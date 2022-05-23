Ronald Logan: Delphi Murders Case Described in Warrant

Ronald Logan is a now deceased farmer who owned the land where two girls named Abigail Williams and Liberty German were murdered near Delphi, Indiana, and a search warrant reveals new details about the crime.

The warrant’s existence was first revealed by the Murder Sheet podcast hosts Anya Cain and Kevin Greenlee.

“I’m not necessarily convinced that Ron Logan was involved in this. Some of the circumstantial evidence against him is intriguing and should absolutely be looked at,” Cain told Inside Edition.

Over the years, other names have emerged in connection with the homicides. Logan, who died on January 24, 2022, was never arrested or charged with the murders.

The two girls had gone for a walk on an old railroad bridge along Monon High Bridge trail near Delphi, Indiana, on February 13, 2017, when they were murdered. Authorities previously released a short video and audio of a man they encountered on the trail, but the killer has never been identified. Logan had owned the property where the girls’ bodies were found for 50 years, according to Fox59.

1. The Warrant Sought to Search Logan’s Farm, Saying the Girl’s Bodies Were ‘Moved & Staged’

WISH-TV confirmed the authenticity of the March 17, 2017, search warrant, which was filed just over a month after the girls’ bodies were discovered.

It says the bodies were “moved and staged” and that “a large amount of blood was lost by the victims at the crime scene. Because of the nature of the victim’s wounds, it is nearly certain the perpetrator of the crime would have gotten blood on his person/clothing.”

According to WISH-TV, citing the search warrant, two articles of clothing from one of the girls was missing from the scene, leading authorities to believe they may have been taken as a souvenir.

The warrant sought to search Logan’s property. He owned the land where the bodies were found.

According to Fox59, the warrant indicated data from Logan’s cell phone showed it was in Delphi near the murder scene that afternoon and was likely outside and “in the proximity” of the scene.

2. The Warrant Says Logan’s Alibi Didn’t Hold Up

Ron Logan Interview | Delphi Murder Investigation As a newly released search warrant reveals new information into Ron Logan, a look back at WTHR's interview with him in 2017. 2017-02-17T04:15:27Z

According to the warrant, Logan said that he had an alibi- he was driven to a Lafayette aquariam store on February 13, around the time the girls vanished.

But agents wrote that “these statements were found to be factually false and intentionally designed to deceive (law enforcement officers).”

He asked a cousin to tell that false story before the bodies were discovered, the warrant says, according to WISH-TV, which quotes it as saying, “I believe there is probable cause to believe that Ronald Logan has committed the crime of murder and evidence of that can be found on Ronald Logan’s property.”

According to Fox59, Logan “asked the family member to say they’d returned home between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.” but a receipt showed he checked out at 5:21 p.m., about 30 minutes from his home.

WISH-TV reported that the station interviewed Logan about the alibi before his death. He said:

Monday afternoon, I was in Lafayette Aquarium World getting tropical fish for my aquarium so when I came home one of the neighbors asked for permission to come back here and search for the missing girls and that’s the first time I heard anything about it. So, I fooled with my tropical fish the whole time the search was going on Monday night, but then they didn’t find them around Tuesday until noon or 1 or whatever it was.

3. Logan’s Voice Was Not ‘Inconsistent With That of the Person in the Video,’ the Warrant Says

LISTEN: Police release audio of Delphi, Ind. murder suspect Indiana police have released additional audio of a person they suspect murdered two teen girls in Delphi, Ind. Full story: abc7.ws/2Xz6kko 2019-04-22T16:53:10Z

Abby and Libby were murdered after going for a hike near an old bridge in February 2017. They were discovered near the Monon High Bridge Trail, Fox59 reported, which is part of the Delphi Historic Trails.

Authorities have released two crime scene sketches of a possible suspect, one in which he looks far younger than the other. They also released Snapchat video from Libby’s phone of a man walking on a bridge toward the girls before they were killed. Libby also captured audio of his voice saying, “Down the hill,” according to WRTV. How exactly they died has not been released by authorities. In the intervening years, people have been investigated as suspects with nothing coming of it.

Before he died, Logan was charged with a probation violation for “driving with a suspended license” and an FBI agent stated in the warrant that Logan’s voice “is not inconsistent with that of the person in the video,” the WISH-TV article states.

The full video has never been released to the public. The warrant says it is 43 seconds long.

The girls were followed by the suspect on the Monon High Bridge Trail in Delphi, according to the warrant.

“You just cannot believe this terrible thing that happened to the community and the families actually happened here on my property, in my backyard,” Logan told Inside Edition in 2017. The program asked him to repeat the infamous lines, “down the hill.”

4. Logan, Who Died of COVID-19, Was Accused of Being Violent With Women, Reports Say

New Details Emerge in Unsolved Delphi Murder Case There’s a new twist in the hunt for the killer of Indiana teenagers Abby Williams and Libby German, who were murdered in 2017. According to a newly revealed search warrant, the FBI says it had probable cause to search the home of Ron Logan. Logan owned the property where the bodies of the girls were… 2022-05-18T22:52:24Z

According to Inside Edition, Ron Logan died of COVID-19.

Fox59 also obtained the search warrant and wrote that it says an FBI agent believed Logan’s physical build “appeared to be consistent with that of the man seen on the video.”

Women told authorities that Logan had “been violent with them in the past,” and they believed he was the suspect.

He possessed handguns and knives, the station reported.

Previously, Authorities Were Looking Into a Catfish Social Media Account

Previously, a catfish social media account came under scrutiny of authorities. Kegan Kline is the man who is accused of being behind the catfish social media account anthony_shots, according to a search warrant filed in Indiana.

WISH-TV posted the search warrant in a story that identified Kline as the man authorities say was behind the account. His full name is Kegan Anthony Kline.

That news comes after detectives investigating the Delphi murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German, who were slain in Indiana, asked the public for information on the online profile named anthony_shots.

In a Facebook post and YouTube video posted on December 6, 2021, the Indiana State Police – Lafayette District released information about the profile. They are seeking information from anyone who had contact with anthony_shots; an Instagram account is still active in that name. They did not name the man behind the account.

Police say the page was an elaborate catfish that used a fake profile with a model’s picture to contact juvenile females “to solicit nude images.”

Police have not accused Kegan Kline of involvement in the Delphi murders.

In a Facebook post on December 6, 2021, Indiana police investigating the long dormant Delphi murder case revealed they are investigating the anthony_shots profile. This sparked a round of fervent online discussion on the case because authorities have rarely sought information on the case recently.

“Investigators would like any individual that communicated with, met, or attempted to meet the anthony_shots profile to contact law enforcement by utilizing the tip email/phone number: abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or 765-822-3535. Please provide as much information as you possibly can,” police wrote on Facebook.

“For example, when you communicated with anthony_shots, how you communicated with the profile, what social media applications the account used, and if anthony_shots attempted to meet you or obtain your address. If you have saved images or conversations with the anthony_shots profile, please attach them to your email.”

Court records show Kline was charged with a series of felonies in a still pending case in Indiana in August 2020. There is a hearing in the case on December 16, 2021. As of November 18, 2021, he was listed as still being in custody in the court records.

