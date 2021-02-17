Rush Limbaugh’s Last Social Media Post Before Death From Lung Cancer

Although conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh didn’t need social media to get his message out – he had his radio show for that – he did have more than 2.4 million fans on Facebook.

His last social media post before his death came on February 2, when he wrote a critical post about President Joe Biden.

Limbaugh shared a transcript from a segment of his radio show that day and wrote, “Biden canceled ‘a major foreign policy speech,’ folks, over two inches of snow. I kid you not.”

Here’s his final social media post:

Limbaugh’s wife, Kathryn, confirmed his death on his radio show on February 17, 2021. Limbaugh had lung cancer. In addition, his family posted a statement announcing his death on his Facebook page. That post is right above the one on Biden.

His posts on Facebook on February 2 relayed comments he said on the air that day, on his final show.

Limbaugh Also Criticized Biden’s Keystone Pipeline Decision on Facebook & Slammed His Press Secretary

In other posts on February 2, his final show, Limbaugh continued to criticize the Biden administration.

“The odds are that there are a lot of people, coal miners, a lot of people that voted for Biden who had no idea what he’s gonna do and what’s yet to come,” he wrote with a post questioning Biden’s decision to suspend the Keystone Pipeline.

That same day, he shared a post declaring the GameStop story was political, writing, “They keep saying, ‘No, Rush, you’re missing… No, no, no. You’re missing the point. It’s not… It’s not what you think at all.’ That means it is.”

On February 2, he also accused Biden’s press secretary of screening questions, writing, “I have a story here on the White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, and I want to get into it with an audio sound bite.”

He also declared his admiration for the governor of Florida, writing, “Have I mentioned lately how much I admire the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis?”

He also wrote, “If you think you are what people in Arizona need, then by all means go for it! And if you’re not successful the first time, try again.”

He declared of the Capitol insurrection, “They are lying about his role in the January 6th ‘uprising,’ or whatever you want to call it, at the U.S. Capitol. And they know they are.”

Limbaugh Had Left Twitter After the Platform Suspended Donald Trump’s Page

Limbaugh was no longer on Twitter. According to USA Today, he deleted his Twitter page after Twitter banned President Donald Trump from its platform.

He wasn’t on Instagram.

According to CBS42, Limbaugh’s wife Kathryn announced his death on his radio show on February 17, 2021. She revealed that he died earlier that morning.

“Rush will forever be the greatest of all time,” she said.

She added, according to CNBC,

I know that I am most certainly not the Limbaugh that you tuned in to listen to today,” Kathryn Limbaugh said. “I, like you, very much wish Rush was behind this golden microphone right now, welcoming you to another exceptional three hours of broadcasting. … It is with profound sadness I must share with you directly that our beloved Rush, my wonderful husband, passed away this morning due to complications from lung cancer.

Limbaugh had revealed on his show: “I can’t help but feel that I’m letting everybody down with this, but the upshot is that I have been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.”

According to Fox News, Limbaugh died on February 17, 2021. He learned he had he had Stage IV lung cancer in January 2020, Fox reported.

The talk radio host was 70-years-old.

In October 2020, Limbaugh said on his show, according to CBS42, “You know, I wake up every day and thank God that I did. I go to bed every night praying I’m gonna wake up. I don’t know how many of you do that, those of you who are not sick, those of you who are not facing something like I and countless other millions are.”

According to CNBC, he was on the air until February 2.

You can read the transcript of Limbaugh’s cancer announcement here.

