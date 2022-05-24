Salvador Ramos: Instagram Photos of Guns Emerges

An Instagram page that appears connected to Uvalde gunman Salvador Ramos was deleted shortly after the mass shooting that took the lives of 15 people, including 14 elementary students.

The page showcased pictures of guns. You can see photos from the Instagram page throughout this story.

Ramos, 18, was the mass shooter at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that left 14 students and a teacher dead, Texas Governor Greg Abbott confirmed in a news conference.

“The shooter is no longer alive,” Abbott said in the news conference. “The shooter was Salvador Ramos, an 18-year-old male who resided in Uvalde.” The mass shooting occurred around noon on May 24, 2022.

Although the Instagram page has not been publicly authenticated by authorities, it was removed shortly after the shootings. The page followed Uvalde High School students. Several people who claim to know the shooter posted to their Instagram stories about the page after the massacre, saying it belonged to Ramos.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Instagram Page Contains Pictures of Guns

The Instagram page contains several pictures of firearms as well as selfies.

This photo was posted on the Instagram page. Another Instagram user also shared it to her story, writing, “Salvador there’s no way u did that that couldn’t have been you.”

Ramos entered the school with a handgun and possibly a rifle, the governor said. He shot and killed 14 students and killed a teacher, the governor confirmed.

“Mr. Ramos, the shooter, he himself is deceased, and it is believed that responding officers killed him. Two responding officers were struck by rounds but have no serious injuries,” Abbott said on May 24, 2022. Abbott said the gunman was an U.S. citizen.

The Instagram Page @Salv8dor_ Tagged a Random Woman, Writing, ‘I Got Lil Secret’

The Instagram page under the username @salv8dor_ was deleted after the gunman’s name was announced by Abbott. The account included two selfies of a teen who appears to be the shooter, along with photos of two rifles. Another photo showed a person holding a gun magazine in his lap. The account followed multiple Instagram users confirmed by Heavy to be Uvalde High School students.

And another account shared messages she says the gunman sent her days before the shooting. That account was tagged by the gunman in his lone Instagram post. The account tagged says in an Instagram story posted after the shooting that she does not live in Texas and does not know the shooter personally.

The woman posted messages she said were from a stranger who tagged her in a gun post on Instagram. “I got lil secret. I wanna tell you,” one message said.

“I don’t know him and I don’t even live in Texas,” she wrote in her story. “He’s a stranger. I know nothing about him. He decided to tag me in his gun post. So sorry for the victims and their families. I really don’t know what to say.”

The woman also shared message exchanges she said was with the Instagram user.

“Be grateful I tagged you,” he wrote in one message she shared. “No it’s just scary…” she wrote back.

“I’m about to,” he wrote in a message but did not elaborate.

“About to what?” she asked.

“I’ll tell you before 11,” he wrote.

The shooting occurred at noon.

“The only reason I responded to him was because I was afraid of him. I wish I stayed awake to at least try to convince him to not commit his crime. I don’t know,” the woman wrote in her story.

Another person wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo from the page, “Salvador Ramos was his name… I had no idea he was like this and if I had known it…I would not have been following him. I barely knew him… we just had normal conversation… we talked twice…”

A Video May Show the Gunman Entering the Elementary School

This video from the scene emerged on Facebook. Some believe it shows the gunman entering the school. “What my girls just sent me this is at Robb. Prayers for the kids and staff,” wrote Elsa G. Ruiz, who shared the video on Facebook.

The motive is under investigation.

President Joe Biden will speak about the school shooting later this evening and was briefed on it, his press secretary said. “His prayers are with the families impacted by this awful event, and he will speak this evening when he arrives back at the White House,” she tweeted.

The suspect may have shot his grandmother before he went into the school, the governor revealed. Ramos was a student at Uvalde High School, according to Abbott.

“It is being reported that the subject shot his grandmother right before he went into the school. I have no further information about the connection between those two shootings,” the governor said in the news conference.

ABC News reported that the gunfire occurred inside the school, debunking early reports that the shooting occurred outside. Abbott said the gunman abandoned his car before entering the school and opening fire.

Update on the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde: at University Hospital, one patient, a 66-year-old woman, is in critical condition. We do not yet have a condition to report on the child. — University Health (@UnivHealthSA) May 24, 2022

Authorities are “exploring his connection to the school” and “are working with a name and scouring social media,” ABC News reported.

