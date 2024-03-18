Nashville Police Release New Video of Missing Missouri College Student Riley Strain Speaking to Officer

Riley Strain is a 22-year-old University of Missouri college student who disappeared on March 8 after a night with friends at a bar in Nashville, Tennessee.

On March 17, Metro Nashville Police released a short video showing a brief interaction between a police officer and Strain. They stressed that “no evidence of foul play has surfaced.” But they have yet to find Strain even though he has been missing for more than a week.

On March 11, Metro Nashville Police wrote on X, “Officers continue to work to locate missing person Riley Strain, 22, who was last seen Fri. night by friends @ a Broadway bar in Nashville. Riley is from Missouri and was visiting. He is 6’5″ tall with a thin build, blue eyes and light brown hair. See him? Pls call 615-862-8600.”

According to Fox News, Strain is a senior at the University of Missouri. Fox17 reported that Strain, a finance major, was removed from the bar for intoxication on the night he vanished. Strain “was in town with his fraternity brothers for a yearly formal event,” Fox17 reported.

Nashville Metro Police Released a Video Showing the Brief Encounter Between an Officer & Riley Strain

Metro Nashville Police released a video:

“Shown was Riley’s brief exchange of greetings w/ Officer Reginald Young on Gay St., south of the Woodland St. Bridge, on the night of 3/8. Riley did not appear distressed. Officer Young was there on a vehicle burglary call & remained on that portion of Gay St. for 45 min,” they wrote on X.

There is a quick exchange of pleasantries. “How are you doing, sir?” the officer asks as Riley is seen on the screen walking down the sidewalk.

“Good,” he responds.

“No evidence of foul play has surfaced as work continues to locate Riley Strain. On Sunday evening, Riley’s parents met with some of the detective team and received a full briefing on the work being done. They were also shown available video,” police wrote on March 17.

On March 12, Nashville police released another video showing Strain. “Detectives today continue to pursue tips & investigative leads concerning missing person Riley Strain, 22. Strain, wearing a 2-tone shirt, is seen in this video crossing 1st Ave N to Gay St (right to left), at 9:47 p.m. Fri. Have info about him? Plz 📞 615-742-7463,” they wrote.

According to Fox17, police have not released another video they say shows Strain walking alone before “crashing into a pole off Church Street” and then “stumbling onto Gay Street near the river, holding his head.” He was last seen near James Robertson Bridge, the television station reported.

A homeless man told Fox17 he saw Strain that night, saying, “We looked back up. He almost fell over. The last bush right there caught him… He was very, very, very intoxicated … I never seen anybody stumble that hard before.”

Nashville Police Revealed They Were Searching Along the ‘Brush Line of the Riverbank’

Our Urban Search & Rescue team has assembled today to search further along the brush line of the riverbank for 22-year-old Riley Strain. Anyone with info is still asked to 📞 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/4MfxufhrDk — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 14, 2024

On March 14, police wrote, “Our Urban Search & Rescue team has assembled today to search further along the brush line of the riverbank for 22-year-old Riley Strain. Anyone with info is still asked to 📞 615-742-7463.”

On March 18, they wrote, “Riley Strain’s bank card was discovered this afternoon on the embankment between Gay St. And the Cumberland River. The search for him continues.”

According to Nashville police, “No video has been discovered that shows Riley away from Gay St after the 9:52 p.m. timeframe.”

The TC Restaurant Group, which manages Luke’s 32 Bridge, gave this accounting to Fox News Digital of Strain’s time there on the night he disappeared.

“During Riley’s visit to Luke’s 32 Bridge, our records show he purchased and was served one alcoholic drink and two waters. At 9:35 p.m., our security team made a decision based on our conduct standards to escort him from the venue through our Broadway exit at the front of our building,” the statement says. “He was followed down the stairs with one member of his party. The individual with Riley did not exit and returned upstairs.”

