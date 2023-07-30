Robert Shiver: Terrance Bethel, Faron Newbold Accused in Murder Plot

Robert Shiver is a former college football player and insurance company executive in Thomasville, Georgia, whose estranged wife is accused of conspiring to kill him with a lover in the Bahamas and another man.

Robert Shiver, a former Auburn football player and father of three, met Lindsay Shiver in fitness class in college, and their social media pages painted a picture of a charmed life of vacations in the Bahamas and family life in Georgia in a home filled with decorations. Shiver is still alive because police say they unraveled the plot before it occurred.

However, Bahamanian authorities accuse Lindsay Shiver, a former beauty queen and cheerleader, of embarking on an affair that led to a foiled plot to murder Robert Shiver, according to Bahama Court News.

In 2018, Robert Shiver wrote on Facebook of his wife, “Happy 8 year anniversary to this amazing woman, wife, and mother of 2 handsome boys….you are extremely strong and have the biggest heart I know. I love you and thank you for blessing me with 8 great years and a lifetime to go.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Robert Shiver Filed for Divorce After Discovering His Wife’s Affair With Terrance Bethel, Reports Say

Bahama Court News reported that Lindsay Shiver, 36, and her “alleged lover,” Terrance Bethel, 28, as well as Faron Newbold, 29, are accused in the Bahamas of having conspired “to kill her estranged husband Robert Shiver.” Photos of Bethel and Newbold have not been released.

The plot was foiled when police discovered WhatsApp messages about the plan “while investigating a break-in at Grabber’s Bar and Grill on Guana,” Bahama Court News reported, adding that all three are in jail.

According to the Thomasville Times-Enterprise, a source familiar with the investigation “said the Shivers have a home in the Bahamas, where Lindsay first began an affair with Bethel. Upon Robert finding out about the affair, he filed for divorce.”

The Thomasville Times-Enterprise newspaper reported that the source said, after her husband filed for divorce, “that is when Lindsay, Bethel and and Newbold Jr. concocted a plan to murder Robert.”

Robert Shiver Wrote That His Wife Was an ‘Amazing Woman’ Who He Loves ‘More Than You’ll Ever Know’

Robert Shiver’s Instagram page is private. His profile reads, “Dad to the trio!”

However, his Facebook page is still visible, and it contains many photos showing him with his wife and kids. His top picture is a beach scene.

In 2017, Robert Shiver wrote an ode to his wife on Facebook for her birthday:

Happy Birthday to this amazing woman and momma bear! 10 years ago today, we started this incredible journey. Thank you for all the amazing moments and memories with the top two highlights being G & L. Here’s to many many many more. I hope you have a great day and I love you more than you’ll ever know. Lindsay S. Shiver

Shiver also wrote about his religious faith on Facebook, writing, “One of the main things that always runs through my head on Father’s Day is how loving of a God we have. To even begin to think about sacrificing your only son for other people, sinners like me especially, is a remarkable testament to how great His love is.”

In 2018, he wrote, “10 years in a row with a lifetime to go on being my Valentine. Happy V-Day Lindsay S. Shiver. Can’t believe it’s been 10 years and pumped for the future. You are an amazing wife, mother, and best friend. I love you!”

Lindsay Shiver is a former Miss Houston County and National Peanut Festival 2nd runner-up, according to WTVY.

On Instagram, Lindsay Shiver posted many pictures showing her with her husband and their three young kids, but also on trips to the Bahamas, which she described as her “happy place.”

In February, she wrote, “When the girls trip finally makes it out of the group chat! #girlsnight #girlstrip #beachlife #bahamas @bakersbayclub.”

Robert Shiver Was Briefly on the Atlanta Falcons’ Roster & Works as a Vice President of a Life Insurance Company

Robert Shiver was the Tigers’ “long snapper” on Auburn’s 2008 roster, WTVY reported. He is now senior vice president of Senior Life Insurance Company, according to the company’s website.

In a company video, he said he was only 24 years old when he started with the life insurance company. He said he had moved a lot growing up. He had graduated with 26 people in his Thomasville high school class, according to Shiver.

His coach said he should consider walking on and playing football, Shiver said, so he put together a highlight tape and sent it to Auburn. He said he has always been “really competitive” and a person who tries to “prove the doubters wrong.” He earned a scholarship, became team captain, and had a “short stint with the Atlanta Falcons,” Shiver said in the video. He said his father always told him to find a company that is growing and “that you can grow with.”

His company bio says that he has worked at the life insurance company since 2009 and was an “avid athlete in high school.”

According to the website, “his passion for football led him to be a walk on for Auburn University, where his determination and talent would ultimately earn him a three-year scholarship for the Auburn Tigers. By his senior year, Robert was named team captain.”

After graduating, “he earned the opportunity to advance to the NFL and play for the Atlanta Falcons. Robert’s ambitions brought him here to Senior Life where his persistence and commitment has made him an integral part of the company’s operations,” the website says. “Today, he focuses on agent development, recruitment, and the strategic growth of Senior Life.”

According to WTVY, Robert Shiver was cut by the Falcons during his first year there.

