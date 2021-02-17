Rush Limbaugh Dead: Radio Personality Dies at 70

Rush Limbaugh, a well-known radio personality, has died at age 70, his wife, Kathryn Adams Limbaugh, announced at the beginning of his show Wednesday, February 17, 2021. He was battling lung cancer, his family said in a statement.

“It is with profound sadness I must share with you directly that our beloved Rush, my wonderful husband, passed away this morning due to complications from lung cancer,” she said on the show.

Read on to listen to his wife’s statement or listen to it here. Limbaugh was diagnosed with Stage IV lung cancer in January 2020. Former President Donald Trump awarded Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the State of the Union address just days later. His radio show, “The Rush Limbaugh Show,” began in 1988.

The program began 33 years ago on national syndication with only 56 radio stations and grew to be the most listened-to radio show in the country, airing on more than 600 stations, according to the show’s website. It had a fan base reaching 27 million people tuning in weekly. He called his fans “Dittoheads,” because they often said “ditto” when they agreed with his commentary.

Conservative politicians and journalists were quick to express their condolences on Twitter.

“No words … I just got news the Rush Limbaugh has passed away,” wrote Glenn Beck. “Thanks Rush for all you taught, gave and were. A hero to many. An icon. A patriot. A revolutionary that saved radio. Heavens gain, our loss.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Kathryn Adams Limbaugh Announced Her Husband Died in a Moving Statement on His Radio Show

Rush Limbaugh’s wife got behind the microphone on the “Rush Limbaugh Show” to announce her husband had passed away on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. In her announcement, she called him “the greatest of all time.”