very rare to have this kind of violence,” he said, calling Dover a “small, well-run policed community.”

The mansion has 11 bedrooms and more than 19,000 square feet, as well as 13 bathrooms, according to its Zillow listing.

The DA said the daughter attended Middlebury College.

The District Attorney Says the Deaths Are Domestic Violence Related

The DA stressed that authorities do not believe other members of the community are at risk. “This is a confined situation to this individual dwelling and is not a threat to the residents of the town,” he said.

Although he said the reason for the deaths is under investigation, he said the deaths were believed to be domestic.

Times “get difficult around the holidays,” he said, adding, ”This is very unfortunate and our heart goes out to the entire Kamal family.”

The DA stopped short of calling the deaths a murder-suicide, saying he needed to wait for the medical examiner. He said the deceased were parents and a child and that the family has other extended family members who live in Massachusetts and abroad.

He declined to say where the bodies were discovered inside the home or how long they had been there, but he said the deaths occurred “last night,” referring to December 28.

The gun was “found near the husband. I will just leave it at that,” he said.

He said the family member who called 911 lives in the area and hadn’t heard from the family members in a day or two.

According to Morrissey, there were “no police reports, no problems, no domestic issues, nothing at that house” previously. He said there was “no sign of a break-in.”

“It’s safe for me to tell you this is probably a domestic incident,” he said.

He asked people to say a prayer for the family, adding that “I think some of the tensions people feel in relationships often come out at the holidays.”

Asked if the family members were shot, he said only that a gun was found and involved.

Teena Kamal’s Bio Says She Graduated From Harvard University & Launched a ‘Breakthrough Customer Service Technology’

A biography for Teena Kamal says she worked for the American Red Cross.

“Teena Kamal is the Chief Executive Officer of EduNova, where she works with top university faculty and business executives to produce resources that prepare students to lead and thrive in the global economy,” the online bio reads.

“Her 30+ years of experience in the education and technology industries spans building successful products and organizations at Aegis Software Corp, EMC Corporation, and Fidelity Investments. Before joining EduNova, she led the development of major consumer advice, guidance, and education products for large financial firms.”

Teena Kamal’s biography continues:

She also pioneered and launched a breakthrough customer service technology that is currently being used by thousands of customer service representatives in a state-of-the-art call center. Teena has founded several start-ups and currently serves as a Board advisor to Zendigo Group, Inc. She consults with several reputed education institutes including Harvard University. She has three US patents pending. She graduated magna cum laude from Delhi University, India. She is also an alumnus of Harvard University.

Teena Kamal had recently filed for bankruptcy in federal court.

Rakesh Kamal Graduated From Ivy League Universities & Worked in the ‘Education Consulting Field’ & Arianna Kamal Was a Tutor & Neuroscience Student

The Boston Globe confirmed that both Teena and Rakesha Kamal were tied to EduNova. “Rakesh and Teena Kamal had been listed on the website of EduNova, a now-defunct education technology company, as the firm’s president and chief operating officer, respectively,” the Globe reported, adding that the company touted a “student success system.”

The company’s website no longer works. The Boston Globe reported that a bio for Rakesh Kamal on it before it went down said he was an an “alumnus of Boston University and the MIT Sloan School of Management, as well as Stanford University,” who “held many executive positions in the education-consulting field.”

Arianna Kamal’s LinkedIn page says she worked as a writing tutor, blood drive coordinator, and transitions mentor at Milton Academy in Massachusetts and was a virtual tutor for Immigrant Family Services Institute in Mattapan, Massachusetts.

She also interned at Mass General Brigham in Boston and worked as a data analyst for Obelisk Consulting. She was studying neuroscience at Middlebury College, her LinkedIn page says.

The page says she was a member of the National Merit Society and received a Scholastic Art and Writing award.

