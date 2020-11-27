Ryan Brady Dead: Podcast Host & Atlantic Records VP Dies at 34

Ryan Brady, a VP at Atlantic Records and the host of the Take It Away podcast, has died in a car accident at the age of 34. His death was confirmed by the coroner’s office, Pacific Attorney Group reported, after he was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Thursday morning in Glassell Park, Los Angeles.

Police said Brady was in the vehicle along with Max Perenchio, 33, and it was traveling northbound on Eagle Rock Boulevard close to Avenue 36 when it hit a traffic median at high speed, rolled over a few times and hit a tree, The Eastsider reported. Sgt. Jeanna Quinones with the LAPD Central Traffic Division told the outlet that both men were pronounced dead at the scene, but did not indicate who was the driver of the vehicle or what caused the accident.

An investigation into the accident is taking place and no further details are available at this time.

Brady Was the Host of the Take It Away Podcast & the VP of Marketing at Atlantic Records

Brady, along with Chris Mercer, hosted the popular Take It Away podcast, a music podcast breaking down all of Paul McCartney’s solo releases through the decades, according to the podcast’s website. He was also the vice president of marketing at Atlantic Records, his Twitter bio and LinkedIn shows. Brady described himself on his LinkedIn profile as a “Marketing maverick with a demonstrated track record of launching culture defining artist and media projects.”

He was the VP of marketing since April 2019 but held various positions at Atlantic Records for over 10 years prior to that. Brady graduated from Northwestern University in 2008 with a bachelor of arts, a minor in economics and a certificate in music technology and sound design, his profile indicates.

In an interview with Northwestern in 2019, Brady said he was always interested in having a career in music: “Yes, I was always interested in the music industry and wanted to pursue it with certainty in high school. Very simply, I love music, everything about it and what surrounds it.” He said at Atlantic Records, he helped built several artists’ websites and online audiences and worked with the likes of Kid Rock, Ed Sheeran and B.o.B. He also shared the highlights of having a job in the music industry:

There’s nothing quite like the rush of watching an unknown artist break through into the cultural consciousness and achieve success – from struggling to having more money than they know what to do with. … There’s a big rush in that process and I’ve seen that a few times. I’m always chasing that feeling. You also get to be around other creative people and to make things from out of thin air. Is there anything better than that? If there is, I don’t want to know about it.

Many People Posted Tributes to the Late Podcast Host on Social Media

So so sorry to hear that Ryan Brady @ryanbrady, who many of us will know from the wonderful Paul McCartney podcast Take It Away, has died. Hard to fathom. So much love to all of his family and friends. RIP Ryan ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jDdls75XRv — huw 🎲 (@huwareyou) November 27, 2020

Many of Brady’s friends took to social media to post remembrances or tributes to the late podcast host. Iain Lee, host of The Late Night Alternative on Twitch, posted a tribute to Brady, “Ah shit. We lost a good one. @ryanbrady was an absolute star and so so kind to me. Made me feel so welcome in New York. Love you man. Thanks for everything.”



Sodajerker posted on Twitter: “Earlier today we learned the unimaginably sad news that a good friend of the show, @ryanbrady, has passed away. Amongst other things, Ryan was a fellow podcaster & with Chris Mercer co-hosted the wonderful @takeitawaypod, on which we were honoured to appear a couple of years ago.”

The hosts of the Beatles podcast Nothing Is Real wrote, “Steven & myself are both very sad to hear about the death of Ryan Brady @ryanbrady in a car accident this week. As many of you know, Ryan was the co-host of the Take It Away podcast @takeitawaypod which for the two of us was a template for how we decided to do Nothing Is Real…”

READ NEXT: California Pastor Left Church for Erotic Dancing Career on X-Rated Site